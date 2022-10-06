Read full article on original website
BBC
Council approves 750 new homes for Abbotsham in north Devon
Plans for hundreds of new homes in north Devon have been approved despite concerns about overdevelopment. Torridge District Council approved an application from Leicestershire-based developer Bloor Homes to build 750 houses in Abbotsham, near Bideford. The developer will also build a new primary school, a 50-bed care home and affordable...
BBC
Dudley Council pulls out of Black Country housing plan
A council has pulled out of a plan aimed at shaping where more than 76,000 homes would be built over 15 years. The Black Country Plan, which sets out future housing and employment need in the area, was drawn up by four local authorities in the West Midlands. But Dudley...
BBC
North Yorkshire hospital spare room scheme set to expand
A scheme which offers people money to take in patients discharged from hospital could be expanded. The Care Rooms project offers a room to those needing support but "minimal care needs" before they move back into their own home after surgery or a fall. North Yorkshire County Council is considering...
BBC
Loch Tay Iron Age roundhouse to be rebuilt after fire
A replica Iron Age roundhouse destroyed by fire could be rebuilt by spring next year, after a redevelopment project was given the go-ahead. The crannog - a wooden construction which stood on stilts in Loch Tay - burned down in just six minutes in June 2021. Now plans to redevelop...
U.K.・
BBC
Rathcoole: Flats evacuated after 'partial collapse' of roof
Two blocks of flats have been evacuated after the roof of a building partially collapsed in the Rathcoole housing estate in County Antrim. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they were called to the Green End area of the estate at 16:42 BST on Friday. Residents of...
BBC
Nursing home at centre of legal action set to close
A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. The operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. It means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
BBC
Sunderland bus drivers reject pay offer and strike is confirmed
An attempt to reach a pay agreement with hundreds of bus drivers and avert a strike has failed. Stagecoach North East says a "further improved offer" was rejected by GMB members in Sunderland earlier. It means bus services will be affected by industrial action in the city between 11 and...
BBC
Short-term lets licencing scheme comes into effect in Scotland
A new licensing scheme for Airbnb-style short-term lets has come into effect across Scotland. Fines of up to £2,500 can be imposed on hosts who rent out their property without a licence. The Scottish government said the scheme was developed in response to residents' concerns about the impact of...
BBC
Oxford Eastern Bypass reopens after Heyford Hill pipe burst
A main road has been reopened after repair works following a major water main burst in Oxford. The pipe at the Heyford Hill roundabout split early on Tuesday, flooding part of the A4142 Eastern Bypass. Oxfordshire County Council said the road - shut eastbound from Heyford Hill to Rose Hill...
BBC
Great Musgrave bridge: Concrete must be removed by October 2023
Hundreds of tonnes of concrete poured under a Victorian railway bridge will have to be removed by next October, councillors have ruled. The government's National Highways (NH) department carried out the work at Great Musgrave, Cumbria, last year as it said the structure was unstable. However, Eden District Council refused...
