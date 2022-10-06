Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
This 65-inch QLED TV from Samsung has a massive discount
Samsung has always been a big player in screens, with some of the best TVs on the market, whether you’re looking for a 27-inch gaming monitor or a 65-inch behemoth for your living room. Of course, the bigger stuff does come at a premium, but if you’re looking for great Samsung TV deals, the 65-inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV is going for just $1,700, discounted down from $2,600, right now directly from Samsung — that’s a whopping $900 discount!
Prime Early Access Sale: What to Know About Amazon’s Pre-Holiday Sale
Consider it Prime Day for the holiday season. Amazon is geared up to offer pre-holiday deals and discounts with the announcement of its Prime Early Access Sale in October. Amazon Prime members can take advantage of discounts sitewide, potentially nabbing a few great deals before the holiday shopping season fully kicks into effect.
Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 58 Best Early Deals
We’ve got all the details on the brand new event Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale begins on Tuesday, October 11 and will run through Wednesday, October 12. The Prime Early Access Sale will offer hundreds of thousands of deals.It'll also offer Amazon's first-ever Top 100 list, which will showcase the event's best deals. Here, shoppers will discover tons of discounts from their favorite brands, like Samsung, KitchenAid, and iRobot.Curated gift guides will be available to help shoppers prepare for the holidays.This sale is exclusive to Prime members,...
Amazon debuts new shopping portal for customers on government assistance
Amazon on Monday launched a new shopping portal called Amazon Access that is designed for shoppers receiving governmentassistance. The shopfront features SNAP EBT on Amazon, information about the Amazon Layaway program that all shoppers can use to pay for their orders over time and spotlights discounts and coupons for any customer on essential grocery items.
Digital Trends
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Amazon drops Fire TV Stick 4K Max to lowest ever price ahead of Prime Day 2
Amazon's not waiting for Prime Early Access deals to start discounting its best-selling devices — the Fire TV Stick 4K Max just crashed to $34.
You Can Score An Echo Dot For Only $.99! And Four Other Unbelievable Echo Dot Deals Available on Amazon Right Now
Holiday shoppers, get your carts ready! This year, the deals are coming in hot with Amazon Prime's Early Access Sale launching Oct. 12 and 13. Amazon just released their sneak peeks and they are good, people! You'll be able to save up to 55% on Echo devices, including the Echo Dot. So if this smart speaker is on your wish list we found some WTF record-low deals so you can hit the "Buy Now" button with total confidence. Amazon Prime's Echo Dot deals will be sure to wow you!
Black Friday QLED TV deals 2022 - how to get ready for the upcoming sales
We're rounding up everything you need to know about Black Friday QLED TV deals in one place
New York Post
Add these Dyson vacuum dupes to your Amazon cart before October Prime Day
Whenever we hear the name “Dyson,” it just sounds regal. But, we don’t love paying high prices all the time (or ever). Luckily, ahead of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale — which is taking place on Tues., Oct. 11 and Wed., Oct. 12 — the retailer has some Dyson dupes on sale.
Amazon Warehouse: Where Amazon Prime Returns Become Your Next Online Bargains
Many of us have taken advantage of Amazon Prime’s liberal return policy – in a good way, of course. We buy something online from Amazon, decide it isn’t what we were expecting, then start the easy online process of returning the item. Your refund is usually applied to your payment method as soon as it’s checked in to the shipper, say a UPS store.
TechCrunch
Walmart counters Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale with its own fall deals event
The company’s sales event will include discounts on top gifts and electronics, home, toys, fashion and more. Discounted items will include TVs, Apple Watches, air fryers, robot vacuums, heaters and more. Amazon has also said it will offer deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and Amazon devices.
CNET
You Should Buy the 4th-Gen Echo Dot This Prime Day, Not the New One. Here's Why
I'll admit, shiny new toys are nice. But paying full retail price for one may not always be worth the premium price when you can get a slightly older, nearly as capable model for half the cost. At least, that's basically what we said when the smart, spherical Amazon Echo Dot fourth-gen arrived to replace the puck-shaped third-generation model: "Wait for a sale."
'The Best Towels You Will Ever Use,' According to Reviews, Are Over 50% Off on Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
What makes a high-quality towel so great? Is it the fluffiness? The absorbency? The thickness and size? According to over 32,600 Amazon reviewers, the American Soft Linen towels have all those qualities and more with one person calling these towels “the best towels you will ever use.” And right now, you can treat yourself to an entire six-piece set for just $34 as part of Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale. Available in 15 colors, the American Soft Linen towels are made with 100% Turkish combed cotton. They have long-loop pile height, which makes them extra soft and fluffy — just...
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
Engadget
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max drops back down to an all-time low of $35
It's on sale with other Fire TV devices for this year's second Prime Day event. The home security hogging all the awards. Amazon's most powerful streaming stick is on sale yet again for Amazon's second Prime Day sale in 2022. You can grab the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35, or $20 off its regular price. That's how much it went for at this year's first Prime Day event back in July, and it's also the lowest price we've seen for the device on the website. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ content, as well as Dolby Atmos audio. It can also join WiFi 6 networks, and Amazon says it can start apps faster and has more fluid navigation than the basic Fire TV Stick 4K.
All the Best Early Deals Under $50 Before Amazon's October Prime Day — Including an Echo Dot for Just $35
Shop customer-loved brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein, L'Oreal, and Revlon Although Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale is still a few days away (if you've forgotten, mark down October 11 and 12 in your calendar!), you can start saving now. There are already plenty of big discounts available at Amazon, whether you're looking to upgrade your cleaning supplies with a brand new vacuum or prep for fall weather with this season's fashion must-haves. And luckily, you don't have to spend a chunk of change to score big. To...
YAHOO!
Fall Prime Day deals? Best tips & tricks to save money during Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon Canada's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale kicks off next week, and we have all...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Headphones and Earbuds From Bose, Apple, Sony, Samsung, & More Are Priced To Move
Listen up! Save big on top headphone brands during the Prime Early Access Sale. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale means deep discounts on tech, including low prices on over-the-ear headphones, compact earbuds, and immersive gaming headsets, and there are plenty of discounts available on all of them. We rounded...
TechRadar
Black Friday begins now at Target - 8 must-see deals on Apple Watch, Xbox, and more
The holiday shopping season seems to start earlier and earlier each year, and one retailer has kicked things off super-early in 2022. The Target Deal Days event is now underway with discounts available across a range of categories - including TVs, toys, laptops, Apple, home decor, games consoles, and more.
The best Verizon deals on phones and plans: October 2022
Whether you're trading in an old device or adding a new line, you can save loads of money with the Verizon phone deals found in this guide.
