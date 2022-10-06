Feds Think They Have Enough Evidence to Charge Hunter Biden, Report Says

Handout/Getty Images

Federal investigators reportedly think they’ve gathered enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and lying on gun purchase paperwork. The investigation has been ongoing since 2018 and scandal surrounding President Joe Biden’s son has been a large right-wing talking point, particularly by former President Trump during the 2020 election. The next step will be for the U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware— who was appointed during the Trump administration—to decide whether to actually file the charges. Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Chris Clark, shot back at the information leak, saying “It is a federal felony for a federal agent to leak information about a Grand Jury investigation such as this one,” and alleging that any agent who spoke with The Washington Post broke the law. “We expect the Department of Justice will diligently investigate and prosecute such bad actors. As is proper and legally required, we believe the prosecutors in this case are diligently and thoroughly weighing not just evidence provided by agents, but also all the other witnesses in this case, including witnesses for the defense. That is the job of the prosecutors. They should not be pressured, rushed, or criticized for doing their job.”

