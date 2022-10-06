Patrick Beverley Reveals Relationship With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, Patrick Beverley still has a relationship with his LA Clippers teammates

Now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, veteran guard Patrick Beverley still has a solid relationship with his old LA Clippers teammates. A member of the Clippers for four seasons, Beverley helped changed their culture, and was a key piece in their first Western Conference Finals appearance.

While his antics on the court would lead fans to believe he is enemies with every opponent he has, Beverley recently detailed his relationship with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. While the veteran guard was a notable enemy of the Clippers in last year's play-in tournament, and will almost certainly behave similarly this season, he still has love for his old teammates.

"Me and [Kawhi], we text almost every day," Beverley said. "6:00 AM morning, he sends me a picture of him in the gym, 'Oh, I beat you today.' I'm pissed, the whole time I'm on the way, 15 minutes from my workout. But just the fact that he's 20-30 minutes in front of me, he wins the day... those friendly battles all the time." On his relationship with Paul George, Beverley said, "PG is probably one of my best friends. I was at his wedding this summer."

While he will almost certainly be their primary enemy on the court this season as a member of the Lakers, Beverley still has a great relationship with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

