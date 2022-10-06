Read full article on original website
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Four Virginia Communities to Receive Grants to Support Restoration of Brownfield Sites
Grants totaling $847,000 awarded from Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund. RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that approximately $847,000 in Site Remediation Grants from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund (VBAF) will be awarded to four localities, which include the Town of Bedford, Patrick County, the Town of Saltville, and Smyth County. The VBAF provides either grants or loans to local governments to restore and redevelop brownfield sites and address environmental problems or obstacles to their reuse in an effort to effectively attract new economic development prospects. Administered by the Virginia Resources Authority, the VBAF is a partnership between the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Department of Environmental Quality.
cardinalnews.org
Patrick County hospital one of four sites to receive brownfield funding for redevelopment
Four sites in Virginia will receive approximately $847,000 in Site Remediation Grants from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund, according to a release from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. One of those is the site of the former Pioneer Hospital in Patrick County; a Chicago-based company is now in...
WSET
'Slow down:' Pulaski County Sherriff's Office reminds public on speed limit change
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reminds the public about the speed limit change, especially with all the activities happening. "Make sure you watch out for the increased activity around the area and be mindful of your speed, especially since some speed limits have changed on a few roads," the department said.
Bristol, VA council meets, updates officials on landfill
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council held a private meeting Friday morning to discuss ongoing work to comply with Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) warnings. The agenda item cited a Virginia law that allows the city to close the session as they speak with legal counsel and brief staff on “actual […]
Residents in Mercer County mobile home park angry over rent increase
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Residents in a mobile home park in Mercer County are feeling frustrated and confused after finding out that their lot rent is increasing to more than double what they had been paying. Elizabeth Price and her son Elvis Gearheart tell Nexstar’s WVNS they are frustrated. They have less than 56 days […]
Johnson City Press
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter reaches capacity
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter has reached capacity with 426 animals in its care. The shelter currently has over 130 cats/kittens and 63 dogs available for adoption as of Oct. 7, with more coming available soon. Several of the available animals have been at the shelter for months and are patiently awaiting their forever homes.
WDBJ7.com
Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
Washington County, Va. Schools superintendent announces retirement
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The head of Washington County, Virginia’s school system has announced his retirement. During a school board meeting Thursday, Dr. Brian Ratliff announced that he will retire effective July 1, 2023, according to a release. Ratliff has been the superintendent of Washington County, Virginia Schools since 2013. “Dr. Ratliff’s dedication to students, […]
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
Genesis Rail Services announces it’s closing its Bluefield location
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a news release, Genesis Rail Services will permanently close its Bluefield, WV location. Geneses Rail employees received a notice that the location at 1185 Coal Heritage Road in Bluefield, WV, will be closing permanently, effective January 31, 2023. The company wrote that after careful consideration, the decision was made to meet their business’s current and future operational needs.
Hurley High School to be closed for up to a year after fire
HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) – Students in Hurley, Virginia may not see the inside of their high school for a year, according to school district officials. A letter from Buchanan County Public Schools superintendent Melanie Hibbitts states that Hurley High School has been inspected after a fire Tuesday. “The building has been inspected and is confirmed […]
lootpress.com
Tazewell County Schools fully accredited for 2022-2023 academic year
TAZEWELL, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The Virginia Department of Education recently announced that all Tazewell County Public Schools (TCPS) are fully accredited for the 2022-2023 academic school year. Jillian Balow, Virginia’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction says that despite deep learning losses caused by the closure of most schools during...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County Free Store adds new winter coat rack for people in need
Pulaski County, Va. (WFXR)– With cold nights already among us, and chilly Fall days seeping their way into the season, one Pulaski County non-profit is paying it forward. Sabrina Davidson-Ratcliffe says that’s the goal of the Pulaski County Free Store, as they set up their new outdoor fall and winter coat rack.
wvtf.org
New report highlights history of environmental violations at Radford arsenal
A new report by an environmental justice organizatioThe report, published by Earthjustice, is asking the Radford Army Ammunition Plant, often referred to as “the arsenal,” to have more transparency with the public, and total compliance with environmental regulations. The report, published by Earthjustice, is asking the Radford Army...
wcyb.com
Johnson City Police respond to life-threatening, two-vehicle crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to authorities, the Johnson City Police department responded to a two-vehicle crash where both drivers sustained life-threatening injuries, Friday. Police say, the crash happened on East Main Street at Fleming Road, Friday afternoon. Officers discovered that a Saturn Vue heading west on East...
WSLS
Wythe County woman accused of pointing pistol at deputy receives prison sentence
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A Wythe County woman who was accused of pointing a pistol at a deputy back in January of 2022 has learned her fate. On Jan. 28, 2022, 51-year-old Melissa Gail Huffman, of Speedwell, Virginia, reportedly hit an off-duty sheriff deputy’s car and kept on going, according to Mike Jones, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wythe County.
supertalk929.com
Police find drug sale ledger in Johnson City woman’s vehicle
A Johnson City woman was arrested on Wednesday for the manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance after she was reportedly found unconscious in a car. According to a report from Johnson City Police, deputies responded to the Roadrunner Market on Twin Oaks Drive at around noon. Officers found the...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Johnson City head-on crash
UPDATE 10/8/2022 2:09 P.M.: The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado has died from injuries at JCMC, according to the Johnson City Police Department. The investigation is still ongoing. ———————————————————————————————————- JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say two people suffered serious injuries in a crash Friday afternoon in Johnson City. It happened around 3:38 p.m. on […]
Coffee shop plans to vacate building in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — A beloved coffee shop will no longer serve residents in Tazewell County. The Grind Coffee Shop in Bluefield plans to vacate the building by Tuesday, November 15, 2022.A letter posted on the shop’s website details what went wrong. According to the open letter, the coffee shop decided to leave due to […]
Nicholas County man killed in car crash on Route 460 in Virginia
PEARISBURG, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police confirmed a Nicholas County man died on October 6, 2022, during a two-vehicle car crash. On Wednesday, October 5, around 2:15 AM, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 460 heading East in Pearisburg. A 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was traveling North on Thomas […]
