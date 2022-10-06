I joined Mount Auburn Cemetery as its 14th president and chief executive around this time last year. The pandemic was a strange time for anyone starting a job, meeting co-workers with masks and knowing someone only by their eyes, but it was an especially difficult time to start at a cemetery; our staff dealt with a tough couple years as deaths ran significantly higher than normal, and I was proud of their dedication and perseverance. As I pass my anniversary at Mount Auburn, we’re now welcoming people for in-person events again, while looking ahead to how we can grow Mount Auburn’s role in the Cambridge community.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO