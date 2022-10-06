Read full article on original website
WKRC
Police arrest suspect accused of hitting Cheviot officer, who then shot at him
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) – Police have arrested a suspect accused of hitting a police officer with a stolen vehicle. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Sunday on Davis Street. Cheviot Police say they were called about a vehicle that was occupied and running in a homeowner’s driveway with an unknown white male inside.
PD: 31-year-old arrested for hitting officer with stolen car, fleeing in Cheviot
Kyle James, 31, is facing multiple charges after he struck a police officer with a stolen car while trying to evade the area Sunday morning.
WLWT 5
Mother of three gets new home after falling victim to rental scam
COVINGTON, Ky. — A local mom of three, who was the victim of a rental scam, finally has a home to share with her three children. Angel Williams was scammed out of almost $2,000 in May after pursuing an online listing for a four-bedroom home in Covington. She and...
WKRC
Country club recognizes police officer after responding to domestic dispute
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Clearcreek Township police officer recovering after being shot in the head while responding to a domestic dispute call is honored at a recent golf outing. Thursday, the police department posted a picture after officer Eric Ney stopped in for a visit. He and Sergeant...
911 caller claims shooting was self-defense; mom of victim says it was a set up
A 911 caller said they shot and killed an 18-year-old in self-defense after they tried to rob him at a Fairfield hotel. The victim's mom says it was a set up.
Fox 19
3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Reading Road just after 4 a.m. Two of the victims are women, and the other is...
PD: Child struck by vehicle in Bond Hill, suffering life-threatening injuries
The child was struck by a vehicle along Laidlaw Avenue in Bond Hill. The child suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition at Cincinnati Children's.
WKRC
Body cam video: Woman in Lebanon accused of sending dog to attack child
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - Body cam video shows the aftermath of a dog attack that left a young girl badly injured. Lebanon Police say the owner sent the dog after the child. An officer arrived on Rosemarie Drive, and the child was screaming about a dog and her lip. The victim was 6 years old.
Fox 19
Why are postal thefts increasing? Head of postal police says the USPS has itself to blame
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The national president of the Postal Police Officers Association says mail theft and check fraud is reaching epidemic-proportions. The Tri-State has seen its share, whether a check theft in Lockland or a master “arrow” key stolen in Covington or a forgery scheme busted in Madeira.
Fox 19
Tri-State police officer shot in head back home, family says
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the head is back home enjoying college football and eating pizza, his family says. Officer Eric Ney says he thanks everyone for all the prayers, letters and well wishes. Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a...
Police shoot, kill 1 in Fairfield Township, BCI investigating
Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called to a scene in Fairfield Township Saturday evening to investigate a police offer that shot a murder suspect.
Police: 1 person 'fatally wounded' in Hamilton
One person was 'fatally wounded' Saturday evening in Hamilton on Fairgrove Avenue after what began as a car accident turned into a felonious assault and ultimately a fatality.
Fox 19
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of an 18-year-old shot to death at a hotel last Sunday is skeptical of the shooter’s self-defense claim. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton was shot around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield. The Butler County Coroner on Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 found dead after car crash turns into felonious assault outside gas station in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a car crash turned into an assault outside a gas station in Hamilton. It happened around 7:02 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on Fairgrove Avenue for a car crash that turned into a felonious assault. When officers...
WLWT 5
Body cam shows dramatic scene after Lebanon woman allegedly caused dogs to attack child
LEBANON, Ohio — A 6-year-old had two emergency surgeries after two large dogs mauled her after the owner allegedly ordered them to attack. According to court documents, on Aug. 25, Cassie Thierauf used her dogs as weapons against the child. The Lebanon Police Department released body camera footage Thursday...
WKRC
Eleven car windows smashed while parents watch kids' softball game
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) – Police in two counties are looking for two persons of interest after around a dozen car windows were smashed and a number of checks were stolen. Most of the car break-ins happened Sunday at Clearcreek Park in Springboro, where parents had gathered to watch their daughters play softball.
WLWT 5
Middletown police searching for suspects involved in dirt bike theft
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The search is on for two suspects involved in allegedly breaking into a garage in Middletown and stealing dirt bikes. The whole ordeal was captured on a neighbor's security camera that shows the entire theft taking place. "Most of the break-ins are from cars and stuff...
WKRC
Police investigating shooting in Carthage park
CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating after a man was shot at a park in Carthage Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the Caldwell Playground on W. North Bend Road around 5 p.m. The victim's friend told Local 12 that his friend, a man in his mid-30s, was shot in the chest during a robbery.
Wendy’s employee said nurse spit on her
An employee working the Wendy's drive-thru on Belmont Avenue said a customer spit on her.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on East 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on East 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
