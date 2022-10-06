Read full article on original website
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles
Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
5 Reasons the new 2023 Toyota Highlander Should Be on Your List
The new 2023 Toyota Highlander adds some options, but keeps its overall utility. Here's why it should be on your list. The post 5 Reasons the new 2023 Toyota Highlander Should Be on Your List appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is It Illegal to Drive With a Handicap Parking Permit on Your Rear-View Mirror?
Do you know how to display an accessible parking tag while driving? Here's a look at the laws regarding parking permits for people with disabilities. The post Is It Illegal to Drive With a Handicap Parking Permit on Your Rear-View Mirror? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Things to Consider Before Your Car’s Next Oil Change According to iSeeCars
Is your car due for an oil change? Find out here what you should consider before scheduling it. The post 5 Things to Consider Before Your Car’s Next Oil Change According to iSeeCars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Good for Long Trips?
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is one of the best small hybrid SUVs. Is the RAV4 Hybrid good for long trips? The post Is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Good for Long Trips? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Engine fails after top overhaul
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. I hired Company at ZZZ1 to...
What Can Happen if You Use the Wrong Spark Plugs?
When your spark plugs fail and you have to replace them, how do you know if you have the wrong spark plugs? The post What Can Happen if You Use the Wrong Spark Plugs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Car Fluids 101: Are Antifreeze and Coolant the Same?
You should know what fluids your vehicle needs replaced and topped off regularly. Two of those fluids are antifreeze and coolant. Do you know the difference between the two? The post Car Fluids 101: Are Antifreeze and Coolant the Same? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does Heat Affect Electric Vehicles in the Same Way as Cold Weather?
It is reasonably known that cold weather affects electric vehicles battery life. But what about heat? Can a hot day affect the battery life? The post Does Heat Affect Electric Vehicles in the Same Way as Cold Weather? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Fuel-Efficient Used Cars For Under $10,000
Although the used car market is still crazy, you can still find cheap fuel-efficient cars. Check out these fine examples. The post The Most Fuel-Efficient Used Cars For Under $10,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2023 Honda CR-V Too Expensive?
Unsurprisingly, the 2023 Honda CR-V price increase has people talking. Could the CR-V's popularity suffer if rivals undercut Honda's prices? The post Is the 2023 Honda CR-V Too Expensive? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Who Invented the Roundabout?
Roundabouts are growing in popularity as potentially safer alternatives to traffic lights and stop signs. Here's more about traffic circles and who invented the idea. The post Who Invented the Roundabout? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
UBCO 2X2ADV Electric Bike Is Now Available In Black
It’s new bike season, all across the industry—and new, updated, and color-changed bikes are rolling out left and right in October, 2022. If you like the idea of the rather unique UBCO 2x2ADV electric bike, but you wish that it came in a color other than white, we have good news for you. As of October 5, 2022, UBCO is proud to announce that the 2X2ADV now comes in black, too.
Driven: The Kia Sportage Hybrid Is the Best Option
We drove the standard 2023 Kia Sportage and the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid. The hybrid advantages are massive. The post Driven: The Kia Sportage Hybrid Is the Best Option appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 New 2023 Hybrid SUVs Are Totally Affordable
Hybrid SUVs are becoming more popular than ever. They’re fuel-efficient, of course, but they are also versatile and stylish. In fact, you may not even realize that an SUV is a hybrid without seeing the badging or knowing otherwise. If you want to buy a hybrid SUV but don’t want to pay a ton of … The post 2 New 2023 Hybrid SUVs Are Totally Affordable appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Porsche 911 Cost?
Enjoy a top-of-the-line driving experience with a fully loaded 2023 Porsche 911 sports car. To see how much one costs, view here. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Porsche 911 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
40 Cheap Upgrades That Will Make Your Car Feel Like a Luxury Vehicle
There are quite a few ways you can make your car look more expensive than it really is for less than $100 — sometimes for even less than $20.
Is the 2023 Toyota 4Runner Worth Buying Over the 2022 Model?
The 2022 vs. 2023 Toyota 4Runner: which is the better model to buy? Let's take a look at what they each have to offer. The post Is the 2023 Toyota 4Runner Worth Buying Over the 2022 Model? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
