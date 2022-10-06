ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

Tractor Supply Company Foundation Awards Conexión Américas $100,000 Grant

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cgH0q_0iOuNLr700

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022--

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, and its foundation announced today a grant to Conexión Américas, a nonprofit that works to connect Latino families with information, local resources, support networks and opportunities for advancement in the Hispanic community in Middle Tennessee. As part of the announcement, the Tractor Supply Foundation presented the nonprofit organization with a $100,000 grant to assist with its efforts in providing Latino families the opportunity to achieve their own American Dream through programs that focus on social, economic and civic integration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005941/en/

The Tractor Supply Foundation present Conexión Américas with a $100,000 donation which will assist Middle Tennessee Latino families through programs that focus on social, economic and civic integration. Pictured from left are: Courtney Lopez, Tractor Supply HR Business Partner; Martha Silva, Conexión Américas Co-Executive Director; Marti Skold-Jordan, Tractor Supply Foundation Manager; and Christine Belknap, Tractor Supply VP Leadership Development, Training, Diversity & Inclusion. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Tractor Supply Foundation is proud to partner with Conexión Américas, as they are an incredible resource for thousands of Latino families here in Middle Tennessee and across the country,” said Melissa Kersey, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer of Tractor Supply Company and Board Member of the Tractor Supply Foundation. “By working together, we can overcome language and cultural barriers to connect with those who share our passion for Life Out Here. We are excited for this grant to help us grow our team to better reflect, support and celebrate the communities we serve.”

Through the grant, Conexión Américas will work collaboratively with Tractor Supply to offer bilingual skills-based trainings that include resume building, interview preparation and job readiness training in the Latino community. Tractor Supply will also frequently post job opportunities directly on the Conexión Américas online job board and will be regularly highlighted in the organization’s communications materials to raise awareness of the Company. In addition to the workforce opportunities, Tractor Supply will be an integral part of two large events celebrating Hispanic Heritage – The Latin Party and Cafecito.

Fuerte Juntos, Tractor Supply’s Hispanic Team Member Engagement Group (TMEG), frequently supports Conexión Américas through volunteer activities, including at a recent hiring event held during Hispanic Heritage Family Day at the Nashville Zoo. The grant will generate additional volunteer opportunities for the TMEG, as well as all interested Tractor Supply Team Members.

More information can be found here about the Tractor Supply Foundation.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 48,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 2,016 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005941/en/

CONTACT: Tractor Supply Company

Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212

Rachel Layton Smith (765) 524-9465

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TENNESSEE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER WOMEN OTHER PHILANTHROPY SENIORS OUTDOORS PETS MEN PHILANTHROPY FAMILY HUNTING AGRICULTURE CONSUMER NATURAL RESOURCES FUND RAISING FOUNDATION SPORTS OTHER RETAIL ONLINE RETAIL SPECIALTY DISCOUNT/VARIETY DEPARTMENT STORES FOOD/BEVERAGE FASHION RETAIL ORGANIC FOOD

SOURCE: Tractor Supply Company

PUB: 10/06/2022 03:18 PM/DISC: 10/06/2022 03:18 PM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

3 being inducted into Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Three Kentucky teachers will be inducted into the Gov. Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame this fall. The inductees are Katy Cecil, Addie Henry and the late Wilma Pace. Cecil is an English and public speaking teacher at LaRue County High School and has taught in LaRue County for more than 20 years. Henry retired from Breathitt County High School in 1996 after teaching English for 28 years.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Federal prosecutor holding program on constitutional rights

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A federal prosecutor is holding a forum in West Virginia this week on citizens’ constitutional rights and how they’re enforced. U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld and his staff are hosting the event Tuesday morning in Morgantown. Experts will explain hate crimes, disability rights, housing rights and other areas of the law, according to a news release from Ihlenfeld’s office. “Federal civil rights laws are an important tool in our efforts to make communities in West Virginia safer and more welcoming, but they are often overlooked,” Ihlenfeld said.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Associated Press

As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health

WASHINGTON (AP) — After finishing a tour in Afghanistan in 2013, Dionne Williamson felt emotionally numb. More warning signs appeared during several years of subsequent overseas postings. “It’s like I lost me somewhere,” said Williamson, a Navy lieutenant commander who experienced disorientation, depression, memory loss and chronic exhaustion. “I...
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Sunday:. (Red Balls: ten, twenty-five; White Balls: nineteen, twenty-five) (eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-nine; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 401,000,000.
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, TN
State
Tennessee State
Brentwood, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Society
Brentwood, TN
Business
City
Nashville, TN
The Associated Press

Washington state's fire season lightest in a decade

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state this year has had the fewest square miles burned in a decade following the second- and third-worst fire seasons on record in 2020 and 2021. State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced Friday that about 219 square miles (567 square kilometers) burned in 2022 wildfires, The Seattle Times reported. That’s compared to nearly 781 square miles (2,023 square kilometers) in 2021 and 1,316 square miles (3,408 square kilometers) burned in 2020. 2015 was the state’s worst fire season in recorded history, when more than 1,562 square miles (4,045 square kilometers) burned.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Retail#Natural Resources#Business Industry#Linus Business#Charity#Latino#Hispanic#American
The Associated Press

Nevada Senate race tests potency of abortion focus for Dems

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democrats predicted abortion would be Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s saving grace. But inside Nevada’s crowded union halls, across its sun-scorched desert towns and on the buzzing Las Vegas strip, there are signs that outrage over the Supreme Court’s decision to dismantle abortion rights may not be enough to overcome intensifying economic concerns. That’s leaving Cortez Masto as the Senate’s most vulnerable Democrat in the final month of a volatile midterm election year. Her predicament is the starkest example of the challenge facing Democrats nationwide as they try to capitalize on anger over the abortion ruling while Republicans focus on crime and stubborn inflation. If Cortez Masto can’t turn things around, the GOP would be well on its way to netting the one seat they need to retake the Senate and blunt the final two years of President Joe Biden’s term. In an interview, Cortez Masto sidestepped questions about her fragile political standing. She acknowledged “there’s more work to be done” on the economy in a working-class state in which gasoline remains over $5.40 per gallon, the unemployment rate is higher than the national average and spending at casinos has not kept pace with inflation.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Charities
The Associated Press

Brother of suspect in California family's killing arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The younger brother of a man suspected in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle, was arrested on suspicion he helped his brother destroy evidence, authorities said Friday. Alberto Salgado, 41, was arrested late Thursday and accused of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. He’s booked in the Merced County Jail — the same place where suspect Jesus Salgado, 48, is being held on kidnapping and murder charges. It wasn’t clear whether either brother had a lawyer who could speak on their behalf. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri; her mother Jasleen Kaur, 27; father Jasdeep Singh, 36; and uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were found by a farm worker late Wednesday in an almond orchard in a remote area in the San Joaquin Valley, California’s agricultural heartland. Jesus Salgado — a convicted felon who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings — had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke told The Associated Press Thursday.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

NY state police superintendent quits amid investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s state police superintendent resigned Friday, days after Gov. Kathy Hochul said he was being investigated for his handling of internal personnel matters. In a statement, Hochul thanked Kevin Bruen for “his years of public service” and said that First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli will take over as acting superintendent on an interim basis. Bruen had been in charge of the state police since June 2021. A 20-year veteran of the department, he was appointed superintendent by Hochul’s predecessor, Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Bruen’s resignation is effective Oct. 19, the state police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

From fringe to front row: Congresswoman Greene rises in GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marjorie Taylor Greene took her seat directly behind Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy, a proximity to power for the firebrand congresswoman that did not go unnoticed, as he unveiled the House GOP’s midterm election agenda in Pennsylvania. Days later, she appeared on stage warming up the crowd for Donald Trump, when the former president rallied voters in Michigan to cast ballots for Republicans, including for control of Congress. Once shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric, the Georgia congresswoman who spent her first term in the House stripped of institutional power by Democrats is being celebrated by Republicans and welcomed into the GOP fold. If Republicans win the House majority in the November election, Greene is poised to become an influential player shaping the GOP agenda, an agitator with clout. “No. 1, we need to impeach Joe Biden. No. 2, We need to impeach Secretary Mayorkas. And No. 3, we should impeach Merrick Garland,” Greene told The Associated Press outside the U.S. Capitol. Alejandro Mayorkas is the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and Garland the attorney general.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy