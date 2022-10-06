ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
US President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step towards decriminalising the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of colour.

Mr Biden’s move also covers thousands convicted of the crime in the District of Columbia. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offences, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases.

In a statement, Mr Biden said the move reflects his position that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.”

Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana

“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” he added. “It’s time that we right these wrongs.”

According to the White House, no one is currently in federal prison solely for “simple possession” of the drug, but the pardon could help thousands overcome obstacles to renting a home or finding a job.

“There are thousands of people who have prior Federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result,” he said. “My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions.”

Mr Biden is also directing the secretary of Health and Human Services and the US Attorney General to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Rescheduling the drug would reduce or potentially eliminate criminal penalties for possession.

But MrBiden said he believes that as the federal government and many states ease marijuana laws, they should maintain limitations on trafficking, marketing and underage sales.

The move by Mr Biden puts the federal government on par with other big cities such as New York that have been moving toward decriminalising low-level marijuana arrests for years. But there is a big divide in the nation as some police departments still believe the drug leads to more serious crime and ignoring low-level offences emboldens criminals.

The move also fulfills one of the top priorities of the Democratic nominee in one of their party’s most critical Senate races, as Pennsylvania Lt Gov John Fetterman has repeatedly pressed Mr Biden to take the step.

newschain

Death toll from petrol station blast rises to seven as search continues

The death toll from an explosion at an Irish petrol station has risen to seven as search efforts continue for further victims. Friday afternoon’s blast in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal, ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjacent buildings. Having announced three fatalities on...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Explosions rock central Kyiv in apparent missile strikes

Two explosions rocked Kyiv early on Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. The explosions were heard by AP journalists and appeared to be the result of missile strikes. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitchko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the centre of...
EUROPE
newschain

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram locked over offensive posts

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of antisemitic posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye. Spokesmen for Twitter and Instagram parent Meta said on Sunday that Ye posted messages which violated their policies. In a tweet sent late Saturday, Ye said he would...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pardons#Marijuana Laws#Health And Human Services#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#The White House
newschain

Authorities hunt Katie Piper’s acid attacker after he was recalled to prison

A hunt is on for the man who threw acid over television presenter Katie Piper after he was recalled to jail for breaching his licence conditions. Stefan Sylvestre, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London, was given a life sentence in 2009 for the attack and was told he must serve a minimum of six years before he would be eligible for parole.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Harry Kane launches foundation aimed at changing perceptions of mental health

England captain Harry Kane has launched a foundation with the aim of changing perceptions of mental health. The Harry Kane Foundation will use the Tottenham striker’s high profile to help normalise conversations around mental health and promote positive habits that end stigma around the subject. Announced on the morning...
MENTAL HEALTH
newschain

How to keep bees happy in autumn

If you’ve spotted bees in your garden during sunny days in autumn, safe to say they are still foraging for nectar to see them through winter. “My hive is still active,” says farmer and TV presenter Jimmy Doherty, conservation expert for Rowse Honey. “While there is sun and flowers, there are bees around.”
ANIMALS
newschain

John Swinney brands Tories a ‘bunch of reckless hypocrites’ over tax calls

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has branded the Conservatives a “bunch of reckless hypocrites” as he condemned the “harsh fiscal constraints of devolution”. John Swinney addressed the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, where he told delegates that “perhaps the most predictable, if depressing” action following the UK mini-budget announcement was the “chorus of calls from the Scottish Conservatives, urging me to match the UK Government’s reckless tax cuts”.
U.K.
