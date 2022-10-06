House of the Dragon is finally taking big steps towards the fiery civil war that will tear the Targaryens apart. Interestingly, Episode 7 showed us a truly huge one as Aemond Targaryen claimed Vhagar, ensuring that the largest and oldest dragon alive will be flying for the Greens. And while this is great for the Greens, it could mean trouble for Rhaenyra Targaryen.

