For new users yet to discover the Insta360 magic of "shoot now, point later", the X3 is a perfect starting place. Now easier to use than ever, and with a versatile 4K single lens mode that makes it a viable replacement for a regular action cam too, the X3 can produce so much from so little effort. The smartphone app contains tons of trick shot tutorials that make stunning content for your social, but professional users who want the highest also have the option of a desktop app or pro plugins.

