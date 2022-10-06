Read full article on original website
Norco and Murrieta Valley shatter Southern Section scoring record in epic overtime battle
For the first time in CIF Southern Section history, 150 points were scored in a game on Friday. And nobody will be surprised to hear which teams are to thank. Norco and Murrieta Valley, two of the top 25 teams in the section and highest-scoring teams in the state, finished regulation at 69-69 ...
Look: No. 2 Mater Dei upsets No. 1 St. John Bosco in Southern California football showdown
SANTA ANA, Calif. — Before about 10,000 fans at the Santa Ana Bowl, No. 2 Mater Dei defeated No. 1 St. John Bosco 17-7 on Friday night. The teams had entered the matchup undefeated after their first six games of the 2022 season. In a highly-anticipated battle between the...
Murrieta, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Murrieta. The Chaparral High School football team will have a game with Vista Murrieta High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00. The Norco High School football team will have a game with Murrieta Valley High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights
Week seven of high school football in Orange Count continues with Friday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. We will provide updates of the St. John Bosco vs. Mater...
Lincoln Riley makes appearance at Mater Dei-St. John Bosco high school football game
Lincoln Riley is a busy man. Not only does Riley have the USC Trojans off to a 5-0 start and a No. 6 national ranking, but he is also building a remarkable recruiting class. Riley made the short trip over to the Santa Ana Bowl on Friday night to watch the top two high school football teams in ...
Redlands police support National Walk and Roll to School Day Wednesday, Oct. 12
The Redlands Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike or roll to class Oct. 12. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families and caregivers,” Redlands Police Sgt. Jeremy Floyd said.
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
Man who was riding bicycle dies in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga
A man who was riding a bicycle died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:44 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Rochester Avenue and Victoria Park Lane for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene and located the bicyclist, who sustained major injuries. The bicyclist was transported by medical personnel to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu
The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
Fitness center chain to open in Loma Linda
A national fitness center chain has leased space at a neighborhood shopping center in Loma Linda. Fitness 19, which has 39 stores throughout California and New Jersey, will occupy 21,100 square feet at Loma Linda Plaza starting early next year, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive...
6 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings, or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
Alum treatment taking place next week
Doses of alum will be applied to the Main Lake, East Bay and the North Ski Area of Canyon Lake beginning Monday and wrapping up on Friday, The Lake Elsinore and San Jacinto Watersheds Authority (LESJWA) said. The water authority will be spraying the treatment from its boat as it...
Highland man is sentenced to five years in prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of cellphone stores
A Highland man was sentenced on Oct. 6 to five years in federal prison for committing 52 smash-and-grab robberies of T-Mobile and AT&T cellphone stores throughout Southern California during a two-month crime spree, using hammers to smash display cases to steal iPhones and other merchandise. Tony Tyron Lee Stewart, 22,...
Video: Heavy rain hits Menifee, sending birthday party guests scrambling
Much of California remains in a historic drought, but on Saturday, Menifee saw rain and winds that seem like they could have come from a hurricane. Menifee resident David Garcia shared footage of intense wind and heavy rain soaking the yard and street in front of his house. While Garcia...
City of Fontana will hold its first-ever Spring Street Night Market on Friday, Oct. 14
The City of Fontana will be holding its first-ever Spring Street Night Market on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will be filled with food, shopping, music, live entertainment, graffiti art, jumpers, crafts, and a beer and wine garden. The Night Market will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m....
4 Amazing Palm Springs Resorts With Lazy River
Is there anything better than floating down a lazy river on a hot, sunny day? Palm Springs, California is an iconic destination, filled with luxurious resorts, world class golf courses and wonderful dining and shopping destinations. Here are four Palm Springs resorts with lazy rivers to enjoy on your desert vacation.
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
Add These 20 Free Things to Do in SoCal to Your Bucket List
Fun? Count us in. Free? We’re on our way. Fun for free?! We’re there! Whether you’re looking for educational, recreational or sensational, we’ve rounded up 20 things to do in SoCal that you won’t need to open your wallet to enjoy. These free activities are sure to add some fun to your fall calendar.
Dust storm brings low visibility to parts of SoCal
Timelapse video showed a massive wall of dust blanketing parts of Imperial Valley causing visibility to drop to zero at times.
A traffic collision between a small school bus and vehicle on Hwy 38 near Bryant Street
Medical Engine No. 9 from the Mentone Fire Department responded to a traffic collision between a small school bus and another vehicle on Hwy 38 near Bryant Street, Yucaipa, at approximately 3:51 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. Crews treated and transported both drivers by ambulance for minor injuries. Two students...
