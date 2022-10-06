Read full article on original website
After more than a decade in baseball's wilderness, Philadelphia had finally won another postseason series.
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith left his 2022 NFL debut in an ambulance on Sunday. The former Alabama defensive back sustained an injury on a second-and-9 snap in the first quarter of the Lions’ game against the New England Patriots. Smith jammed New England tight end Hunter Henry, who...
Eight players from Alabama high schools and colleges who weren’t eligible to play in Sunday’s NFL games on Friday are eligible now. One player was signed to the 53-man active roster, five were restored to active status after injuries and two were elevated from practice squads. · NFL...
NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
“How high’s my confidence level?” Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry said, repeating a question at his postgame press conference. “On me playing? I’m going to be me each and every Sunday, so, I mean, me.”. On Sunday, Henry was himself against the Washington Commanders as...
ESPN’s “College GameDay” was in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday ahead of No. 19 Kansas’ showdown with No. 17 TCU. Kansas fans were out in full force, and they took aim at Alabama, Nick Saban and the SEC with their signs. “We Want Bama” chants were heard...
It was another Alabama-Texas A&M classic that came down to the final snap. This time it was the Crimson Tide who escaped a 24-20 winner in a game that came down to one defensive stop. There was a lot to say in the aftermath of Alabama’s sixth win of the...
The Green Bay Packers signed Rudy Ford because of his special-teams ability. But when Adrian Amos went down with a concussion in Green Bay’s previous game, Ford had to step in at safety against the New England Patriots. But that presented the Packers with the dilemma of balancing Ford’s...
Already playing without Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins lost his replacement at quarterback, Teddy Bridgewater, on their first snap of the game against the New York Jets on Sunday. That put rookie Skylar Thompson under center for the Dolphins, and Jets defensive end Carl Lawson made the quarterback’s NFL debut...
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
The Toronto Blue Jays host the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of an MLB 2022 American League wild-card playoff series Friday, October 7, at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Alek Manoah gets the start on the mound in Game 1 of the best-of-3...
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the NFL’s only undefeated team after downing the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday. The victory moved the Eagles to 5-0, and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn’t want to hear about it. “We’re a really good football team,” Hurts said. “But we’re still growing. We’re...
The New England Patriots put a quarterback on injured reserve this week, but it wasn’t Mac Jones. And he isn’t even officially out for Sunday’s game either. Injured reserve appeared the former Alabama All-American’s next stop after the X-ray room when he hopped off the field on Sept. 25, unable to put any weight on his left leg after New England’s final offensive snap in a 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Bryce Young is still a “game-time” decision, per Alabama head coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide quarterback went through pregame warmups on Bryant-Denny Field an hour before kickoff on Saturday night. Alabama’s centers and quarterbacks usually practice handoffs and snap 45 minutes before kickoff. The Tide’s Heisman Award...
No. 1 Alabama and Texas A&M do battle on Saturday, Oct. 8 in an SEC West showdown. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial), fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). Alabama and Texas A&M have basically taken last year’s scenario and added some offseason spice....
The NFL and NFL Players Association found that the league’s concussion protocol was followed after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured during a Sept. 25 game against the Buffalo Bills. But because “the outcome in this case was not what was intended when the protocol was drafted,” the procedure has been changed.
Former Alabama running backs Derrick Henry and Brian Robinson Jr. did not play for the Crimson Tide at the same time. But last week, Henry said they “talk all the time,” including since Robinson was shot twice in August. They talked on Sunday, too. After Henry and the...
The St. Louis Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of an MLB 2022 National League wild-card playoff series Saturday, October 8, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Miles Mikolas gets the start on the mound in Game 2 for the...
It’s an Auburn-Alabama doubleheader on “SEC on CBS” on Saturday. Auburn travels to No. 2 Georgia for a 2:30 p.m. kick, while No. 1 Alabama hosts Texas A&M at 7 p.m. The games will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial), fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial).
Cowboys believe win over defending Super Bowl champion Rams legitimized their hot start, now ready for NFC showdown with Eagles
