Read full article on original website
Related
Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan's floods
Every part of Rajul Noor’s life has been wrecked by this summer’s massive monsoon-driven floods. The 12-year-old girl’s family home is destroyed, as is the school that she loved. The friends she used to walk to school and play with are scattered, finding refuge elsewhere. “Our whole world is underwater, and nobody has helped us,” she said, speaking in the tent where she, her parents and four siblings now live in Dadu district in Pakistan’s Sindh province.Almost 100% of the district’s cotton and rice crops were destroyed. More than half its primary and secondary schools were fully or partially...
Glacier grief: how funerals and rituals can help us mourn the loss of nature
From mountain top ceremonies to immersive art, people are finding new ways to express feelings of grief – and guilt
N.Korea says missile tests simulate striking South with nuclear weapons
SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - North Korea's recent flurry of missile tests were designed to simulate showering the South with tactical nuclear weapons as a warning after large-scale navy drills by South Korean and U.S. forces, state news agency KCNA said on Monday.
Comments / 0