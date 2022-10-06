ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kelly warns 'wheels' could 'come off our democracy' while Masters tries to tie him to Biden in Arizona Senate debate

While trying to distance himself from his own party, Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly warned during an hour-long debate on Thursday that the "wheels" could "come off our democracy" if candidates like his GOP opponent, Trump-backed Blake Masters, are elected in November. But Masters aggressively pushed back on those attacks,...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Oath Keepers trial: Takeaways from week 1

The first week of the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers concluded Friday, with prosecutors and defense attorneys working to shape the narrative around what the extremist far-right group was planning in the lead-up to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. As they began their case,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump news - live: Ex-president brags that Jan 6 crowd size was his ‘biggest’

Donald Trump boasted about the size of the crowd that gathered to hear him speak on January 6 during a campaign rally on the weekend.“You know the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen? January 6. And you never hear that,” the former president told the rally in Minden, Nevada. “They were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election.”The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to...
MINDEN, NV
Government
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Glenn Youngkin defends support of election denier Kari Lake in Arizona

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Sunday defended his support for fellow Republican Kari Lake, an election denier running for governor in Arizona, arguing that their party needs to be inclusive of a wide range of members in order to be successful. "In order for us to press forward in the...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Woman tells New York Times Herschel Walker asked her to have second abortion

The woman who said Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion, setting off a controversy that has rocked his campaign, told The New York Times that the Republican nominee asked her to terminate a second pregnancy two years later. She refused the request, and their relationship ended,...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Here's who is not eligible for Biden's marijuana pardon

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he's pardoning individuals charged with simple marijuana possession on a federal level, but his decision does not affect broad groups of Americans and non-citizens charged with the crime. There's historical precedent for mass application of the presidential pardon power, but the sheer size...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

How the Supreme Court put gun control laws in jeopardy nationwide

It did not take long for top gun rights activists to realize that the Second Amendment ruling handed down by the Supreme Court in June was going to transform the legal fight over access to firearms. Dudley Brown, the president of the National Association for Gun Rights, said the realization...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Politics
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Anna Sorokin, the real-life 'Inventing Anna,' is out of jail

Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress Netflix's "Inventing Anna" is based on, was released from ICE detention on Friday. Juda Engelmayer, a spokesman for Sorokin, confirmed her release in an email to CNN Friday night. "She will remain under the supervision of ICE, but will be able to fight her deportation...
TV & VIDEOS

