Milton, GA

Death of ‘equestrian godmother’ sends shockwaves through Milton

BALL GROUND, Ga. — As an equestrian figurehead, Sunny Stevens will forever be a part of Milton’s rural heritage. Ruth Corinne “Sunny” Stevens, who passed away Oct. 2 at 75 years old, leaves behind a legacy. Deemed the region’s “equestrian godmother,” those in the horse community, and beyond, knew the native Atlantan and her steadfast attitude about training riders.
Undercover cop busts alleged drug dealer

DUNWOODY, Ga. — After a short bicycle chase with Dunwoody Police, an alleged drug dealer was arrested Sept. 16 for selling meth to an undercover officer. Police identified the suspect while on patrol in the area of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, after receiving a tip from an undercover Dunwoody Police officer that the man was selling methamphetamine and riding a bike in the area.
Wire and Wood Alpharetta Music Festival

Enjoy live music from more than 30 performers at six outdoor stages through the streets of Downtown Alpharetta as local, regional, and national artists perform original songs while interacting with the audience. Listeners will learn about the music, as artists share the stories behind their tunes. In addition to music, festival goers can enjoy food from local restaurants and food trucks. This FREE event is rain or shine! Selected as one of the Top 20 Events in 2018 by the Southeast Tourism Society. No outside food, beverages or pets allowed.
Festivals of Speed

Https://www.awesomealpharetta.com/event/festivals-of-speed-atlanta-2021/. Join us on Sunday, October 9th for this epic car show! This exquisite motorsport display will showcase the world’s most exotic cars, motorcycles & luxury brands all placed for display on the elegant Boulevard at Avalon. Vintage and contemporary vehicles of all makes and models will be featured. Automotive designs by Lamborghini, Porsche, Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Aston-Martin, Bentley, BMW, Mercedes, McLaren will all be onsite!
