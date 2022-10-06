ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

99.5 WKDQ

Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It

Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Lab-raised hellbenders released into the wild for the first time

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) say they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab. Officials say in conjunction with researchers from Purdue University, KDFWR staff collected hellbender egg masses in Kentucky streams to raise them in a lab environment. The agency says this […]
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Is Squatting Legal in Your State? Here’s What We Know About Kentucky, Indiana, and Illinois

Landowners beware! Squatters may have rights to your property if you're not careful and here's what you need to know if you live in these parts of the United States. If you don't know count yourself blessed. A squatter in this case is not a person that is crouching or in a position close to the ground. It has a bit of different meaning and it's a really good thing for you to know.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky observes PANDAS/PANS Awareness Day for first time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Carter Cox’s parents say when he was born he was a healthy baby. When Carter turned two, his parents started to notice some sensory issues. He was diagnosed with autism by the time he was three. “But it was sort of a cyclical thing, every...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky or you plan on traveling there soon, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that serve absolutely delicious food and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already and if you want to see what a good steak really tastes like.
KENTUCKY STATE
westkentuckystar.com

Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease

Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Medical marijuana’s time has come in Kentucky

Thirty-seven states have legalized marijuana for medical purposes. Kentucky, of course, is not among them. House Bill 136, that would allow doctors to prescribe cannabis as a medical treatment, passed the House on March 17 by a vote of 59-34. A thumbs-up vote by the Senate was all that stood between people in need across Kentucky and relief from debilitating pain and other chronic conditions.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Three being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace. Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School and...
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

This is the Weirdest Tradition in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky

When you think of things that your state is known for, do any of these activities or traditions sound weird to you?. Each state has its own history. They also celebrate that history based on events, or influential people with various traditions. To people who aren't from that state, these traditions may seem weird, quirky, peculiar, or just off the wall. However, to those who grew up with these traditions year after year, they are simply normal.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

The Vault: Remembering country music legend Loretta Lynn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Even though she became a world-renowned star, Loretta Lynn never forgot about her old Kentucky home. It was September 1980, and you could tell by looking at her customized bus, she embraced being a “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”. WHAS-TV got an exclusive sit-down interview with...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Single mother receives first zero-net home in Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro now has the first zero net home in Kentucky. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity dedicated the home to a single mother of four on Thursday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year, which will save the family money on their utility bills.
OWENSBORO, KY
KISS 106

