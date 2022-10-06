ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

AL.com

Saivion Smith leaves Lions’ game in ambulance

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith left his 2022 NFL debut in an ambulance on Sunday. The former Alabama defensive back sustained an injury on a second-and-9 snap in the first quarter of the Lions’ game against the New England Patriots. Smith jammed New England tight end Hunter Henry, who...
DETROIT, MI
AL.com

8 Alabama-roots players become game-eligible in NFL

Eight players from Alabama high schools and colleges who weren’t eligible to play in Sunday’s NFL games on Friday are eligible now. One player was signed to the 53-man active roster, five were restored to active status after injuries and two were elevated from practice squads. · NFL...
NFL
The Associated Press

Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS

NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AL.com

Alabama NFL roundup: Derrick Henry plays like himself

“How high’s my confidence level?” Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry said, repeating a question at his postgame press conference. “On me playing? I’m going to be me each and every Sunday, so, I mean, me.”. On Sunday, Henry was himself against the Washington Commanders as...
NFL
AL.com

Rudy Ford contributes for Packers in unexpected way

The Green Bay Packers signed Rudy Ford because of his special-teams ability. But when Adrian Amos went down with a concussion in Green Bay’s previous game, Ford had to step in at safety against the New England Patriots. But that presented the Packers with the dilemma of balancing Ford’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
AL.com

Auburn NFL roundup: Carl Lawson rough on Miami QB

Already playing without Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins lost his replacement at quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, on their first snap of the game against the New York Jets on Sunday. That put rookie Skylar Thompson under center for the Dolphins, and Jets defensive end Carl Lawson made the quarterback’s NFL debut...
MIAMI, FL
AL.com

Eagles go to 5-0, but don’t mention it to Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL’s only undefeated team after downing the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday. The victory moved the Eagles to 5-0, and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn’t want to hear about it. “We’re a really good football team,” Hurts said. “But we’re still growing. We’re...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
AL.com

New England Patriots make moves at quarterback

The New England Patriots put a quarterback on injured reserve this week, but it wasn’t Mac Jones. And he isn’t even officially out for Sunday’s game either. Injured reserve appeared the former Alabama All-American’s next stop after the X-ray room when he hopped off the field on Sept. 25, unable to put any weight on his left leg after New England’s final offensive snap in a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL
AL.com

NFL releases results of Tua Tagovailoa investigation

The NFL and NFL Players Association found that the league’s concussion protocol was followed after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured during a Sept. 25 game against the Buffalo Bills. But because “the outcome in this case was not what was intended when the protocol was drafted,” the procedure has been changed.
NFL
AL.com

How did Brian Robinson Jr. do in his NFL debut?

Former Alabama running backs Derrick Henry and Brian Robinson Jr. did not play for the Crimson Tide at the same time. But last week, Henry said they “talk all the time,” including since Robinson was shot twice in August. They talked on Sunday, too. After Henry and the...
NFL
AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

