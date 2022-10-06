ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay, NY

USPS Jobs Openings for Utica and Rome – They’re Hiring

The United States Postal Service is hiring in Utica and Rome, and they're hosting job fairs in both cities next week. One is being held at the Rome Post Office at 110 E. Garden Street from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. next Thursday (Oct. 13). And, another at the Utica Post Office on 100 Pitcher Street from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m. next Friday (Oct. 14).
UTICA, NY
Over $1.7 million allocated from NYS Budget to upgrade some CNY libraries

SYRACUSE N.Y. — Over $1.7 million will be used for library capital projects across New York’s 50th Senate District, Senator John Mannion announced Friday. The funding was included in the 2021-22 New York State Budget. The projects will improve accessibility, energy efficiency, security, HVAC, parking lots, and outdoor...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Clay, NY
Clay, NY
Steelite International acquires Walco division of Utica Cutlery Company

UTICA, N.Y. – A unit of Utica Cutlery Company has been sold to Steelite International, a company that supplies and manufactures flatware and other items for the hospitality industry. Steelite, which is based in Pennsylvania, has acquired Walco Stainless, an independent division of Utica Cutlery that makes flatware, steak...
UTICA, NY
Application for HEAP benefits to be available soon

The yearly federally-subsidized Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is set to open for applicants through the Cortland County Department of Social Services (DSS) on Nov. 1, providing financial help with heating costs for low income applicants. The program will last until March 15 next year. Eligibility for the program is...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
As Micron deal loomed, Onondaga County revved up land-buying spree in Clay (list)

Clay, N.Y. — Over the past two years, Onondaga County embarked on a land-buying binge, an essential part of wooing a major computer chip manufacturer to the town of Clay. Even as the county was courting Micron Technology to build a semiconductor plant here, it was scurrying to buy up enough land to satisfy the tech giant’s needs. The buying started slowly in 2019, then accelerated this year as the Micron deal started to look more promising.
CLAY, NY
How Micron Technology opportunities could extend east to Utica and Albany

As someone who has worked 22 years at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute's campuses in Albany and Utica, Michael Carpenter understands the significance of Micron Technology’s recent announcement in Central New York. “I can’t stop thinking about it. It makes me smile every time,” said Carpenter, interim dean of the...
UTICA, NY
Highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
SYRACUSE, NY
Colorful, but deadly pills circulating Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rainbow fentanyl pills are small and colorful. Just like the opioid’s other forms, it can have serious consequences. “It’s 50 times more potent than heroin and a hundred times more potent than morphine,” said Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski, Public Information Officer for Syracuse Police. “So if a small child gets ahold of these pills you’re talking instantaneous death.”
SYRACUSE, NY
New Home Depot distribution center breaks ground

SCHUYLER, N.Y. – The Schuyler Business Park began construction on a Home Depot distribution Center Wednesday. The 52 thousand square foot facility is estimated to cost $9 million. Workers hope to have the foundation completed by the end of this year. The opening is planned for October of 2023.
SCHUYLER, NY
North country patients feel effects of staffing shortages at Syracuse hospitals

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Syracuse hospitals are suffering from staffing shortages, and it’s having a trickle-down effect on north country patients. “It affects us as patients come into our emergency department and they need a higher level of care,” said Leslie DiStefano, Director of Communications at Samaritan Medical Center. “Something that we cannot provide in specialty care. Syracuse hospitals are typically our go-to due to proximity.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Two restaurants fail their health inspections: September 18-24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of September 18 to 24. Two food services failed their inspections: Don Juan Cafe, West Seneca Turnpike Sakana-Ya Sushi Bar Walton Street Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below. Don Juan Cafe Don […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Beetles, Silver Flies Being Used Against Hemlock Woolly Adelgid Infestations

As a foundation species, hemlocks are an important component of forests and provide many beneficial ecological services, like filtering water, shading streams, and providing food and habitat for wildlife. First detected in New York State in the 1980s, hemlock woolly adelgid is established in the Capital Region, the Catskill Mountains,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

