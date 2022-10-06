Alabama narrowly beat Texas A&M on Saturday night. The voters perceived that in a few different ways. The Crimson Tide narrowly extended its lead in the coaches poll over Georgia on Sunday morning. But for the first time all year, Alabama dropped to third in the Associated Press Top 25. It fell behind the Bulldogs and Ohio State, taking the top spot on just 11 ballots. Comparatively, Georgia had 32 and Ohio State continued its climb with 20.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO