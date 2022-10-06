ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iggy’s Bread plans a coffee-and-croissants cafe

There will be an addition to the gourmet enclave of Huron Village, but rumors of Sofra Bakery and Cafe moving into the old Formaggio Kitchen space are wrong, according to a manager at the beloved Strawberry Hill eatery. What is coming: the first cafe run by the bread maker Iggy’s....
A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from Longy’s ‘Begin Here’ to stories from Poe

A week of events in Cambridge and Somerville, from Longy’s ‘Begin Here’ to stories from Poe. Forty-third Annual Oktoberfest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Harvard Square. Free. Food from all over the world, arts, crafts, vintage goods, free samples, sidewalk sales and one-of-a-kind gifts are packed in with beer gardens, the “Chalk on the Walk” art installation, music and dancing in the street. New this year is a wine garden hosted by the Commonwealth Wine School and complementary events: The Filipino American Festival and Grolier Poetry Book Shop’s 95th Anniversary Festival. The event has been known to draw as many as 200,000 people. Information is here.
Reflections on a year at Mount Auburn Cemetery

I joined Mount Auburn Cemetery as its 14th president and chief executive around this time last year. The pandemic was a strange time for anyone starting a job, meeting co-workers with masks and knowing someone only by their eyes, but it was an especially difficult time to start at a cemetery; our staff dealt with a tough couple years as deaths ran significantly higher than normal, and I was proud of their dedication and perseverance. As I pass my anniversary at Mount Auburn, we’re now welcoming people for in-person events again, while looking ahead to how we can grow Mount Auburn’s role in the Cambridge community.
Street brawl of up to 200 outside restaurant ended with the sound of gunfire, police say (updated)

Street brawl of up to 200 outside restaurant ended with the sound of gunfire, police say (updated) The fight reported overnight between Central and Harvard squares was no simple affair, but a street brawl culminated in the sound of gunfire, police said Saturday. The size of the crowd was given as anywhere between 50 to 200 people – though the larger estimate was from police.
