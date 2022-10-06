Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Set a Custom Icon for a USB Drive on Windows 10
The thing about using different USB flash drives for different projects and files is that you may forget what’s on each drive. A quick way to know what a USB thumb drive contains is to assign a custom icon to each. If you want to better organize your drives,...
makeuseof.com
How to Bring Back the Group Policy Editor in Windows 11
When troubleshooting a problem on your Windows computer, you often use the Group Policy Editor to easily fix it. With its hierarchal structure, you can quickly adjust settings that are applied to users or to your computer. But if the Group Policy Editor is missing from your search results, you...
makeuseof.com
How to Instantly Insert Text Snippets Anywhere in Windows With Beeftext
Tired of having to repeatedly type out the same text again and again? You need a text snippet! Text snippets, common in code-writing tools, make inserting repeated content quicker and easier. The wonderfully-named Beeftext is a clever tool that lets you insert text snippets almost anywhere in Windows. Here's how...
makeuseof.com
How to Speed Up Menus in Windows 11
Windows 11’s menus have fade and slide animation effects most users probably seldom notice. Such effects generate momentary delays in menus appearing, amounting to about half a second (400 milliseconds). And while 400 milliseconds may not be a particularly noticeable delay, animation effects still slow menus down a little.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
makeuseof.com
How to Use the head and tail Commands for Text Processing on Linux
There are many Linux commands and tools used to process text files. But there are times when you do not want to read the whole content of a file, but rather a specific part of it. Do you know that you can use the head and tail commands on Linux to output the beginnings and ends of a file respectively?
makeuseof.com
How to Add a USB Device to VirtualBox on Windows
VirtualBox is one of the most preferred virtualization software in the industry. It has come a long way from supporting just USB 1.0 devices to now even USB 3.0 devices. But if you take a quick glance at the File Explorer or Device Manager in a Windows VM, you will see that the USB devices like flash drives do not show up.
makeuseof.com
How Long Does Binance Verification Usually Take?
It's not yet congratulations until Binance verifies your account—besides, you can't enjoy full account benefits on the app without verification. Depending on specifics, Binance verification sometimes takes shorter or longer than expected. So, how long does Binance verification take exactly?. How Long Does Binance Verification Take?. Binance verification time...
The Palms at Pine Island sustains major damage from Ian, but residents vow to rebuild
Jeffrey Larrimore and his fiancée, Katie Fellnor, are nearly finished paying off the home they rent to own at The Palms at Pine Island, a mobile home park in Bookelia hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The couple and their nearly 2-year-old daughter, River, lost their shed and had a window blow out during the storm. Limbs from the banyan trees on either side of their home were ripped off and strewn across their roof and yard, blocking the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Start X11 on Linux Without a Display Manager
While most modern Linux systems use a display manager to log in users and start a desktop environment, it's possible to start X11 and your favorite window manager/desktop environment without one. You can start X from a virtual console and even set it up to launch automatically on login. Here's how.
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Date and Time Format in Windows
Date and time formats, while standardized, vary from region to region. So, the default format that Windows comes with may not be what you are used to. Thankfully, it is pretty easy to change the date and time formats in Windows. Moreover, you can even define your own. Let’s see how to go about it.
makeuseof.com
How to Make an RFID Door Lock With a PN532 and D1 Mini
RFID-based door access control is not new. There are several RFID-based systems available in the market that you can install for secure access. However, you can unlock most of the RFID door lock systems using a paper clip since the trigger switch is located within the module installed outside the door.
makeuseof.com
Manage GNOME Extensions Like a Pro With Extension Manager
The free and open-source GNOME desktop environment has long supported extensions, which expand on what the interface can do. But for years, GNOME didn't do a great job of helping you find and install these extensions. The process involved going to a website, installing a Firefox extension, and crossing your fingers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
Insta360 X3: Never Buy a Boring Action Camera Again
For new users yet to discover the Insta360 magic of "shoot now, point later", the X3 is a perfect starting place. Now easier to use than ever, and with a versatile 4K single lens mode that makes it a viable replacement for a regular action cam too, the X3 can produce so much from so little effort. The smartphone app contains tons of trick shot tutorials that make stunning content for your social, but professional users who want the highest also have the option of a desktop app or pro plugins.
Comments / 0