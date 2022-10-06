(Updated 4:55 PM) Police Friday made an arrest in Hartford of a 36-year-old New Haven man accused of having shot New Haven cop Chad Curry earlier in the day. Hartford and New Haven police worked together with federal law enforcement agents to make the arrest. The two departments’ SWAT teams surrounded a house on Putnam Street in Hartford. The alleged shooter eventually came outside and surrendered without incident, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO