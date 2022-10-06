Inmate's challenge to mail, privileges policies at 'supermax' prison rejected by federal court

If you are in ADX, congrats!!! You are the worst of the worst of the worst. You don't end up here by singing too loud at church. You end up here because you run a criminal organization and failed to stop while in prison, or are a terrorist. ADX is the last and final stop of anything resembling life. ADX exists for a reason and those people deserve less than what they are given.
If you have committed a crime so heinous in nature, you personally decided yo deserve restricted placement. Why can’t you be happy you are a Dangerous Felon but still received Covid check’s? Imagine if you had the Bill’s of Law Abiding Citizen’s!
ADK Florence is different they won't even let cameras in there film inside prison . Prisoners don't even know where there at inside Prison. That's why they sent El Chapo there he not Escaping that Prison
Comments / 54