House of the Dragon fans bid farewell to major character in emotional episode 8
House of the Dragon fans have said goodbye to a major character.Sunday (9 October) night’s instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off was predicted to be a showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).However, the deadly battle is yet to begin.In episode seven, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of her family.Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) – who revealed he had been left quietly happy by the move. He told her it was the...
wmagazine.com
Froy Gutierrez Won’t Be Boxed In
A few days after the New York premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, Froy Gutierrez—who plays Mike, the doltish, oblivious boyfriend to Lilia Buckingham’s Cassie, one of the long-awaited sequel’s modern teens—is relaying the sense of anxiety he felt going into the role. “I was so worried that I flubbed it up,” the 24-year-old actor says. “When you’re acting next to legends like Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy and Doug Jones… I was like, ‘What am I getting myself into?’
wmagazine.com
Tilda Swinton Channels Her Hero, David Bowie, on the Red Carpet
If you didn’t already know that Tilda Swinton has a deep connection with David Bowie, you likely won’t be shocked to learn it’s true. “He just looked like me, and looked like someone from the same planet as I did,” the 61 year-old actress once told The Daily Beast about first seeing images of the late rock legend. So, we’re probably not making a risky assumption that the sharp-cut, sky blue suit Swinton stepped out in on Thursday night for a gala screening of her film The Eternal Daughter intentionally channeled Bowie’s style.
wmagazine.com
Chloë Sevigny Does Bridal Chic at a Bones and All Screening
There’s been so much focus on Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell costarring in Bones and All that you may have not realized that Chloë Sevigny also plays a role. The film’s director, Luca Guadagnino, has described her role as “small but pivotal”—so small, in fact, that her lines consist of a short voiceover and “some growling.” “I was like, ‘This motherfucker, again,’” she quipped of discovering as much when recently promoting the cannibal love story. (To be fair, she told Guadagnino that she loves working with him enough that she’d do it even if she had just a single line.) And while she may not be the film’s star, she was definitely the star of the red carpet of its screening at the New York Film Festival on Thursday night. The 47-year-old actor pulled up to the Lincoln Center looking ready for her wedding in a white semi-sheer gown with a lace waist and voluminous tulle skirt. She completed the look with crimson lipstick and leaf-shaped diamond earrings from Tiffany & Co.
