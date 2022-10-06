Read full article on original website
Retired 3-star Coast Guard vice admiral calls out Biden administration for 'misguided' military vax mandate
A top retired Coast Guard official is calling out the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for being an "ideological purge" against religious service members who are being denied exemptions.
Updated Biden Approval Ratings are in – Here’s What America Has to Say on the Subject | Opinion
Ipsos released a new poll this past Wednesday that measured President Joe Biden’s national approval rating after recent events like his controversial speech, here’s what they revealed.
Joe Biden Wants to Give an Extra Social Security Increase to These Retirees
Some retirees could get a 5% raise in the future if the president has his way.
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Nancy Pelosi told reporters on camera that she wouldn't address Joe Biden2024. Her spokesman clarifies: She's "enthusiastically" supporting him.
"I'm not going into politics about whether the president should run or not," she had said earlier Thursday. What's happening: It sounded earlier Thursday like Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hedging on her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run again in 2024, after dodging the question during a press conference.
Jesse Watters: Is it me or do you get the feeling Joe Biden is not really the president?
Fox News host Jesse Watters torches President Joe Biden’s "60 Minutes" interview, muses over whether he will seek re-election and calls out the president for being unprepared on "Jesse Watters Primetime." CRITICS FLOOD TWITTER AFTER BIDEN DECLARES COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS OVER: 'IRRESPONSIBLE AND MISLEADING'. JESSE WATTERS: Is it me...
Biden will soon meet with Brittney Griner's wife, but experts say Russia has already 'embarrassed' the US by waiting so long to free her
President Joe Biden is set to meet with Brittney Griner's wife on Friday, the White House said. Griner is being detained in a Russian prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. The White House in July announced a proposed prisoner exchange, but few details have emerged since.
Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?
Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
White House fields multiple questions on why President Biden appeared to look for deceased congresswoman
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters President Biden asking about a deceased congresswoman was because she was "top of mind" for him Wednesday.
Special master ruling shows Trump’s takeover of courts has started to sting
Aileen Cannon, who Trump nominated in 2020, granted his wish over the Mar-a-Lago search – a maverick decision that is the thin end of the wedge
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.On her second day on the nine-member court, Justice Jackson argued that the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments – drafted in the bloody aftermath of the US Civil War – were written with the explicit purpose of providing equal opportunity and rights to formerly enslaved people.A long-standing perspective among conservative...
Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe
President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
4th stimulus check update 2022 — Five states sending out checks worth up to $3,284 this month – how to claim the cash
FIVE states are sending up to $3,284 in direct payments to residents in October amid historic surpluses and inflation. Residents in Rhode Island, Alaska, Virginia, New York and California will get payments of up to $3,284 this month. The payments are a mix of rebates and inflation relief checks. Alaskans...
30 Senate Republicans demand Biden administration pick a special counsel for the Hunter Biden criminal probe after FBI whistleblowers came forward and detailed the efforts to downplay the investigation
Thirty Republican senators have written to Attorney General Merrick Garland and asked him to appoint a special counsel to look into Hunter Biden's business dealings. The letter points to Garland's request to keep politics out of the Justice Department and cites reports from Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that '"highly credible" whistleblowers have come forward to detail a "widespread effort within the FBI to downplay or discredit negative information" about Hunter Biden.'
Joe Biden Is Breaking the Rules When It Comes to the Midterms
Democrats have seen their chances in this year's midterms improve with Biden's approval rating trending upwards.
Joe Biden Mocked for Saying He Was 'Raised in the Puerto Rican Community'
President Joe Biden was ridiculed on Twitter after claiming he was "politically" raised in the Puerto Rican community during a press conference held on the U.S. island territory. The president and first lady visited Puerto Rico on Monday to meet with community leaders and families impacted by Hurricane Fiona after...
In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race
With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
Majority of Americans say Donald Trump and Joe Biden are both too old to serve as president: poll
The majority of American adults say Biden and Trump are too old to serve in public office right now, according to a new poll. But respondents were more likely to say Biden was too old to serve. Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say Rep. Liz Cheney is "the...
Feds seize "staggering" amount of meth in fake Adderal pills laced with it
Providence, R.I. — The seizure of more than 660,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has led to charges against one man, federal authorities in Rhode Island announced Monday. Dylan Rodas, 27, has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in connection with the seizure earlier...
