fox2detroit.com
Dearborn Hampton Inn shooting suspect charged Sunday
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - 37-year-old Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis was charged today in connection with the fatal shooting of a Hampton Inn employee and a 7-hour standoff with Dearborn Police. On Oct. 6 just after 1p.m., Dearborn Police responded to the Hampton Inn on Michigan Ave on reports of a...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect in Dearborn standoff with police to be charged with homicide, 9 other crimes
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The suspect involved in 7-hour standoff with police in Dearborn that left one dead is expected to be charged with 10 charges, including homicide in the 1st degree. A source confirmed with FOX 2 the suspect, who has been identified as a 38-year-old individual, will...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
fox2detroit.com
Attorney helped negotiate Dearborn Hampton Inn gunman surrender
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit attorney played a large role in negotiating a surrender from a barricaded gunman Thursday following a fatal shooting of a hotel clerk - and seven-hour standoff. Dearborn police contacted attorney Gabi Silver with an urgent request that the suspect wanted to speak...
fox2detroit.com
House fire in Detroit leaves 75-year-old man dead
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is dead following a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday morning in the 14000 block of Mettetal near W. Chicago and Greenfield. Firefighters went inside the home and found a 75-year-old man inside. They tried to resuscitate him, but he, unfortunately, didn't make it.
fox2detroit.com
March held for Porter Burks wanting answers for mentally ill man fatally shot by police
A rally for justice was held beginning at Lyndon and Snowden streets Friday following the shooting death of Porter Burks who suffered from mental illness. The march went to the front of the Detroit Police Department’s Schaefer Station.
fox2detroit.com
Missing endangered teen found after being released from mental hospital
(FOX 2) - Michigan State Police located a 15-year-old who went missing after being released from a mental hospital in Grand Rapids. State police put out a missing endangered juvenile alert Friday after Roman Basha went missing around 9 p.m. on Oct. 6. He was spotted in the area of...
fox2detroit.com
Canton police rescue owl trapped in soccer goal net
CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police rescued an owl that was trapped in a soccer goal net in Canton on Sunday. Officers were called to Field Elementary to help free the owl. Officer Peterson, with some help, was able to untangle the owl and set it free. Canton police shared...
fox2detroit.com
Mental illness and police • Drunk driver sentenced in deaths of woman and K9 • Whitmer-Dixon debate
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - It took seven hours before police managed to take a suspect into custody following a standoff in a Dearborn hotel Thursday evening. One person died from a gunshot sustained earlier in the day. After crisis negotiators were able to get the armed 38-year-old suspect to peaceful...
fox2detroit.com
Stranger danger in Highland Township: 10-year-olds offered popsicles
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A stranger standing by the side of the road approached 10-year-old Jordan and his friend who were playing outside. "He didn't say hi, he just said 'Come here,'" Jordan said. "He was trying to get us into his car, trying to take us." It...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
National Faith & Blue Weekend holds candid conversations about gun safety, violence
FOX 2 - Brenda Goss-Andrews retired as a deputy chief with the Detroit Police Department. She's now the president of NOBLE - The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement executives - and she's on a mission. "This is a crime - this is something that is 100 percent preventable," she...
fox2detroit.com
Wayne State Health Mobile Unit brings care on the road
Doctor Phil Levy is the director of Wayne Health’s Mobile unit. Last year, he helped Wayne State secure a grant for the “Achieve Greater” initiative. It’s a program aimed at reducing cardiovascular risk of Black and Brown people in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center for LGBTQ+ youth in need opens its doors
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The new $16 million ground-up Ruth Ellis Clairmount Center in Detroit is finally opening after seven years of planning and development. The building was a Collaboration between the Ruth Ellis Center and Full Circle Communities Inc. The Health & Wellness Center at Clairmount will be staffed by healthcare workers who specialize in caring for the LGBTQ+ community.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan sees first snowfall of the season
GAYLORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Snowflakes fell in northern Michigan Friday as cool temperatures plunged Metro Detroit to some of its coldest days on this side of summer. Video posted by the U.S. National Weather Service in Gaylord showed the first snow of the season when flakes fell around 8 a.m.
fox2detroit.com
Freeze warning overnight leads to chilly Saturday
FOX 2 - Ready for a frosty night?. Freeze Warning goes into effect overnight: from 2 a.m to 9 a.m. Saturday morning. That means sub-freezing temperatures, near 30 degrees in some areas, could occur. The projected overnight low for Detroit is 35. So after a chilly start to Saturday, temperatures...
fox2detroit.com
No. 4 Michigan rallies without Hart to pull away at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — No. 4 Michigan won Saturday with heart for Mike Hart. After the running game coordinator collapsed on the sideline in the first quarter, the Wolverines regrouped at halftime, returned to Wolverines football and performed like Hart wanted. "During the game Mike had...
