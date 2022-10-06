Read full article on original website
Related
Traveling Skeletons Made Their Way From Tennessee to Kentucky & It’s Bone Rattling Fun
A set of traveling skeletons decide to pack their bags and go on an adventure from Mississippi to Tennessee and now Kentucky. Their story will really tickle your funny bone. WHERE DID THE IDEA OF SKELETONS FOR HALLOWEEN ORIGINATE?. For as long as I can remember skeletons have been a...
Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It
Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
Lab-raised hellbenders released into the wild for the first time
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab. Officials say in conjunction with researchers from Purdue University, KDFWR staff collected hellbender egg masses in Kentucky streams to raise them in a lab environment. The agency says this […]
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is Squatting Legal in Your State? Here’s What We Know About Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois
Landowners beware! Squatters may have rights to your property if you're not careful and here's what you need to know if you live in these parts of the United States. If you don't know count yourself blessed. A squatter in this case is not a person that is crouching or in a position close to the ground. It has a bit of different meaning and it's a really good thing for you to know.
wymt.com
Kentucky observes PANDAS/PANS Awareness Day for first time
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Carter Cox’s parents say when he was born he was a healthy baby. When Carter turned two, his parents started to notice some sensory issues. He was diagnosed with autism by the time he was three. “But it was sort of a cyclical thing, every...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
Kentucky Woman Shares ‘Let Them’ Matra That Will Change Your Life
Like most people, I have lived my life as my worst enemy. It often seems like when I'm happy, I sabotage myself with my needy insecurity. It's like I try to hurt myself by ruining any peace, calm, and security that I find. Most of the time, I overreact and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Important dates to know ahead of Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana midterm elections
The midterm elections are just a few weeks away and Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana will all have key races on their ballots.
wdrb.com
Kentucky 911 dispatcher moonlights as a country music singer
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When calm turns to chaos, Megan Stout is the one who takes the call in Shelby County. There's power behind her voice, in more ways than one. "I jokingly say I moonlight as a dispatcher," Stout said with a smile. Talent is hiding on the other...
westkentuckystar.com
Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease
Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
middlesboronews.com
Medical marijuana’s time has come in Kentucky
Thirty-seven states have legalized marijuana for medical purposes. Kentucky, of course, is not among them. House Bill 136, that would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis as a medical treatment, passed the House on March 17 by a vote of 59-34. A thumbs-up vote by the Senate was all that stood between people in need across Kentucky and relief from debilitating pain and other chronic conditions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace. Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School and...
Yes for Life Alliance: Vote yes for the Constitutional Amendment #2 on the November 8 ballot
By The Yes for Life Alliance Founding Members: Addia Wuchner (Kentucky Right to Life), Angela Minter (Sisters for Life), Todd Gray (Kentucky Baptist Convention), Jason Hall (Catholic Conference of Kentucky), David Walls (The Family Foundation) and Richard Nelson (Commonwealth Policy Center) On a bright Saturday afternoon on the steps of...
This is the Weirdest Tradition in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
When you think of things that your state is known for, do any of these activities or traditions sound weird to you?. Each state has its own history. They also celebrate that history based on events, or influential people with various traditions. To people who aren't from that state, these traditions may seem weird, quirky, peculiar, or just off the wall. However, to those who grew up with these traditions year after year, they are simply normal.
The Vault: Remembering country music legend Loretta Lynn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though she became a world-renowned star, Loretta Lynn never forgot about her old Kentucky home. It was September 1980, and you could tell by looking at her customized bus, she embraced being a “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”. WHAS-TV got an exclusive sit-down interview with...
2022 guide to Kentucky’s most haunted destinations
With Halloween quickly approaching, it is time to get in the spooky season mood. Luckily, the Bluegrass has no shortage of ghosts, ghouls, and goblins.
Kentucky Woman Sees Creepy Demon Like Image Peering in Through Window
As Halloween approaches, there is just something spooky in the air. We hear more things and see more things that scare us. Maybe, during this time of year, we are more aware of paranormal things. Recently, a woman in Kentucky, who wants to remain anonymous, sent me this very creepy...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there an extra fee for disability parking plates?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In a parking lot, at least one spot is designated for disability parking. Vehicles are identified by a placard that hangs inside the vehicle, or – in cases of longer-term mobility issues – a disability parking license plate. Several laws in the Kentucky code...
14news.com
Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
KISS 106
Evansville IN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0