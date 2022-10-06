ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Patrick Beverley Reveals Relationship With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

By Joey Linn
AllClippers
AllClippers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZANk8_0iOuQMLP00

Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, Patrick Beverley still has a relationship with his LA Clippers teammates

View the original article to see embedded media.

Now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, veteran guard Patrick Beverley still has a solid relationship with his old LA Clippers teammates. A member of the Clippers for four seasons, Beverley helped changed their culture, and was a key piece in their first Western Conference Finals appearance.

While his antics on the court would lead fans to believe he is enemies with every opponent he has, Beverley recently detailed his relationship with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. While the veteran guard was a notable enemy of the Clippers in last year's play-in tournament, and will almost certainly behave similarly this season, he still has love for his old teammates.

"Me and [Kawhi], we text almost every day," Beverley said. "6:00 AM morning, he sends me a picture of him in the gym, 'Oh, I beat you today.' I'm pissed, the whole time I'm on the way, 15 minutes from my workout. But just the fact that he's 20-30 minutes in front of me, he wins the day... those friendly battles all the time." On his relationship with Paul George, Beverley said, "PG is probably one of my best friends. I was at his wedding this summer."

While he will almost certainly be their primary enemy on the court this season as a member of the Lakers, Beverley still has a great relationship with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Related Articles

Ty Lue Addresses Clippers' Backup Center Situation

Isaiah Hartenstein Reveals Reason For Leaving Clippers For Knicks

Norman Powell Breaks Down Return of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors

It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Paul George
Person
Patrick Beverley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#La Clippers
Apartment Therapy

LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle

LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef

Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

The Best Destinations For Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, And Other Free Agents

The NBA preseason has begun, which means that we are starting to get closer to the tip-off of the 2022-23 season. While the start of the season has been anticipated, it doesn’t mean that teams are done adding to their franchise. If there is a way to get a competitive edge, a team will always look into it no matter the cost. The free agency buzz has long passed, but that does not mean that there are players available.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Calls Out NBA Stars Who Want To Team Up And Create Superteams: "Michael Jordan Didn't Win For A Long Time. He Didn't Say, 'Hey, I Can't Beat The Pistons.'"

The NBA today has changed beyond recognition from what it was about two or three decades ago. During the 1980s and the 1990s, forming a superteam was something that fans rarely saw. The closest thing to a superteam was the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s, which had Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman on the roster.
NBA
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Criticizes Resting Lakers' Seating Arrangements, So Patrick Beverley Criticizes Skip Bayless

During your Los Angeles Lakers' 114-99 Thursday preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, head coach Darvin Ham decided to rest vets LeBron James, Anthony Davis (who's already dealing with a back injury), Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn on the second night of a back-to-back. Two other sidelined vets, Dennis Schröder and Troy Brown Jr., have yet to suit up for a preseason game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
836K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy