Holcombe, WI

Kidnapping suspect appears in court

By Chris Vetter Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 3 days ago
Trevor Blackburn

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 22-year-old Tennessee man charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old girl in the Holcombe area appeared in Chippewa County Court on Thursday, where he waived the time limits on his preliminary hearing.

Trevor D. Blackburn was also formally charged with the kidnapping and he received a copy of the criminal complaint.

wiproud.com

Terrifying details emerge in Chippewa Co. kidnapping case

CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges have now been filed against a man accused of kidnapping a Chippewa County teenager on Saturday, triggering an amber alert. 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn of Tennessee appeared in Chippewa County court yesterday afternoon for his initial appearance. He faces 10 felonies including kidnapping, seven...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Waupaca man who ‘distributed roughly 40 lbs of meth’ throughout Wisconsin sentenced

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old formerly from Waupaca was sentenced on Friday for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Justin Baumgardt pleaded guilty in June and at one point while being interviewed by officers he admitted to trafficking methamphetamine and estimated distributing roughly 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Wisconsin.
WAUPACA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday

TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Barron County man sentenced for possessing 50 grams or more of meth, intent to distribute

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Barron County man is sentenced for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to a media release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that 37-year-old Justin Baumgardt formerly of Waupaca, Wis. was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 9 years in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. This prison term will be followed by 5 years of supervised release. Baumgardt pleaded guilty to these charges on June 29, 2022.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Chippewa County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Chippewa County, WI
State
Tennessee State
City
Holcombe, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
cwbradio.com

Bail Set High for Tennessee Man Accused of Kidnapping Wisconsin Girl

(Terry Bell, WRN) It would take one-million dollars to bail-out a Tennessee man charged with kidnapping a teenager in northwest Wisconsin. Investigators say 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn and the 15-year-old girl had struck-up an online relationship at one point, but he began blackmailing and threatening her when she tried to end it.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase

MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
MENOMONIE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 arrested following report of theft, vehicle pursuit in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two suspects are arrested following a report of a theft in progress in Dunn County. According to a media release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5, 2022 around 3:41 a.m., the Menomonie Police Department responded to a report of a theft in progress on Stout Street in the City of Menomonie.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin Amber Alert suspect behind bars

CHIPPEWA COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – We’re learning more details related to the amber alert issued during the weekend. A 22-year-old is in the Chippewa County jail after the sheriff’s office says he kidnapped a 15-year-old from the Holcombe area. The suspect, Trevor Blackburn, was living in Tennessee...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
#Kidnapping#Violent Crime
drydenwire.com

UPDATE: Missing Person In Rusk County Discovered Deceased

RUSK COUNTY -- Authorities in Rusk County say that missing 91-year-old Mary Lou Bisson, has been found deceased. We regret to inform you that we located Mrs Bisson deceased today during our woodland searches. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Foul play is not suspected. We...
RUSK COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified

HUNTER, Wis. -- Officials in northern Wisconsin have released the identity of the body found near a burning vehicle last month.According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, deputies and other emergency crews on the evening of Sept. 23 responded to a vehicle fire on River Road in the Town of Hunter, which is near Hayward. When responders arrived, they saw a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the roadway, and a motionless body -- also on fire -- lying next to the vehicle."Due to the extreme heat emergency responders were not able to safely approach the victim," officials said in an initial release. The fire was then extinguished and the victim was determined to be dead. On Thursday, the county coroner's office confirmed the identity of the victim as 75-year-old William Smith of Antioch, Illinois. Investigators say Smith, who was driving a 2018 Cadillac sedan, was traveling north on the road when it appears he entered the ditch, struck a mailbox and came back onto the roadway. The vehicle continued on the road a short distance before coming to a stop where it was found in flames. The incident remains under investigation. 
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

22-Year-Old Man Charged with Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Chippewa County Girl

(Terry Bell, WRN) A man accused of kidnapping a teenage girl in Chippewa County is in court today. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn drove from Tennessee to northwest Wisconsin last weekend to take a 15-year-old girl from her home. The Chippewa County sheriff says it appears the two had been in a relationship, and she tried to break it off.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEAU-TV 13

Law enforcement agencies seen at home on Lee Street, no danger to the public

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Several law enforcement agencies were seen at a home on Lee Street in Eau Claire Friday. Lieutenant Ben Frederick with the Eau Claire Police Department, says law enforcement got some information that led them to investigate the home. Other law enforcement agencies were called to help. Our crew on scene says he saw multiple vehicles at the scene, including the Department of Justice Crime Scene Unit. Our photographer also saw someone breaking up concrete with a hammer.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Police honors fallen officer Robert Bolton

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Officer Robert Bolton. On Oct. 6, 1982, he was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call. Though it’s been 40 years, Bolton’s widow, Lynn BeBeau, said it feels like yesterday she got the...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Rusk County Authorities Searching For Missing Woman With Dementia

RUSK COUNTY - Authorities in Rusk County are asking of the public’s help in locating Mary Lou Bisson, 91, who has dementia, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Mary Lou, from Ingram, went missing Wednesday. Several law enforcement, K9's, drones, fire departments and family are currently looking for her.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Local Terrorist Threat Dismissed… But Only so the Federal Government Can Charge him

(Eau Claire, WI) — A terrorist threat charge against a California man has been dismissed – but only so the federal government can prosecute him. Thirty-three-year-old Jeremy Hanson had been accused of issuing a death threat toward a school board president in Eau Claire County. W-E-A-U/T-V reports that the prosecutors dismissed the charge September 26th. Hanson has pleaded guilty to a federal charge filed against him by a U-S Attorney in Massachusetts. He admitted to threats of violence against employees of Merriam-Webster and another targeting the president of the University of North Texas.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Jackson County Crimestoppers Asking for Help With Park Vandalism

Jackson County Crimestoppers is asking for the public’s assistance with vandalism that occurred at Castle Mound State Park. The park is located on Highway 12 just outside Black River Falls. If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 800-228-3203, ext 199 or jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com, P3tips.com, or download the P3tips App.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

10/7/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Friday

Suspect In Chippewa County Child Kidnapping Charged. The 22-year-old Tennessee man who allegedly abducted a 15-year-old Chippewa County girl from her home last weekend was charged in Chippewa County court Wednesday. Trevor Blackburn is charged with one count of kidnapping, seven counts of first degree sexual assault of a child, and one count each of strangulation and suffocation and burglary. He is being held in the Chippewa County jail on a $1 million cash bond and will be back in court on December 21st. According to Sheriff’s officials the victim and Blackburn had been corresponding on line and was being blackmailed over explicit photos that were sent to Blackburn after he threatened her family. According to the criminal complaint Blackburn traveled to Wisconsin and took her from her home last Saturday. She was sexually assaulted at multiple locations. She managed to get away after he took her into some woods. She fell asleep and when she woke up he wasn’t around. She went to a home and called law enforcement. Blackburn was taken into custody Sunday after a traffic stop in Douglas County. Law enforcement found him by tracking his cell phone. He was in the back seat of a vehicle that had two other people in it.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in UTV vs. train crash

A woman is dead after she was struck by a train while driving a UTV near Unity, officials said. The crash was reported at about noon on Saturday in Clark County. DNR officials say the woman was driving north on Sandhill Avenue and was struck near Riplinger Road. The 57-year-old...
UNITY, WI
