Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
US gov’t stockpiling anti-radiation drugs after Putin nuclear threat
President Joe Biden’s administration purchased $290 million of anti-radiation medication this week amid threats of nuclear war repeatedly issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden also warned this week that “the prospect of [nuclear] Armageddon” is real and Putin was “not joking when he talks about the use of...
americanmilitarynews.com
DeSantis: Illegal aliens who looted during hurricane need to be deported
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that four people had been arrested in Lee County for looting after Hurricane Ian and three of those four were in the U.S. illegally. DeSantis said those illegal aliens who had been caught looting should be deported. During a Tuesday press conference, DeSantis said, “We’ve...
americanmilitarynews.com
Cruz, Graham warn Mayorkas to prepare for impeachment over border crisis
Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warned Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this week that he will likely face impeachment for a “gross dereliction of duty” that has allowed millions of illegal immigrants to cross the US-Mexico border this year. In a letter to Mayorkas obtained...
americanmilitarynews.com
Two Russians apply for asylum in US state of Alaska after fleeing to avoid military service
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Two Russians who said they fled their home country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the United States after landing on a remote Alaskan island in the Bering Sea, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski’s office said on October 6.
RELATED PEOPLE
americanmilitarynews.com
Congressional candidate Burns says China poses major threat
Bob Burns, the Republican candidate in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, says he’s far from a polished politician, but thinks honesty is on his side, and told The Sentinel’s editorial board Wednesday he’s honestly worried about China. The former Hillsborough County treasurer, who worked on Donald...
americanmilitarynews.com
Congress plans to update 1887 Electoral Count Act but not until after the midterm elections
Election legislation aimed at preventing another Jan. 6 insurrection attempt will have to wait until after this year’s midterm elections on Nov. 8 — but will get passed, House Democratic Conference Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries pledged Thursday. “It’s the highest of priorities,” Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters. “We’ve seen...
Comments / 0