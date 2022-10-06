ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

makeuseof.com

How to Set a Custom Icon for a USB Drive on Windows 10

The thing about using different USB flash drives for different projects and files is that you may forget what’s on each drive. A quick way to know what a USB thumb drive contains is to assign a custom icon to each. If you want to better organize your drives,...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Bring Back the Group Policy Editor in Windows 11

When troubleshooting a problem on your Windows computer, you often use the Group Policy Editor to easily fix it. With its hierarchal structure, you can quickly adjust settings that are applied to users or to your computer. But if the Group Policy Editor is missing from your search results, you...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Instantly Insert Text Snippets Anywhere in Windows With Beeftext

Tired of having to repeatedly type out the same text again and again? You need a text snippet! Text snippets, common in code-writing tools, make inserting repeated content quicker and easier. The wonderfully-named Beeftext is a clever tool that lets you insert text snippets almost anywhere in Windows. Here's how...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Speed Up Menus in Windows 11

Windows 11’s menus have fade and slide animation effects most users probably seldom notice. Such effects generate momentary delays in menus appearing, amounting to about half a second (400 milliseconds). And while 400 milliseconds may not be a particularly noticeable delay, animation effects still slow menus down a little.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Use the head and tail Commands for Text Processing on Linux

There are many Linux commands and tools used to process text files. But there are times when you do not want to read the whole content of a file, but rather a specific part of it. Do you know that you can use the head and tail commands on Linux to output the beginnings and ends of a file respectively?
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Add a USB Device to VirtualBox on Windows

VirtualBox is one of the most preferred virtualization software in the industry. It has come a long way from supporting just USB 1.0 devices to now even USB 3.0 devices. But if you take a quick glance at the File Explorer or Device Manager in a Windows VM, you will see that the USB devices like flash drives do not show up.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How Long Does Binance Verification Usually Take?

It's not yet congratulations until Binance verifies your account—besides, you can't enjoy full account benefits on the app without verification. Depending on specifics, Binance verification sometimes takes shorter or longer than expected. So, how long does Binance verification take exactly?. How Long Does Binance Verification Take?. Binance verification time...
TECHNOLOGY
The News-Press

The Palms at Pine Island sustains major damage from Ian, but residents vow to rebuild

Jeffrey Larrimore and his fiancée, Katie Fellnor, are nearly finished paying off the home they rent to own at The Palms at Pine Island, a mobile home park in Bookelia hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The couple and their nearly 2-year-old daughter, River, lost their shed and had a window blow out during the storm. Limbs from the banyan trees on either side of their home were ripped off and strewn across their roof and yard, blocking the...
ENVIRONMENT
makeuseof.com

How to Start X11 on Linux Without a Display Manager

While most modern Linux systems use a display manager to log in users and start a desktop environment, it's possible to start X11 and your favorite window manager/desktop environment without one. You can start X from a virtual console and even set it up to launch automatically on login. Here's how.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Change the Date and Time Format in Windows

Date and time formats, while standardized, vary from region to region. So, the default format that Windows comes with may not be what you are used to. Thankfully, it is pretty easy to change the date and time formats in Windows. Moreover, you can even define your own. Let’s see how to go about it.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Make an RFID Door Lock With a PN532 and D1 Mini

RFID-based door access control is not new. There are several RFID-based systems available in the market that you can install for secure access. However, you can unlock most of the RFID door lock systems using a paper clip since the trigger switch is located within the module installed outside the door.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Manage GNOME Extensions Like a Pro With Extension Manager

The free and open-source GNOME desktop environment has long supported extensions, which expand on what the interface can do. But for years, GNOME didn't do a great job of helping you find and install these extensions. The process involved going to a website, installing a Firefox extension, and crossing your fingers.
COMPUTERS
