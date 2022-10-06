East Rockingham Fire Department selling barbecue, chicken plates Friday

Contributed photo

ROCKINGHAM — Boston butts were on the grill earlier this week to make 3,000 pounds of barbecue for a local fire department fundraiser.

The East Rockingham Fire Department will be selling barbecue and chicken plates from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday.

Plates also include slaw, baked beans and hushpuppies for $8.

After 2 p.m., barbecue will only be sold by the pound.

The department will make deliveries for orders of five or more plates.

For more information or to make an order, call 910-895-6777.