Grants totaling $847,000 awarded from Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that approximately $847,000 in Site Remediation Grants from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund (VBAF) will be awarded to four localities, which include the Town of Bedford, Patrick County, the Town of Saltville, and Smyth County. The VBAF provides either grants or loans to local governments to restore and redevelop brownfield sites and address environmental problems or obstacles to their reuse in an effort to effectively attract new economic development prospects. Administered by the Virginia Resources Authority, the VBAF is a partnership between the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Department of Environmental Quality.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO