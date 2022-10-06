ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Reading Road just after 4 a.m. Two of the victims are women, and the other is...
Fox 19

Tri-State police officer shot in head back home, family says

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the head is back home enjoying college football and eating pizza, his family says. Officer Eric Ney says he thanks everyone for all the prayers, letters and well wishes. Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a...
WKRC

Eleven car windows smashed while parents watch kids' softball game

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) – Police in two counties are looking for two persons of interest after around a dozen car windows were smashed and a number of checks were stolen. Most of the car break-ins happened Sunday at Clearcreek Park in Springboro, where parents had gathered to watch their daughters play softball.
WKRC

Police investigating shooting in Carthage park

CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating after a man was shot at a park in Carthage Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the Caldwell Playground on W. North Bend Road around 5 p.m. The victim's friend told Local 12 that his friend, a man in his mid-30s, was shot in the chest during a robbery.
