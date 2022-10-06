ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Leonard Wood, MO

Fort Leonard Wood woman charged in attempted murder at installation

A Fort Leonard Wood woman was charged Thursday in federal court with assaulting a U.S. Army sergeant with the intent to commit murder. Katara R. Hamilton, 30, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield. She is charged with assault with the intent to commit murder on the Fort Leonard Wood U.S. Army Installation.
FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO
Woman charged with attempt to kill ex-husband at Fort Leonard Wood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman was charged in federal court Wednesday for assaulting and attempting to murder a U.S. army sergeant. Katara Hamilton, 30, shot at her ex-husband after she showed up at his Fort Leonard Wood residence and demanded to see their child, according to a criminal complaint. A military police officer heard a gunshot as he arrived.
FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO
