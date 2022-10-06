Read full article on original website
John A. McMahen
John A. McMahen, 82, of Camden, formerly of Magnolia and El Dorado, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado. John was born on September 6, 1940 in Magnolia to the late Wade A. and Roberta (Warren) McMahen. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1957 to 1961 and in 1966 enlisted in the United States Army and served until 1969. He had a love of animals, especially dogs and horses. He was a lineman and worked throughout South Arkansas for Bell Telephone and AT&T.
Mike Smelser
Mike Smelser, 67, of Emerson passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at his home. Mike was born October 16, 1954 in Magnolia to the late Marvin Lowrance Smelser and Mary Maxine (Whaley) Smelser and was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Mike worked for Abilities Unlimited and operated his own lawn care business. He loved keeping his sister’s yard manicured, taking care of the horses, and going fishing. Mike was known by his family as “The Big Kid” and spent most of his free time with his family.
Wrecks in Miller County kill two drivers
Separate motor vehicle accidents in Miller County on Saturday and Sunday killed two drivers and injured two other people. The most recent happened at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Arkansas 160 in Doddridge. Garon C. Dupree, 20, of Bivins, TX was driving a 2000 model Chevrolet Silverado east on the highway. The truck left the roadway and struck a building.
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, October 4
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:. APRN Contracting, LLC, Andrew Woolfley, 450 Columbia Road 140, Waldo filed 9/21/22. Barbara Ann Sons Transportation Inc., Cory Donrickus Briggs Sr., 512 W. Simmons, Waldo filed 9/27/22. Ouachita. JMR...
COVID-19 cases down in Columbia County
COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia and Union counties, up in Nevada County, and unchanged in Lafayette and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new COVID-19 deaths in five South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,311. Total Active Cases:...
Columbia, Ouachita counties suffer new COVID-19 deaths
Columbia and Ouachita counties reported deaths from the COVID-19 virus on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Case numbers were up in Columbia and Union counties, down in Nevada and Ouachita counties, and unchanged in Lafayette County. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,311. Total Active...
Magnolia volleyball team makes presentation to Steel Magnolias
The Magnolia Panthers volleyball team hosted its Pink Out game against Camden Fairview at Panther Arena on Thursday, October. The team made a $1,000 donation to the Steel Magnolias Breast Cancer Foundation. The Lady Panthers got the win against the Camden Lady Cardinals, 3-1.
Camden-built rocket motor continues to evolve
With the recent successful test of a next generation large solid rocket motor called eSR-19, Aerojet Rocketdyne has validated advanced motor technology while demonstrating the production maturity of new and upgraded facilities in Huntsville, AL, and Camden. The recent design verification test of the eSR-19, funded by Aerojet Rocketdyne, highlights...
Southern Arkansas rally falls short against Southeastern Oklahoma
DURANT, OK -- Southern Arkansas scored 22 points in the final 2:49 of action on Saturday afternoon, but the late scoring surge fell short as Southeastern Oklahoma held off for a 35-32 victory. The Muleriders (2-4 Great American Conference) trailed by a touchdown at the half, but fell behind 28-7...
COVID-19 case numbers down in region
COVID-19 case numbers remained unchanged or fell slightly in South Arkansas counties on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,309. Total Active Cases: 12, down two since...
The Arkadelphian : Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County
ARKADELPHIA -- Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, October 7, 2022: Big night for the Panthers? We'll see
Nothing rocks Panthers Stadium quite like a meaningful Magnolia-Camden Fairview football game. Camden Fairview comes into the game 4-1 (2-0 Class 5A-South) with wins against El Dorado, Dollarway, Hot Springs Lakeside and Arkansas High, and a 41-21 loss to 2021 Class 4A runner-up Arkadelphia. Magnolia is off to its best start since 2006. The sixth game of 2006 was a 28-27 loss to Camden Fairview – Magnolia went on to a 9-2 season before losing to Nettleton in the first round of the playoffs. Should Magnolia win tonight, it has a decent shot of running the table if it can get past Little Rock Parkview on October 21. Parkview is 3-2 but the losses were to quality teams, Bryant and North Little Rock. One can only imagine what the atmosphere will be like in Panther Stadium in two weeks if Magnolia is 8-0 and Parkview is 5-2 – both unbeaten in conference play. If Magnolia needs any more motivation, since 2006, Camden Fairview leads the series 13-3. The Cardinals have beaten the Panthers the last two seasons. Magnolia pulled out a 7-6 win in 2019. Since 2006, Camden Fairview has beaten Magnolia by an average score of 37-17.
Club registering young basketball players
Basketball registration begins Monday at the Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia. Youths in grades 1-6 may also register at the Boys & Girls Club between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. through November 5. Registration fee is $70. Games start January 9. Admission is $2. Season passes...
Camden Fairview's 29 straight points unravel Magnolia
Magnolia led 19-6 a few minutes before halftime Friday until Camden Fairview launched a 29-point run for a 35-19 Class 5A-South win. The game dropped the Panthers to 5-1 (2-1 conference) while the Cardinals improved to 5-1 (3-0 conference). Little Rock Parkview beat Hope 47-21 in Friday, sending the Patriots into the conference lead with Camden Fairview.
