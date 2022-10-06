Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref
With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
Jets Twitter throws shade at NFL analysts who unanimously picked Dolphins to win
For the third time this season, the Jets won a game in which a group of NFL analysts unanimously picked them to lose, and the team Twitter account had to troll them again.
Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater leaves game vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins entered their Week 5 matchup without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), allowing Teddy Bridgewater to get his first start in aqua and orange. However, on the first play of the game, Bridgewater took a big hit from cornerback Sauce Gardner on a play that resulted in an intentional grounding penalty and a safety. The former Louisville quarterback exited the game and headed to the medical tent before being escorted back to the locker room.
Russell Wilson gives Richard Sherman flashbacks to Super Bowl loss
BOSTON -- When Richard Sherman inked his contract to join the Thursday Night Football broadcasting crew, he couldn't have known that he was signing up to relive his own personal football trauma. Yet just a month into the job, with former teammate Russell Wilson playing in the nationally televised spectacle, Sherman was forced to go through some things in front of a national audience.The triggering moment came at the end of the Colts' overtime win over the Broncos in Denver. With the Colts kicking a successful field goal to begin overtime, the Broncos needed a field goal to tie and...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts leads Eagles on a game-winning drive in fourth quarter of a 20-17 victory
The Philadelphia Eagles secured a victory over the Arizona Cardinals 20-17. Jalen Hurts had 239 yards passing and 15 carries, 61 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
FOX Sports
'FOX NFL Kickoff' crew explains why the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated as they face off against the Arizona Cardinals who are 2-2 this season. The crew discusses why the Eagles are the best team in the NFL.
NBC Sports
Closer review of Tua Tagovailoa from Bills game makes “back injury” even less persuasive
As the football-watching world waits for a resolution of the investigation regarding the decision to allow Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to re-enter a Week Three game against the Bills after striking his head against the ground, I decided to go back and re-watch the TV images generated by the moment and its immediate aftermath.
FOX Sports
Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they're on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field and stands at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday. During...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
New York Jets Flight Plan: Miami Dolphins
The Jets survived the AFC North gauntlet with a surprising 2-2 record. Zach Wilson is undefeated this season, by the way. As New York enters the second quarter of the season, they’ll face the Miami Dolphins at home for their first division matchup of the season. It’s a winnable game just as much as it is a losable game. But, if the Jets can contain Miami, and not shoot themselves in the foot, things could look good.
FOX Sports
MLS Decision Day: Philadelphia Union win East, playoff bracket is set
With four MLS Cup playoff spots still up for grabs and seven teams still in the running for an invitation, Decision Day was primed for drama. Sunday's final round of matches to close out the league's 2022 regular season more than lived up to the billing. Here are five takeaways now that the 14-team postseason field is set.
MLS・
FOX Sports
AP source: Browns agree to trade for Falcons LB Deion Jones
CLEVELAND (AP) — Needing help with their run defense after another loss, the Browns agreed to acquire linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Sunday night. Cleveland will send a late-round draft pick to the...
thecomeback.com
NFL insider provides injury update on Dolphins’ star wide receivers
The Miami Dolphins have had two star wide receivers listed as “questionable” for Sunday’s Week 5 game against the New York Jets, but there’s an encouraging update on that injury front. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports on Saturday night that Miami wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad injury)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson Jr. trade barbs after teams clash
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. had a tense exchange during their postgame handshake Saturday night after the Tigers’ 26-12 win. Sanders did his fair share of talking in the week that led up to his team’s win, dampening the Hornets’ homecoming festivities. After the game, the coaches met at midfield for a handshake and Sanders went in to embrace Robinson but was rebuffed with a stiff-arm, leaving the former two-sport star shocked.
FOX Sports
Smith-Marsette's late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bears were driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught a 15-yard pass and reached the Minnesota 39. The second-year receiver had juked past Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. with a cut and a stiff-arm to gain a crucial first down.
FOX Sports
Chargers hang on, beat Browns 30-28 after LA coach's gamble
CLEVELAND (AP) — Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense. The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week Five: Dolphins @ Jets, Cowboys @ Rams, Bengals @ Ravens
Blackmon, who played for the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington over a 10-year NFL career, joins Neil and Jeff live in the studio on Sunday night - 5pm, Sky Sports NFL. This Sunday's triple-header sees the Dolphins travel to New York to face the Jets,...
FOX Sports
Chris Myers and Robert Smith break down Jalen Hurts' performance in Eagles' 20-17 victory
Chris Myers and Robert Smith broke down the 20-17 victory by the Philadelphia Eagles over the Arizona Cardinals. They talked about Jalen Hurts' performance and leading the Eagles on a game-winning, fourth-quarter drive.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: Wacky wins and bad beats
Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans backers went through a wild finish in their NFL game Sunday. Commanders backers hoping for an upset saw their hopes dashed in the final minute as the Titans (-1.5) rallied to cover 21-17. How it all went down was definitely wild. Welcome to the world...
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
DOLPHINS (3-1) at JETS (2-2) Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, MetLife Stadium TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish) Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 3-1 in his first season as a head coach; Robert Saleh is 6-15 in his second head coaching season overall leading the Jets. Series: The Dolphins lead the all-time ...
Comments / 0