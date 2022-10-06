ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ESPN Ranks Cal's Jaydn Ott as the Nation's No. 5 True Freshman

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y3h0P_0iOuOcd900

Bears' young running back is one of three Pac-12 players on this top-25 list of college newcomers

Cal freshman running back Jaydn Ott was not a starter in the Bears' season-opener, but he has made a major impact since.

His 274 rushing yards against Arizona two weeks ago are still the most by any running back this season. He leads the Pac-12 in rushing (106.5 yards per game) and is fifth nationally in yards per carry (7.39). Ott has been named Pac-12 freshman of the week three times.

On Thursday, ESPN ranked the nation's top 25 true freshmen after five weeks this season, and Ott came in at No. 5.  If he had gained more than 69 rushing yards against Washington State in the recent 28-9 loss to Washington State, he probably would have been ranked higher.

Ott is not the highest ranked freshman running back, being placed behind Penn State's Nicholas Singleton, who is No. 3, and Mississippi's Quinshon Judkins, who's No. 4.

Here is what ESPN said about Ott:

5. Jaydn Ott, RB

Cal | 2022 ESPN 300 ranking: unranked (four stars)

A former four-star recruit ranked just outside of the ESPN 300, Ott has become the feature player in Cal's offense not just as a running back, but also as a passing game target. The 6-foot, 205-pound Ott is on pace for 1,200 rushing yards and 40-plus catches. He has already scored seven touchdowns this season.

Ott is the only Pac-12 freshman ranked among the top 15, but two other freshmen from the conference were ranked:

Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is ranked No 19, and Utah outside linebacker Lander Barton is No. 24.

Penn State tops that total by itself, with four of its freshmen in the top 25, while LSU has three freshmen ranked.

.

Cover photo of Jaydn Ott by James Snook, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

Related
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, October 10, 2022

Today is... Columbus Day Check out and subscribe for free to our new: NewsletterYouTube channelThere's also the Bama Central Forums. Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide Today's Crimson Tide ScheduleWomen's Golf vs Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah, Medinah, Ill. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Bears#Usa Today Sports#American Football#College Football#Pac 12#Washington State
On3.com

Tennessee football: The Volquest Cheat Sheet

BATON ROUGE, La. — Josh Heupel is trying to get Tennessee to 5-0 for the first time since 2016. A win over LSU in Baton Rouge would also mean three wins over ranked opponents in 5 games. The last time, the Vols beat three ranked opponents in a single season? 2007.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: Cowboys OL Jason Peters unavailable for Week 5, maybe longer

The Dallas Cowboys have been working Jason Peters into the swing of things over the last several games. Signed during training camp, Peters was added after the club lost a different future Hall of Famer, Tyron Smith, for the majority of the year with a serious hamstring injury. Peters has been worked into the rotation at left guard, after rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith acquitted himself well at left tackle. In Week 3 he played 14 snaps. In Week 4 that stepped up to 21 snaps despite starter Connor McGovern returning from his high ankle sprain.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Titans are receiving punishment for something out of their control

It didn’t take a lot to recognize how bad the Tennessee Titans’ injury crisis was in 2021. Multiple key players missed time — whether it was on injured reserve or not — and a plethora of other contributing faces were forced to miss time as well, leading to an overwhelming number of players being jettisoned in and out of the Titans’ facility to occupy roster spots.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
atozsports.com

Treylon Burks update has massive impact on Titans WR core

The latest update on Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks should have a big impact on the Titans WR core. Burks was placed on Injured Reserve on Saturday with turf toe, requiring him to miss at least four games, per NFL rules. Because of the bye week, Burks will not be eligible to return until November 13th, when the Titans host the Denver Broncos.
NASHVILLE, TN
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy