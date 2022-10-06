ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Town of Southbury Announces Director of Senior Services Position

The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Director of Senior Services. The Town of Southbury is hiring a full-time Director of Senior Services to manage the Southbury Senior Center. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $75,000-$85,000/year. This position is responsible for management of staff, volunteers and department operations ensuring the Town meets the needs of the senior population.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Support Chappaqua Merchants, Donate Candy for Trick-or-Treating!

Our merchants are always so incredibly generous when it comes to donating merchandise for fundraisers, sponsoring sport teams and so much more. Trick or treating in downtown is a wonderful community tradition but the cost of the candy for the merchants can average around $500!. So many people have asked...
CHAPPAQUA, NY
hamlethub.com

Nine Connecticut Teens Featured in Pantochino's Halloween Musical

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc, a professional theatre for family audiences in Milford, will open its season Friday at the MAC, Milford Arts Council, with the new musical "School Spirits." The family-friendly show features nine teenage actors from Connecticut. “Schools Spirits," by Bert Bernardi and Justin Rugg, is set at the...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Letter: Toni Boucher for the State Senate in the 26th District

Toni Boucher has been an advocate, a friend, and a mentor, and I’m excited to support her in the race for the CT State Senate. While maintaining a career and raising 3 kids, Toni first entered politics due to her conviction in education. Toni’s first public role was on Wilton’s Board of Education, where she eventually became Chairman. Toni was even appointed by a governor to serve on the State Board of Education.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ridgefield Public Schools mourn passing of high school student Nia Simpson

Ridgefield Public School superintendent Dr. Susie Da Silva shared some sad news, informing the school community that Ridgefield High School junior Nia Simpson had passed away. Da Silva said, "RPS lost an RHS junior to a brief, devastating illness. Nia Simpson was a beloved part of our community— friend, three-season athlete, and student government member.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Milford Police Host Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Milford Police Department and the Milford Prevention Council in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be collecting unused/unwanted prescription drugs from the public as part of a nationwide initiative to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.
MILFORD, CT
Redding Home for Sale: 48 Old Stagecoach Road, Expanded Country Cape

Amazing value! Picture perfect expanded country cape on 2.09 level acres with inground heated gunite pool, expansive deck, and three season porch in top Redding Center location. Pride of ownership abounds in this immaculate home with gleaming hardwood floors and abundant natural light. The dramatic beamed/vaulted family room offers a brick fireplace, skylights, ceiling fan, French doors to the deck, and is wide open to the sunny breakfast area. The newly remodeled kitchen features bright white cabinetry with contrasting dark granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and a designer subway tile backsplash.
REDDING, CT
Jump aboard Danbury Railway Museum's Pumpkin Patch Train!

All aboard "The Husking Bee" for the 2022 Pumpkin Patch Trains!. Our well-loved annual fall fundraiser is back, perfect for families with young kids. The short 20-minute round trip stops at our very own patch, where kids get to pick out their very own pumpkin and everyone gets to try some local apple cider and cookies. There are numerous photo ops and even a vintage tractor!
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Winter Skating and Hockey Programs Begin November 4 at Winter Garden

Winter Garden Ice Arena – Winter Programs Start November 4. Skating program for children ages 3-6; Saturday classes offered at 10:40am and the fee is $279. Skating program for ages 5-adult on Saturdays at 9:20am; the fee is $299. NY Rangers Hockey Learn to Play - begins 11/12. Saturday...
RIDGEFIELD, CT

