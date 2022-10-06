Read full article on original website
Kelly warns 'wheels' could 'come off our democracy' while Masters tries to tie him to Biden in Arizona Senate debate
While trying to distance himself from his own party, Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly warned during an hour-long debate on Thursday that the "wheels" could "come off our democracy" if candidates like his GOP opponent, Trump-backed Blake Masters, are elected in November. But Masters aggressively pushed back on those attacks,...
Testimony sought from Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich in Georgia 2020 election probe
The prosecutor leading an investigation into efforts by Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking testimony from an additional batch of his allies, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading...
Oath Keepers trial: Takeaways from week 1
The first week of the seditious conspiracy trial against members of the Oath Keepers concluded Friday, with prosecutors and defense attorneys working to shape the narrative around what the extremist far-right group was planning in the lead-up to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. As they began their case,...
Trump news - live: Ex-president brags that Jan 6 crowd size was his ‘biggest’
Donald Trump boasted about the size of the crowd that gathered to hear him speak on January 6 during a campaign rally on the weekend.“You know the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen? January 6. And you never hear that,” the former president told the rally in Minden, Nevada. “They were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election.”The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. Meanwhile, the New York Times reported that Mr Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to...
Prosecutors argue Graham should have to testify before grand jury in Georgia 2020 investigation
The Fulton County district attorney's office is pushing back on Sen. Lindsey Graham's ongoing efforts to quash a grand jury subpoena, saying his testimony is "essential" and could reveal more information about efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. Graham, a...
Trump campaigns for Arizona election deniers in a state that will test his power in 2022 and beyond
CNN — There is perhaps nowhere in the country where former President Donald Trump had more success elevating his slate of “Make American Great Again” candidates into formidable 2022 contenders than Arizona, a state he narrowly lost in 2020 where he has relentlessly sought to overturn the presidential election results.
Glenn Youngkin defends support of election denier Kari Lake in Arizona
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Sunday defended his support for fellow Republican Kari Lake, an election denier running for governor in Arizona, arguing that their party needs to be inclusive of a wide range of members in order to be successful. "In order for us to press forward in the...
Woman tells New York Times Herschel Walker asked her to have second abortion
The woman who said Georgia Senate hopeful Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion, setting off a controversy that has rocked his campaign, told The New York Times that the Republican nominee asked her to terminate a second pregnancy two years later. She refused the request, and their relationship ended,...
Warnock says Walker 'has trouble with the truth' but does not comment on abortion allegations
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia said Saturday that his Republican rival Herschel Walker "has trouble with the truth" but did not directly address the recent allegation that Walker once paid for a woman to have an abortion. "It's up to Georgia voters. It's not up to him, it's not...
Kanye West tells Tucker Carlson he thought 'White Lives Matter' shirt was 'funny'
Kanye West has explained his thinking behind his decision to dress himself and several Black models in "White Lives Matter" shirts earlier this week. West, who legally changed his name to "Ye," told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he wore it because "it's the obvious thing." "The answer to...
Here's who is not eligible for Biden's marijuana pardon
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he's pardoning individuals charged with simple marijuana possession on a federal level, but his decision does not affect broad groups of Americans and non-citizens charged with the crime. There's historical precedent for mass application of the presidential pardon power, but the sheer size...
Former Gov. Bill Richardson suggests Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan may be released by end of year
Former Gov. Bill Richardson said Sunday he is "cautiously optimistic" that two Americans wrongfully detained by Russia will be released and suggested they could be freed by the end of the year. Richardson, a former Democratic governor of New Mexico, and his namesake center privately work on behalf of families...
‘We’re positively BEGGING you’: how Republicans and Democrats demand money differently
Meticulously crafted campaign emails and text messages, with a heavy dose of guilt-tripping, reveal their parties’ worldviews
Slotkin calls for 'new blood' in Democratic Party but says she will support Biden if he runs in 2024
Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said Sunday the Democratic Party needs "new blood" in Washington, but emphasized her support for President Joe Biden if he decides to run for reelection. "He's the sitting President. If he decides to run again, I'm going to support him, the party will support...
Biden to designate WWII-era training ground in Colorado as new national monument
President Joe Biden plans to declare a new national monument when he visits Colorado this week, according to people familiar with the plans, as he begins a western swing one month before the midterm elections. The President will designate Camp Hale, a World War II training ground high in the...
How the Supreme Court put gun control laws in jeopardy nationwide
It did not take long for top gun rights activists to realize that the Second Amendment ruling handed down by the Supreme Court in June was going to transform the legal fight over access to firearms. Dudley Brown, the president of the National Association for Gun Rights, said the realization...
Anna Sorokin, the real-life 'Inventing Anna,' is out of jail
Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress Netflix's "Inventing Anna" is based on, was released from ICE detention on Friday. Juda Engelmayer, a spokesman for Sorokin, confirmed her release in an email to CNN Friday night. "She will remain under the supervision of ICE, but will be able to fight her deportation...
