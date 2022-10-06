Read full article on original website
Fort Leonard Wood woman charged in attempted murder at installation
A Fort Leonard Wood woman was charged Thursday in federal court with assaulting a U.S. Army sergeant with the intent to commit murder. Katara R. Hamilton, 30, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Springfield. She is charged with assault with the intent to commit murder on the Fort Leonard Wood U.S. Army Installation.
Woman charged with attempt to kill ex-husband at Fort Leonard Wood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman was charged in federal court Wednesday for assaulting and attempting to murder a U.S. army sergeant. Katara Hamilton, 30, shot at her ex-husband after she showed up at his Fort Leonard Wood residence and demanded to see their child, according to a criminal complaint. A military police officer heard a gunshot as he arrived.
Ft. Leonard Wood woman charged with intent to murder army sergeant
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — A woman was charged with assault with intent to murder after her former husband. Katara Redale Hamilton, 30, of Fort Leonard Wood, was arrested on Oct. 4 after military police officers responded to a call from her former spouse around 11 p.m. According to a press release from the United […]
