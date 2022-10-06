ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn Hampton Inn shooting suspect charged Sunday

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - 37-year-old Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis was charged today in connection with the fatal shooting of a Hampton Inn employee and a 7-hour standoff with Dearborn Police. On Oct. 6 just after 1p.m., Dearborn Police responded to the Hampton Inn on Michigan Ave on reports of a...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man and woman fatally shot Sunday on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting Sunday on the city's west side. Around 3:40 a.m. a woman was discovered shot inside a GMC Envoy at the intersection of Wadsworth and Meyers, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital but was...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Attorney helped negotiate Dearborn Hampton Inn gunman surrender

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit attorney played a large role in negotiating a surrender from a barricaded gunman Thursday following a fatal shooting of a hotel clerk - and seven-hour standoff. Dearborn police contacted attorney Gabi Silver with an urgent request that the suspect wanted to speak...
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

House fire in Detroit leaves 75-year-old man dead

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is dead following a house fire on Detroit's west side. The fire broke out Sunday morning in the 14000 block of Mettetal near W. Chicago and Greenfield. Firefighters went inside the home and found a 75-year-old man inside. They tried to resuscitate him, but he, unfortunately, didn't make it.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Canton police rescue owl trapped in soccer goal net

CANTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police rescued an owl that was trapped in a soccer goal net in Canton on Sunday. Officers were called to Field Elementary to help free the owl. Officer Peterson, with some help, was able to untangle the owl and set it free. Canton police shared...
CANTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#The Dearborn Hampton Inn
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man ignores $100,000 lottery call • Detroit rapper's song about trashed car • Jellyfish in Brighton

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washtenaw County man ignores an unrecognized call from Michigan Lottery that he'd won $100,000 from a second chance game, a Detroit rapper's newest song calls out his insurance company and a Livonia collision shop when his car was damaged even more at the business, and jellyfish were spotted by a FOX 2 Photo Journalist floating on the surface of Spring Mill Pond near Brighton: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
BRIGHTON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Wayne State Health Mobile Unit brings care on the road

Doctor Phil Levy is the director of Wayne Health’s Mobile unit. Last year, he helped Wayne State secure a grant for the “Achieve Greater” initiative. It’s a program aimed at reducing cardiovascular risk of Black and Brown people in Detroit.
WAYNE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center for LGBTQ+ youth in need opens its doors

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The new $16 million ground-up Ruth Ellis Clairmount Center in Detroit is finally opening after seven years of planning and development. The building was a Collaboration between the Ruth Ellis Center and Full Circle Communities Inc. The Health & Wellness Center at Clairmount will be staffed by healthcare workers who specialize in caring for the LGBTQ+ community.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan sees first snowfall of the season

GAYLORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Snowflakes fell in northern Michigan Friday as cool temperatures plunged Metro Detroit to some of its coldest days on this side of summer. Video posted by the U.S. National Weather Service in Gaylord showed the first snow of the season when flakes fell around 8 a.m.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Freeze warning overnight leads to chilly Saturday

FOX 2 - Ready for a frosty night?. Freeze Warning goes into effect overnight: from 2 a.m to 9 a.m. Saturday morning. That means sub-freezing temperatures, near 30 degrees in some areas, could occur. The projected overnight low for Detroit is 35. So after a chilly start to Saturday, temperatures...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

No. 4 Michigan rallies without Hart to pull away at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — No. 4 Michigan won Saturday with heart for Mike Hart. After the running game coordinator collapsed on the sideline in the first quarter, the Wolverines regrouped at halftime, returned to Wolverines football and performed like Hart wanted. "During the game Mike had...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy