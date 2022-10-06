Read full article on original website
The bonus observations, nuggets from 2nd look at Alabama-Texas A&M classic
Life on the edge is exhausting. Alabama’s pursuit of that adrenaline high found a new extreme Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Boiling a 60-minute game down to a 3-second, winner-take-all defensive stop at the 2-yard line was a new twist a white-knuckle 2022 season. This started with needing the...
How lipreading Alabama CB saved Tide on final play to beat Texas A&M
This was one of those backyard football moments. One snap … the last play before going in for dinner. That’s where Terrion Arnold found himself at exactly 10:30 Saturday night, up 24-20, three seconds on the clock with Texas A&M at the 2-yard line. The Alabama cornerback sensed the stakes.
Alabama football ‘gonna live and learn’ with Jalen Milroe
Throughout the week, with Bryce Young’s game status in question, his backup Jalen Milroe heard a consistent message from both Young and Alabama’s offensive coaches: take one play at a time. Milroe listened to it as the crowd in Bryant-Denny Stadium welcomed him with cheers as he jogged...
Joseph Goodman: The sideshow is over, Tennessee Week is here
Let me volunteer the most important takeaway from No.1 Alabama’s 24-20 victory against unranked Texas A&M before anyone tries to make a bigger deal out of that thing than it actually was. It didn’t mean a thing the moment after it ended. Know why?. It’s not because Alabama...
What they’re saying nationally, in Texas after Alabama tops A&M
It was another Alabama-Texas A&M classic that came down to the final snap. This time it was the Crimson Tide who escaped a 24-20 winner in a game that came down to one defensive stop. There was a lot to say in the aftermath of Alabama’s sixth win of the...
Talty: Bryce Young never seemed more important than in Texas A&M close call
It turns out the quarterback position is pretty important, huh?. You, of course, should have already known that, but if you needed a refresher on how much a team’s fortunates hinge on the quarterback, you had plenty of examples to choose from throughout the Southeastern Conference on Saturday. Kentucky...
Forget the 24-hour rule, it’s Tennessee week for Alabama football
Arkansas was Alabama’s “toughest challenge.” Texas A&M was supposed to be an elite matchup. In the aftermath of the chaotic 24-20 victory, as the Tide approach a new turn of the Southeastern Conference gauntlet, attention quickly turned to next week: Tennessee is looking like a game-of-the-year contender.
Jimbo Fisher on Texas A&M loss to Alabama: ‘We just came up one play short’
In a play that’ll be dissected for a bit nationally and longer in College Station, Jimbo Fishers figured he dialed up the “perfect” read. Haynes King dropped back, two yards away from another Texas A&M upset of Alabama and watched Evan Stewart run a “plyon route” to come back to the ball. It was a variation of the play that garnered the Aggies a touchdown earlier Saturday night, but Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was there and the potential game-winner bounced into the sidelines.
Alabama survives Texas A&M scare, live updates rewind
Welcome to Bryant-Denny Stadium for what was once the biggest college football games of the season. Top-ranked Alabama faces Texas A&M at 7 p.m. CT on CBS after a summer of controversy. The question on everyone’s mind concerns the injury to Bryce Young. Nick Saban called him a “game-time decision” after spraining his shoulder last week at Arkansas.
Instant analysis: Alabama outruns Texas A&M, 24-20, holds off late upset
Texas A&M entered Saturday looking for an upset like last season. The college football world wanted a follow-up to this summer’s theatrics between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher. Ultimately, a prime-time matchup turned into a battle of second-string quarterbacks. Neither side looked great as the offenses were sporadic and...
Johnny Manziel calls out Texas A&M for final play call against Alabama: ‘That’s a joke of an ending’
Johnny Manziel didn’t like the play call. With three seconds left and Texas A&M 2 yards from defeating Alabama for the second straight year, the Aggies’ final pass fell incomplete. The No. 1 Crimson Tide survived 24-20. “One of the worst calls I’ve ever seen in my life,”...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans crash Texas A&M yell practice
A few Alabama fans crashed Texas A&M yell practice Friday in Birmingham. The yell practice is a Texas A&M tradition that started in 1913. During an away game week, the yell leaders lead the yell practice the night before the game. A few Alabama fans showed up to the latest yell practice.
What Saban said about Alabama’s win over Texas A&M, QBs
Alabama just survived the scare of the year to beat Texas A&M, 24-20 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nick Saban is about to step to the podium. Refresh for the latest. -- Saban said it’s always great to win. He said the fans “probably has as much to do with the win as anything.”
ESPN College GameDay to air from Alabama-Tennessee for only 2nd time
The growing hype surrounding the Alabama-Tennessee game just gained a sideshow. ESPN announced College GameDay is headed to Knoxville for the second time this season. The three-hour pregame show will originate from the Tennessee campus ahead of the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff in Neyland Stadium. This will actually be the...
Big shakeup in AP Poll, top team extends lead in coaches poll after Week 6
Alabama narrowly beat Texas A&M on Saturday night. The voters perceived that in a few different ways. The Crimson Tide narrowly extended its lead in the coaches poll over Georgia on Sunday morning. But for the first time all year, Alabama dropped to third in the Associated Press Top 25. It fell behind the Bulldogs and Ohio State, taking the top spot on just 11 ballots. Comparatively, Georgia had 32 and Ohio State continued its climb with 20.
No. 4 Alabama women’s soccer wins 9th straight
The No. 4 Alabama women’s soccer team won its ninth game in a row in a Sunday rout at LSU. The Crimson Tide took it 5-0 with five different players scoring goals to push the unbeaten streak to 13 games. Unranked in the preseason, Alabama hasn’t lost since Aug. 21 in a 1-0 final at Miami.
Watch Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher pregame handshake after offseason feud
The handshake of the year happened right around 6:36 p.m. at midfield of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher had an interaction lasting around 35 seconds as Alabama and Texas A&M warmed up for the 7 p.m. game. It was one of the most anticipated pregame greetings after a tense offseason regarding the recruiting world.
Nick Saban Jimbo Fisher feud takes a turn: Awkward man hug alert
It’s game day in Tuscaloosa. Alabama vs. Texas A&M. Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher. Face to face. Live and in person. Both coaches say their feud is behind them. The Awkward Man Hug watch has officially begun. R E L A T E D: Paul Finebaum on Jimbo Fisher’s...
Video from Texas A&M’s famous trash-talking yell practice before Alabama game
Between a Chuy’s and a Lululemon on Friday night in suburban Birmingham was part of college football’s rich tapestry of traditions. The Texas A&M Yell Practice hit the road before Saturday night’s visit to Bryant-Denny Stadium with 100-plus fans jammed into a plaza at The Summit off US-280.
‘Best is yet to come’: How Dylan Hopkins led UAB to huge win over MTSU
UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins was simply not himself last week in a loss to Rice on the road. The junior signal-caller was sacked three times, responsible for two turnovers, despite having his best statistical game of the season, and went down on consecutive plays to thwart any opportunity his team had at a victory.
