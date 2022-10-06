Read full article on original website
Related
Elderly woman punched in head while exercising in Windsor Locks, CT
A 70-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, after being ambushed during her workout in Connecticut.
Vernon man gets 6 months for stealing from grandparents
A Vernon man who stole items from his grandparents’ home while they were on vacation in 2019 has been sentenced to six months in prison. Matthew Clark, 29, received the sentence Wednesday in Vernon Superior Court from Judge Margaret Murphy. After his release from prison, Clark will be on...
Bristol Press
Police believe man's shooting death in Bristol could have been drug related, court documents say
BRISTOL – The arrest warrant connected to a city man whose family member was killed in a shooting in August on Jefferson Avenue suggests police have at least explored the possibility that the killing was drug related. The six-page warrant for Wairon Nunez, 28, of 99 Jefferson Ave., indicates...
Driver Under Influence Flees Separate Crashes On I-691 In Meriden, Police Say
A driver under the influence has been charged after allegedly fleeing the scene of separate crashes on a busy Connecticut roadway, according to authorities. Connecticut State Police say reports were made on Thursday, Oct. 6 at approximately 8:50 p.m. that a gray 2000 Saturn sedan, displaying a Connecticut registration, had allegedly been involved in two separate evading crashes on I-691 in the Meriden area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman, boyfriend charged in robbery at Manchester Walmart
A New London woman is accused of conspiring with her boyfriend in the robbery of a man who went for a ride with them to buy cocaine in Middletown and Hartford but ended up being robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Manchester Walmart. DEFENDANTS: Angel R. “Biga”...
NBC Connecticut
Family of East Lyme Motel Murder Victim Disappointed With Plea Agreement
Family of Corina Rodriguez, a 25-year-old mother killed in a gruesome motel murder in East Lyme, said they are disappointed that Rodriguez's killer will only spend 40 years in prison for her murder. "He shook this family to the core," Phil Rodriguez, Corina's stepfather told a judge at a sentencing...
Cop Shot; Alleged Shooter Arrested
(Updated 4:55 PM) Police Friday made an arrest in Hartford of a 36-year-old New Haven man accused of having shot New Haven cop Chad Curry earlier in the day. Hartford and New Haven police worked together with federal law enforcement agents to make the arrest. The two departments’ SWAT teams surrounded a house on Putnam Street in Hartford. The alleged shooter eventually came outside and surrendered without incident, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.
Bristol Press
Meriden man who ditched stolen car in Bristol then violated subsequent probation avoids further prison time
BRISTOL - A Meriden man convicted of larceny after ditching a stolen Jeep in Bristol has avoided further prison time after he admitted to violating his probation. Matthew Coan-Graves, 28, was continued on probation during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. The 28-year-old in May admitted to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accused of shooting of New Haven police officer arrested in Hartford
A New Haven police officer was wounded in a shootout captured on dashcam video while responding to a car crash early Friday morning. The suspect was captured hours later in Hartford.
Duo Used Theft Method 'To Attempt To Go Undetected' At Marshalls, Milford PD Says
Two Connecticut residents are facing larceny charges after police said they attempted to steal merchandise worth more than $260 from Marshalls. Officers in New Haven County responded to a report of shoplifting from a loss prevention officer at the store, located at 1413 Boston Post Road in Milford, at about 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, according to the Milford Police Department.
Register Citizen
CT state trooper accused of attacking woman 40 times allowed to see child, judge rules
VERNON — A judge on Thursday adjusted a no-contact order designed to protect a woman who police said was injured by an off-duty state trooper in separate incidents of domestic violence. The change will allow Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis to see his child as long as the...
5 charged after police find guns, over 3,000 bags of heroin in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Waterbury on Wednesday. Police executed two search warrants on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road in Waterbury. As a result of the investigation, task force recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 6 live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bristol Press
Bristol man pleads not guilty to having PCP, marijuana in system, elevated BAC during car crash that seriously injured two children, ages 6, 3
BRISTOL – A city man has pleaded not guilty to allegations that he was over the legal drinking limit and had PCP and marijuana in his system when he caused a Christmas Day crash that seriously injured two young children in 2020. Jorge Borrero, 28, appeared before a judge...
Man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend in Niantic accepts plea deal of serving 40 years in prison
NEW LONDON, Conn. — A man, who accepted a plea deal in the 2018 Niantic stabbing death of his girlfriend, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday. And the victim's family hopes this tragedy serves as a warning for others experiencing domestic violence. The parents of the...
9-month-old child found safe after kidnapping in stolen car
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 9-month-old child was found safe after being inside a stolen car on Saturday night. At around 8 pm, the Hartford Police Department was notified of a stolen car while the car’s owner and the baby’s mother was inside a store on Main Street. The mother left the child in the […]
Eyewitness News
Two woman violently attacked in separate incidents
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday in East Haven, a woman says she had just parked her car when two men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse and her car. This incident occurred in the parking lot of Woodview apartments. The suspects fled the scene, one in...
$100,000 bail set for Springfield man accused of trying to lure children into black SUV
Springfield, Mass (WWLP) – Eulogio Rodriguez, 44, of Springfield faces multiple charges of enticing a child under 16 and one count of indecent assault and battery of a child. 22News was in Springfield District Court Friday when Rodriguez appeared in front of a judge. According to court documents, Rodriguez attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl […]
Journal Inquirer
New Haven officer wounded in gunfight; police seek shooter
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a New Haven officer was wounded in a gunfight captured on dashcam video while responding to a car crash early Friday, and they're looking for the shooter. Officer Chad Curry has been released from a hospital and is recovering from wounds to...
NECN
SILVER ALERT: 4-Month-Old Boy Reported Missing From Enfield, Conn.
Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 4-month-old from Enfield. The alert was initially issued by State Police Saturday during the early afternoon hours. Police said they did not believe the child was in danger, but there were concerns about the medical needs of the baby because the equipment needed to provide full care is in the mother's possession.
K9 Chases Down Driver Who Fled Scene Of Stafford Crash, Police Say
A man who fled the scene of a one-vehicle crash was nabbed by K9 officer Drago after a three-mile chase. The incident took place in Tolland County on Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Stafford. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers from Troop C responded to a report of a one-car motor...
Comments / 0