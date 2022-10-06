ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession in first major steps toward decriminalization

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lHC3m_0iOuP86h00

CBS13 News AM News Update - 10/6/22 03:19

President Joe Biden is taking his first major steps toward decriminalizing marijuana, fulfilling a campaign pledge to erase prior federal possession convictions and beginning the process of loosening federal classification of the drug.

Biden on Thursday will pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, a move that senior administration officials said would affect thousands of Americans.

"Sending people to prison for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives and incarcerated people for conduct that many states no longer prohibit," Biden said in a statement. "Criminal records for marijuana possession have also imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And while White and Black and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, Black and brown people have been arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionate rates."

He will also encourage governors to take similar steps to pardon state simple marijuana possession charges, and will task the Department of Health and Human Services and Attorney General Merrick Garland to "expeditiously" review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.

The moves stop short of full decriminalization, which has enjoyed growing support among both political parties. But they are the first significant steps taken by a US president toward removing criminal penalties for possessing marijuana.

Marijuana is illegal under federal law, even as individual states have moved toward legal use for recreational and medical purposes. Under the 1970 Controlled Substances Act, marijuana is listed on Schedule 1, meaning it has "no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse."

That has left some uses open to prosecution, even in places where marijuana use is legal.

As a candidate, Biden stopped short of endorsing legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes. But he did adopt a stance toward decriminalization.

"No one should be in jail because of marijuana. As President, I will decriminalize cannabis use and automatically expunge prior convictions," he said during the presidential campaign.

Loosening federal rules on marijuana has gained steam in recent years as the drug is legalized in a growing number of states. In late 2020, the House passed a measure that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, though it wasn't taken up in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession

US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
TravelNoire

Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law

Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
ILLINOIS STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Marijuana vs Alcohol – which is the safer high?

Marijuana vs Alcohol(Shutterstock) In the 2002 Jack Ryan movie The Sum of All Fears, the President of the United States, played by James Cromwell, cracks a joke that he is entitled to all the California electoral votes because he smoked pot in college. In a 2014 interview with ‘The New Yorker’, President Obama also admitted to having been a pot user when younger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#Decriminalization#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#White And Black
TheStreet

Cannabis News Week: States Becoming More Weed Friendly

California is doing its best to solidify its status as a marijuana friendly state with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing 10 different weed-related bills into law this week. One of the biggest changes is SB 1326 which creates a process for the state to enter into agreements with other states to allow cross-state cannabis transactions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Miami

President Biden looks at reclassification for marijuana

TALLAHASSEE - Saying "it makes no sense," President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law and instructed his administration to consider whether cannabis should get a new drug classification.The president's announcement, four weeks ahead of the mid-term elections, could eventually make it easier for marijuana companies to conduct business in Florida and throughout the country. Biden called on authorities to look at removing marijuana from a federal list of dangerous "Schedule 1" drugs that includes drugs such as heroin and LSD. Florida law also classifies marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug. Biden's...
FLORIDA STATE
thefreshtoast.com

Senators Introduce Amendments For Legalizing Medical Cannabis For Veterans

One of the measures would allow veterans to legally possess and use marijuana under federal law, as recommended by doctors in accordance with state law. Recently, Senators filed another pair of marijuana amendments to a large-scale defense bill, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Cannabis-related amendments proposed for the Senate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Explainer-U.S. Marijuana Pardons Help Thousands, Leave Others in Prison

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's pardon for thousands of Americans convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law has profound impact, experts and individuals say, even if it affects fewer people than similar state and local initiatives. Biden has called on governors to issue similar pardons regarding state marijuana offenses.
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Explainer-What Will Change if Federal Marijuana Ban Is Loosened?

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has said he would pardon people convicted in federal court of simple marijuana possession, and that his administration is reconsidering the classification of cannabis, which has been in the most dangerous category of drugs. The move has been welcomed by some as a long-overdue...
U.S. POLITICS
The Atlantic

Biden Goes to Pot

Joe Biden is an unlikely stoner hero. Three of his four Baby Boomer predecessors in the Oval Office had explored marijuana in their youth, but by the time they became president, they all disdained the stuff. But Biden, like Donald Trump, was a straight-edge who says he never touched marijuana and was skeptical of any liberalization of drug laws throughout his long career in politics.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS Sacramento

Court declares DACA illegal, leaves policy intact for current enrollees

A federal appeals court on Wednesday said the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy violates U.S. immigration law, dealing a blow to an Obama-era program that provides deportation protection and work permits to nearly 600,000 immigrant "Dreamers" who lack legal status.A three-judge panel for the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals concluded the Obama administration did not have the legal authority to create DACA in 2012, affirming a July 2021 ruling from a federal judge in Texas who barred the Biden administration from enrolling new immigrants in the decade-old program.Despite its conclusion, the appeals court did not order the Biden...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
108K+
Followers
20K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy