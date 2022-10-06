ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref

With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they're on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field and stands at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday. During...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Week 5 Sunday Night Freestyle: Stafford regressing, Tucker closing, Kyler's Kermit suit & the crazy fun NFC East

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. When it comes to game-winning field goals, Justin Tucker is automatic. What else can you say? It's what Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab have to say to kick off Sunday evening's podcast. The Baltimore Ravens took charge of the AFC North over the former division champion Cincinnati Bengals thanks to the leg of Tucker on Sunday Night Football.
NFL
FOX Sports

Chargers hang on, beat Browns 30-28 after LA coach's gamble

CLEVELAND (AP) — Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense. The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

AP source: Browns agree to trade for Falcons LB Deion Jones

CLEVELAND (AP) — Needing help with their run defense after another loss, the Browns agreed to acquire linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Sunday night. Cleveland will send a late-round draft pick to the...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 5: Wacky wins and bad beats

Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans backers went through a wild finish in their NFL game Sunday. Commanders backers hoping for an upset saw their hopes dashed in the final minute as the Titans (-1.5) rallied to cover 21-17. How it all went down was definitely wild. Welcome to the world...
NFL
FOX Sports

Falcons' Pitts ruled out against Bucs with hamstring injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday's game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta's first four games. He missed practice all week, including Friday. Pitts is the second prominent member of the...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Smith-Marsette's late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bears were driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught a 15-yard pass and reached the Minnesota 39. The second-year receiver had juked past Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. with a cut and a stiff-arm to gain a crucial first down.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

MLB wild card: Mariners-Blue Jays top plays; Phillies stun Cardinals

The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies pulling off a stunning comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson Jr. trade barbs after teams clash

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. had a tense exchange during their postgame handshake Saturday night after the Tigers’ 26-12 win. Sanders did his fair share of talking in the week that led up to his team’s win, dampening the Hornets’ homecoming festivities. After the game, the coaches met at midfield for a handshake and Sanders went in to embrace Robinson but was rebuffed with a stiff-arm, leaving the former two-sport star shocked.
JACKSON, MS
FOX Sports

Eagles show some flaws, but record remains perfect

There have been times this season when the Philadelphia Eagles looked unbeatable, when it has been hard to find any flaws. There have been games when it seemed like they had every conceivable part of their game working right. This was not one of those games. Not at all. "(Former...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

