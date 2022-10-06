Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Providence wins $1.3 billion auction for French software firm A2Mac1 – sources
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Providence Equity Partners is in exclusive talks with Rothschild’s buyout fund Five Arrows Principal Investments (FAPI) to buy French automotive data firm A2Mac1 for about 1.4 billion euros ($1.36 billion), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Providence has trumped rival bids from buyout...
Europe's STOXX 600 hits one-week low on growth concerns
Oct 10 (Reuters) - European shares fell for the fourth-straight session on Monday as investors worried about the impact of increasing Ukraine-Russia tensions and of central banks' resolve to tame inflation on economic growth and corporate profits.
Bank of England announces further measures to protect pension funds from market turmoil – business live
UK central bank doubles daily limit on its bond-buying programme, and launches a new facility to ease pension funds’ liquidity pressures
Market Volatility Increases Following Release Of US Jobs Report
U.S. stocks settled lower on Friday following an upbeat data on nonfarm payrolls for September, which increased prospects that the Federal Reserve will continue with its aggressive rate-hike campaign. Nonfarm payrolls climbed by 263,000 jobs last month, above market expectations of 250,000, while the unemployment rate declined to 3.5%, versus...
104.1 WIKY
Japan regulator orders SMBC Nikko to halt block trading for 3 months
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s financial regulator on Friday ordered SMBC Nikko Securities to halt its block trade business for three months and to improve its compliance, as administrative penalties over a market manipulation case. The Financial Service Agency also ordered the brokerage’s parent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc...
104.1 WIKY
Fed to deliver another big rate hike as job market fails to cool
(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve looks almost certain to deliver a fourth straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month after a closely watched report Friday showed its aggressive rate hikes so far this year have done little to cool the U.S. labor market. Pricing of futures tied to...
104.1 WIKY
EU crypto rules set to cap dollar-pegged stablecoins
LONDON (Reuters) – European Union rules to regulate crypto assets will curb the market share of non-euro denominated stablecoins from 2024, potentially limiting EU competitiveness, industry representatives have said. Ambassadors for the 27 EU states on Wednesday gave their approval to a deal on the new Markets in Crypto...
104.1 WIKY
Chip stocks slide as Samsung, AMD expect steep fall in demand
(Reuters) – Dire forecasts from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Advanced Micro Devices Inc sent chip-related shares lower on Friday, sparking fears that a slump in demand for semiconductors could be much worse than expected. AMD, Nvidia Corp, Intel Corp, Qualcomm Inc and Micron Technology Inc were down between...
104.1 WIKY
Telenor sells stake in Norwegian broadband unit for $1 billion
OSLO (Reuters) -Norway’s Telenor on Friday said it had agreed to sell a 30% stake in its Norwegian fibre broadband unit for 10.8 billion crowns ($1.0 billion) to a consortium led by U.S. investment company KKR and pension firm Oslo Pensjonsforsikring. “This transaction highlights the value in our infrastructure,...
104.1 WIKY
Sept payrolls beat gives Fed room to stay aggressive
NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September, while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% from 3.7% the previous month, pointing to a tight labor market which keeps the Federal Reserve on its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign for a while. Nonfarm payrolls increased...
104.1 WIKY
France not yet planning to ration petrol despite refinery strikes
PARIS (Reuters) -The French government will not ration petrol for drivers or restrict the use of service stations in response to supply problems linked to refinery strikes, Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday. “We haven’t reached this point yet,” Bechu told franceinfo radio when asked if the government would...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Lula eyes flexible primary surplus target to replace spending cap
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Economic advisers to Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are looking at two main ideas to replace a constitutional spending cap, including a flexible primary surplus target, two senior aides told Reuters on Friday. Lula has resisted pressure to lay out what fiscal...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. adds 31 Chinese entities to export control list
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday added 31 Chinese companies, including memory chip maker YMTC Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, to a list of entities that U.S. officials could not inspect to verify they can be trusted to responsibly handle sensitive technology exports. The U.S. also removed nine entities from...
104.1 WIKY
Chinese chip makers’ shares slump after U.S. publishes new export rules
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares in Chinese semiconductor companies slumped on Monday, following the latest U.S. crackdown on China’s chipmaking industry to slow Beijing’s technological and military advances. The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from...
104.1 WIKY
Canada gains 21,100 jobs in September, jobless rate edges down to 5.2%
OTTAWA (Reuters) – The Canadian economy added a net 21,100 jobs in September, in line with forecasts, while the jobless rate dipped to 5.2% from 5.4%, slightly ahead of predictions, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday. The small employment gain in September ended a three month streak of...
104.1 WIKY
SK Hynix says it will seek out license for Chinese memory chip factory
(Reuters) – South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc on Friday said that it will seek out a license under new U.S. export control rules for equipment to keep operating its factories in China. American officials on Friday published a sweeping set of rules that restrict the export...
104.1 WIKY
Betting on flexibility, China’s Nio will only rent cars in new EU markets
BERLIN (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio will only lease its cars when it launches in four European markets this year, its CEO told Reuters on Friday, betting that flexibility will be a key selling point as drivers switch to the new technology. Users will be able to...
Ethereum Remains Above $1,300, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded slightly lower, trading below the $20,000 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded slightly lower, but remained above the key $1,300 level on Monday. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, traded...
104.1 WIKY
TotalEnergies says it is ready to hold wage talks in October
PARIS (Reuters) – French energy group TotalEnergies on Sunday proposed annual wage negotiations to start this month, subject to the end of industrial action that continues to restrict output at some of its sites. “TotalEnergies calls on everyone to act responsibly so that the company can supply the French...
104.1 WIKY
French government favours raising taxes on private jets -minister
PARIS (Reuters) – The French government is in favour of raising taxes for private jets next year by aligning the taxation of aviation fuels with that of fuels used by cars, environment minister Christophe Bechu said on Saturday. “The government supports this amendment,” Bechu told franceinfo radio after some...
