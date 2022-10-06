ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Daily Voice

Driver Under Influence Flees Separate Crashes On I-691 In Meriden, Police Say

A driver under the influence has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of separate crashes on a busy Connecticut roadway, according to authorities. Connecticut State Police say reports were made on Thursday, Oct. 6 at approximately 8:50 p.m. that a gray 2000 Saturn sedan, displaying a Connecticut registration, had allegedly been involved in two separate evading crashes on I-691 in the Meriden area.
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Family of East Lyme Motel Murder Victim Disappointed With Plea Agreement

Family of Corina Rodriguez, a 25-year-old mother killed in a gruesome motel murder in East Lyme, said they are disappointed that Rodriguez's killer will only spend 40 years in prison for her murder. "He shook this family to the core," Phil Rodriguez, Corina's stepfather told a judge at a sentencing...
EAST LYME, CT
New Haven Independent

Cop Shot; Alleged Shooter Arrested

(Updated 4:55 PM) Police Friday made an arrest in Hartford of a 36-year-old New Haven man accused of having shot New Haven cop Chad Curry earlier in the day. Hartford and New Haven police worked together with federal law enforcement agents to make the arrest. The two departments’ SWAT teams surrounded a house on Putnam Street in Hartford. The alleged shooter eventually came outside and surrendered without incident, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Duo Used Theft Method 'To Attempt To Go Undetected' At Marshalls, Milford PD Says

Two Connecticut residents are facing larceny charges after police said they attempted to steal merchandise worth more than $260 from Marshalls. Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shoplifting from a loss prevention officer at the store, located at 1413 Boston Post Road in Milford, at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the Milford Police Department.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

5 charged after police find guns, over 3,000 bags of heroin in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Waterbury on Wednesday. Police executed two search warrants on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road in Waterbury. As a result of the investigation, task force recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 6 live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

9-month-old child found safe after kidnapping in stolen car

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 9-month-old child was found safe after being inside a stolen car on Saturday night. At around 8 pm, the Hartford Police Department was notified of a stolen car while the car’s owner and the baby’s mother was inside a store on Main Street. The mother left the child in the […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two woman violently attacked in separate incidents

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday in East Haven, a woman says she had just parked her car when two men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse and her car. This incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodview apartments. The suspects fled the scene, one in...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

New Haven officer wounded in gunfight; police seek shooter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a New Haven officer was wounded in a gunfight captured on dashcam video while responding to a car crash early Friday, and they're looking for the shooter. Officer Chad Curry has been released from a hospital and is recovering from wounds to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NECN

SILVER ALERT: 4-Month-Old Boy Reported Missing From Enfield, Conn.

Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 4-month-old from Enfield. The alert was initially issued by State Police Saturday during the early afternoon hours. Police said they did not believe the child was in danger, but there were concerns about the medical needs of the baby because the equipment needed to provide full care is in the mother's possession.
ENFIELD, CT

