Where's Marty? With a Baltimore barber bringing art to his community

By Marty Bass
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

Hi Everyone!

Sometimes in this biz one story informs you of another.

And then that "another" informs you of yet another. And sometimes the net result of all of this energy coming together is more than just great TV. And such was the case today.

Let me backtrack.

Awhile ago, K2 and I were at the first instillation of the Crab Art Project. Three dimensional crabs were placed around that are perfect for taking a selfie in front of.

The artist on the left is a part of Art With A Heart. THAT is an organization I did not know of. We looked um up, paid them a visit, and discovered a big organized effort to bring art to as many people as possible. So amazing!

At Art With A Heart we were told about the "Luv Arts Project." And today we paid the founder a visit. His story is amazing, and the group he has formed will one day become legend.

The man on the left is Troy Staton.

Troy started the "Luv Arts Project" to bring art, good art, to communities that might be left behind as the art world walks on by.

He, so far, has 20 salons and barbershops, and two gyms, involved in displaying art.

Local artist and regional artists alike are displayed.

We are basically talking about 22 art galleries.

Today, we were at "Vanity the Salon" on West Baltimore Street.

The owners, Sisters Jewel and Janell Holt,(in front of Troy), as with the other shop owners are well versed in the art being displayed in their businesses. Gallery Guides if you will.

As Troy pointed out salons, barbershops, and gyms are the gathering places of communities, (and we will revisit that line shortly), so it is a natural place to bring art to all.

Now buckle you seat belt here comes a HARD left hand turn.

Over a year ago, Troy was shot in his barber shop during a robbery.

He happened to be cutting the hair of an off-duty policeman who took appropriate action.

Oh yes this made the news.

But to hear Troy tell it that was a moment that made "Luv Art Project" even bigger.

Troy said when he saw how many people rallied behind him he realized that same "army" could be gathered to rally communities using the salons and barbershops "community gather place" vibe. And he went to work.

With the help of his son Rashad, and friend Larry Simmons, (on the right side of the picture), they turned these shops and gyms into more than art.

From COVID outreach centers to health department resource centers to safe havens, and even to locations where Narcan can be gotten quickly to save an overdoing person's life, this outreach is growing by the day.

A fine website is being designed and we WILL return to Troy for that information,

More about what this grassroots effort is doing where others have not tried of, or thought to do.

Troy suggested a barbershop next time. Consider that done within the month!

How can this story not grab you! IMPOSSIBLE!

Marty B!

