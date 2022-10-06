There’s been so much focus on Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell costarring in Bones and All that you may have not realized that Chloë Sevigny also plays a role. The film’s director, Luca Guadagnino, has described her role as “small but pivotal”—so small, in fact, that her lines consist of a short voiceover and “some growling.” “I was like, ‘This motherfucker, again,’” she quipped of discovering as much when recently promoting the cannibal love story. (To be fair, she told Guadagnino that she loves working with him enough that she’d do it even if she had just a single line.) And while she may not be the film’s star, she was definitely the star of the red carpet of its screening at the New York Film Festival on Thursday night. The 47-year-old actor pulled up to the Lincoln Center looking ready for her wedding in a white semi-sheer gown with a lace waist and voluminous tulle skirt. She completed the look with crimson lipstick and leaf-shaped diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO