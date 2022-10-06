ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Alabama football ‘gonna live and learn’ with Jalen Milroe

Throughout the week, with Bryce Young’s game status in question, his backup Jalen Milroe heard a consistent message from both Young and Alabama’s offensive coaches: take one play at a time. Milroe listened to it as the crowd in Bryant-Denny Stadium welcomed him with cheers as he jogged...
AL.com

Jimbo Fisher on Texas A&M loss to Alabama: ‘We just came up one play short’

In a play that’ll be dissected for a bit nationally and longer in College Station, Jimbo Fishers figured he dialed up the “perfect” read. Haynes King dropped back, two yards away from another Texas A&M upset of Alabama and watched Evan Stewart run a “plyon route” to come back to the ball. It was a variation of the play that garnered the Aggies a touchdown earlier Saturday night, but Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was there and the potential game-winner bounced into the sidelines.
AL.com

tdalabamamag.com

AL.com

Big shakeup in AP Poll, top team extends lead in coaches poll after Week 6

Alabama narrowly beat Texas A&M on Saturday night. The voters perceived that in a few different ways. The Crimson Tide narrowly extended its lead in the coaches poll over Georgia on Sunday morning. But for the first time all year, Alabama dropped to third in the Associated Press Top 25. It fell behind the Bulldogs and Ohio State, taking the top spot on just 11 ballots. Comparatively, Georgia had 32 and Ohio State continued its climb with 20.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

No. 4 Alabama women’s soccer wins 9th straight

The No. 4 Alabama women’s soccer team won its ninth game in a row in a Sunday rout at LSU. The Crimson Tide took it 5-0 with five different players scoring goals to push the unbeaten streak to 13 games. Unranked in the preseason, Alabama hasn’t lost since Aug. 21 in a 1-0 final at Miami.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Watch Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher pregame handshake after offseason feud

The handshake of the year happened right around 6:36 p.m. at midfield of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher had an interaction lasting around 35 seconds as Alabama and Texas A&M warmed up for the 7 p.m. game. It was one of the most anticipated pregame greetings after a tense offseason regarding the recruiting world.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
