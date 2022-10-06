Nothing rocks Panthers Stadium quite like a meaningful Magnolia-Camden Fairview football game. Camden Fairview comes into the game 4-1 (2-0 Class 5A-South) with wins against El Dorado, Dollarway, Hot Springs Lakeside and Arkansas High, and a 41-21 loss to 2021 Class 4A runner-up Arkadelphia. Magnolia is off to its best start since 2006. The sixth game of 2006 was a 28-27 loss to Camden Fairview – Magnolia went on to a 9-2 season before losing to Nettleton in the first round of the playoffs. Should Magnolia win tonight, it has a decent shot of running the table if it can get past Little Rock Parkview on October 21. Parkview is 3-2 but the losses were to quality teams, Bryant and North Little Rock. One can only imagine what the atmosphere will be like in Panther Stadium in two weeks if Magnolia is 8-0 and Parkview is 5-2 – both unbeaten in conference play. If Magnolia needs any more motivation, since 2006, Camden Fairview leads the series 13-3. The Cardinals have beaten the Panthers the last two seasons. Magnolia pulled out a 7-6 win in 2019. Since 2006, Camden Fairview has beaten Magnolia by an average score of 37-17.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO