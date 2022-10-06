BOSTON -- When Richard Sherman inked his contract to join the Thursday Night Football broadcasting crew, he couldn't have known that he was signing up to relive his own personal football trauma. Yet just a month into the job, with former teammate Russell Wilson playing in the nationally televised spectacle, Sherman was forced to go through some things in front of a national audience.The triggering moment came at the end of the Colts' overtime win over the Broncos in Denver. With the Colts kicking a successful field goal to begin overtime, the Broncos needed a field goal to tie and...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO