FOX Sports
Tom Brady 'unnecessarily' thrown down by Grady Jarrett, per NFL ref
With the Falcons trying to make an improbable comeback at Tampa on Sunday, a key penalty undid Atlanta's rally. With Atlanta trying to mount a 21-point, fourth-quarter rally on the road against the Buccaneers, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for a critical roughing the passer penalty on a third-down sack of Tom Brady with 3:03 remaining.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts leads Eagles on a game-winning drive in fourth quarter of a 20-17 victory
The Philadelphia Eagles secured a victory over the Arizona Cardinals 20-17. Jalen Hurts had 239 yards passing and 15 carries, 61 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
MLB playoffs: Philadelphia Phillies take on Atlanta Braves in NLDS. Here's the full schedule
After more than a decade in baseball's wilderness, Philadelphia had finally won another postseason series.
FOX Sports
'FOX NFL Kickoff' crew explains why the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated as they face off against the Arizona Cardinals who are 2-2 this season. The crew discusses why the Eagles are the best team in the NFL.
FOX Sports
Midges swarm Browns field, stands during game with Chargers
CLEVELAND (AP) — Those October nuisances, the midges, are back. This time, they're on the football field. The flying insects that impacted a Cleveland-New York Yankees playoff game 15 years ago swarmed the field and stands at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers played Sunday. During...
Week 5 Sunday Night Freestyle: Stafford regressing, Tucker closing, Kyler's Kermit suit & the crazy fun NFC East
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. When it comes to game-winning field goals, Justin Tucker is automatic. What else can you say? It's what Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab have to say to kick off Sunday evening's podcast. The Baltimore Ravens took charge of the AFC North over the former division champion Cincinnati Bengals thanks to the leg of Tucker on Sunday Night Football.
NFL・
FOX Sports
Chargers hang on, beat Browns 30-28 after LA coach's gamble
CLEVELAND (AP) — Brandon Staley trusted his gut, the analytics and his offense. The Chargers coach defiantly defended his decision not to punt on fourth down with 1:14 remaining after Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 win over Cleveland when Browns rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left.
FOX Sports
AP source: Browns agree to trade for Falcons LB Deion Jones
CLEVELAND (AP) — Needing help with their run defense after another loss, the Browns agreed to acquire linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Sunday night. Cleveland will send a late-round draft pick to the...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5: Should you bet on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers after last week's dud? | FOX Bet Live
FOX Betting analyst Sammy P discusses the Week 5 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons. Will Brady have a rebound game and hit the over for passing yards?
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: Wacky wins and bad beats
Washington Commanders and Tennessee Titans backers went through a wild finish in their NFL game Sunday. Commanders backers hoping for an upset saw their hopes dashed in the final minute as the Titans (-1.5) rallied to cover 21-17. How it all went down was definitely wild. Welcome to the world...
NFL・
FOX Sports
Falcons' Pitts ruled out against Bucs with hamstring injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday's game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta's first four games. He missed practice all week, including Friday. Pitts is the second prominent member of the...
FOX Sports
Smith-Marsette's late mistakes hurt Bears in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bears were driving late and trailing by a touchdown when Ihmir Smith-Marsette caught a 15-yard pass and reached the Minnesota 39. The second-year receiver had juked past Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. with a cut and a stiff-arm to gain a crucial first down.
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Mariners-Blue Jays top plays; Phillies stun Cardinals
The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies pulling off a stunning comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game.
FOX Sports
Chris Myers and Robert Smith break down Jalen Hurts' performance in Eagles' 20-17 victory
Chris Myers and Robert Smith broke down the 20-17 victory by the Philadelphia Eagles over the Arizona Cardinals. They talked about Jalen Hurts' performance and leading the Eagles on a game-winning, fourth-quarter drive.
Mets eliminated from postseason after 6-0 loss to Padres in Game 3 of Wild Card series
Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of " Cheater!" after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday night with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders, Eddie Robinson Jr. trade barbs after teams clash
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson Jr. had a tense exchange during their postgame handshake Saturday night after the Tigers’ 26-12 win. Sanders did his fair share of talking in the week that led up to his team’s win, dampening the Hornets’ homecoming festivities. After the game, the coaches met at midfield for a handshake and Sanders went in to embrace Robinson but was rebuffed with a stiff-arm, leaving the former two-sport star shocked.
FOX Sports
Adam Frazier sends the Mariners to the ALDS
Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier doubles home Cal Raleigh to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9. The Mariners battled back from down 8-1 to win and head to the ALDS against the Astros.
FOX Sports
Kenny Pickett looks like a Steelers QB says Plaxico Burress | THE HERD
Former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest news in the league. They start with Kenny Pickett, who will be taking the field in his first start for the Pittsburgh Steelers as QB1, and Plax tells Colin why this is a perfect fit.
FOX Sports
Eagles show some flaws, but record remains perfect
There have been times this season when the Philadelphia Eagles looked unbeatable, when it has been hard to find any flaws. There have been games when it seemed like they had every conceivable part of their game working right. This was not one of those games. Not at all. "(Former...
