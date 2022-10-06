Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine news - live: Russian governor warns of ‘desire for revenge’ after Crimea blast
At least 17 people in Zaporizhzhia were killed overnight when homes were attacked by airstrikes attributed to Russia, according to a city official.A further 49 people were hospitalised, including six children, as a result of the shelling in the city in southeast Ukraine.The region’s governor Oleksandr Starukh said that a nine-storey building was partially destroyed, five other residential buildings levelled and others damaged in 12 Russian missile attacks.“There may be more people under the rubble,” he said on the Telegram messaging app. “A rescue operation is underway at the scene. Eight people have already been rescued.”Earlier, city official Anatoliy...
Virtual Spanish civil war museum aims to cut through political divide
In the middle of September, three weeks before Spain’s senate approved a landmark law to honour the victims of the Spanish civil war and the subsequent Franco dictatorship, a new museum quietly threw open its digital doors. The Virtual Museum of the Spanish Civil War, an online history centre...
Liz Truss faces Lords’ Northern Ireland protocol rebellion
Liz Truss is facing a rebellion in the House of Lords over the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol which is proceeding to its next stage just as negotiations to end the dispute with the EU are resumed. It is scheduled to get a second reading in the House of Lords on...
Behind this Nobel prize is a very human story: there’s a bit of Neanderthal in all of us | Rebecca Wragg Sykes
Svante Pääbo deserves his accolade – palaeogenetics is an expanding field that tells us who we are, says archaeologist Rebecca Wragg Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
A U.S. Senate race dominated by sloganeering, not substance: Thomas Suddes
Ambition can do terrible things to an Ohio politician. If you think otherwise, here’s Exhibit No. 1: The U.S. Senate campaigns of Republican J.D. (James David) Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan. Ryan and Vance are competing to succeed U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, a Terrace Park Republican, who after two...
‘We’re positively BEGGING you’: how Republicans and Democrats demand money differently
Meticulously crafted campaign emails and text messages, with a heavy dose of guilt-tripping, reveal their parties’ worldviews
Senior high court judge to address issues in ‘parental alienation’ cases
One of Britain’s most senior judges is to examine issues relating to the regulation of court-appointed experts who provide evidence about child welfare in private custody hearings – and, in particular, where “parental alienation” is a feature. Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the family division...
N. Korea confirms nuke missiles tests to 'wipe out' enemies
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were tests of its tactical nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests. The North’s statement, released on the 77th birthday of its ruling Workers’ Party, is seen as an attempt to buttress a public unity behind Kim as he faces pandemic-related economic hardships, a security threat posed by the boosted U.S.-South Korean military alliance and other difficulties. “Through seven times of launching drills of the tactical nuclear operation units, the actual war capabilities … of the nuclear combat forces ready to hit and wipe out the set objects at any location and any time were displayed to the full,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said. KCNA said the missile tests were in response to recent naval drills between U.S. and South Korean forces, which involved the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan for the first time in five years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tim Ryan forgets it’s your money - your choice: Bernie Moreno
WESTLAKE, Ohio – You should decide what kind of car you buy. You’d think this wouldn’t be in dispute, but you’d be wrong. Democrats like Ohio’s failed 20-year congressman Tim Ryan think they should decide for you. Just three years ago, Tim Ryan harshly criticized...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0