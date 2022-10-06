Kidnapping suspect appears in court

Suspect In Chippewa County Child Kidnapping Charged. The 22-year-old Tennessee man who allegedly abducted a 15-year-old Chippewa County girl from her home last weekend was charged in Chippewa County court Wednesday. Trevor Blackburn is charged with one count of kidnapping, seven counts of first degree sexual assault of a child, and one count each of strangulation and suffocation and burglary. He is being held in the Chippewa County jail on a $1 million cash bond and will be back in court on December 21st. According to Sheriff’s officials the victim and Blackburn had been corresponding on line and was being blackmailed over explicit photos that were sent to Blackburn after he threatened her family. According to the criminal complaint Blackburn traveled to Wisconsin and took her from her home last Saturday. She was sexually assaulted at multiple locations. She managed to get away after he took her into some woods. She fell asleep and when she woke up he wasn’t around. She went to a home and called law enforcement. Blackburn was taken into custody Sunday after a traffic stop in Douglas County. Law enforcement found him by tracking his cell phone. He was in the back seat of a vehicle that had two other people in it.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO