Every part of Rajul Noor’s life has been wrecked by this summer’s massive monsoon-driven floods. The 12-year-old girl’s family home is destroyed, as is the school that she loved. The friends she used to walk to school and play with are scattered, finding refuge elsewhere. “Our whole world is underwater, and nobody has helped us,” she said, speaking in the tent where she, her parents and four siblings now live in Dadu district in Pakistan’s Sindh province.Almost 100% of the district’s cotton and rice crops were destroyed. More than half its primary and secondary schools were fully or partially...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 44 MINUTES AGO