NFL Week 5 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Titans
Who are the experts taking in Sunday’s Week 5 matchup between the Washington Commanders [1-3] and the Tennessee Titans [2-2]? According to NFL Pickwatch, 82% of the expert pickers, who come from USA TODAY, ESPN, NFL.com, Sporting News, The Athletic and a host of other outlets, are rolling with the Titans in this game.
FOX Sports
Titans place wide receiver Treylon Burks on injured reserve
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed their first-round draft pick Treylon Burks on injured reserve Saturday with an injured left toe, ensuring the wide receiver won't be back until mid-November at the earliest. Burks was carted to the locker room in last week's win at Indianapolis, and...
Bills fans disappointed in lack of 1 p.m. ET Sunday home games?
With the success of the Buffalo Bills over the last few seasons, it has seen the team playing in different time slots during the year. Are more Bills fans disappointed with the lack of 1 p.m. ET games on Sundays this season? Read more here:
atozsports.com
Titans are receiving punishment for something out of their control
It didn’t take a lot to recognize how bad the Tennessee Titans’ injury crisis was in 2021. Multiple key players missed time — whether it was on injured reserve or not — and a plethora of other contributing faces were forced to miss time as well, leading to an overwhelming number of players being jettisoned in and out of the Titans’ facility to occupy roster spots.
Predictions for Titans vs. Commanders, Week 5
Can the Washington Commanders [1-3] snap a three-game winning streak Sunday against the Tennessee Titans [2-2]? It’s been a frustrating start to Ron Rivera’s third season in charge of Washington. Instead of taking an expected leap in performance, the Commanders are going in the opposite direction. In losses to the Lions and Eagles in Weeks 2 and 3, Washington was outscored 46-0 in the first half combined of both games.
atozsports.com
Alabama robbed the Tennessee Vols of a potentially special moment
The Tennessee Vols aren’t favorites to beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in Knoxville this upcoming weekend, but there will be plenty of analysts who pick UT to pull the upset. While we don’t know what the outcome of the game will be, we do know one thing — this is the Vols’ best chance to beat Alabama since 2009 or 2015.
WDEF
Titans Late Defensive Stand Secures 21-17 Win Over Washington
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — A teammate yelled at David Long Jr. from a corner of the locker room, “Keep that game ball!”. He wasn’t letting it out of his grasp. Long intercepted Carson Wentz at the 1-yard line with 6 seconds left to preserve Tennessee’s third win in a row, 21-17 over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Derrick Henry again got his team rolling, and Long’s play concluded a goal-line stand that vaulted the Titans (3-2) into first place in the AFC South.
Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders final injury report
The Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 5 contest at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the release of the injury report, head coach Mike Vrabel announced that six players had been ruled out, including key starters like outside linebacker Bud Dupree and safety Amani Hooker.
WSMV
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 8
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Eight of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed six exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Centennial wins against Ravenwood with a final score of...
atozsports.com
Vols WR Jalin Hyatt sends message to defensive backs in the SEC
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had a message for defenses in the SEC after UT’s 40-13 shellacking of the LSU Tigers on Sunday. If teams play man coverage, the Vols are going to take it as disrespect. “We wanted to see if they (LSU) were going to be...
NBC Sports
Commanders vs. Titans inactives: Robinson Jr. set to make debut
LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is active and will make his NFL debut on Sunday versus the Tennessee Titans, signaling the end of a remarkable recovery just six weeks after he was shot in an attempted armed robbery. Robinson Jr. returned to practice on...
FOX Sports
Falcons' Pitts ruled out against Bucs with hamstring injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday's game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta's first four games. He missed practice all week, including Friday. Pitts is the second prominent member of the...
numberfire.com
Logan Thomas (calf) questionable for Commanders
Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas (calf) is questionable for Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. Thomas was added to the injury report on Thursday and he will likely be a game-time decision on Sunday. John Bates is the favorite to start at tight end if Thomas is out, but he wouldn't be on the streaming radar. Last week, Thomas caught 5-of-6 targets for 19 yards.
Titans-Commanders Inactives
The defense won't have linebackers Zach Cunningham, Bud Dupree, Ola Adeniyi and Joe Jones because of injury.
atozsports.com
Look: Tennessee Vols fan trolls Alabama while heading to Baton Rouge
The Tennessee Vols don’t play Alabama until next Saturday (October 15), but UT fans are already prepared for the matchup. One fan, in fact, was traveling to Baton Rouge and made a stop in Alabama to troll the Crimson Tide. Check it out:. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006....
atozsports.com
Titans go into the bye week with more questions than answers
The Tennessee Titans have certainly created their own problematic set of questions this season. Mostly due to their play and a true lack of consistency and competence on the offensive side of the ball. However, the offense had a chance to ease the concerns during their Week Five matchup against...
