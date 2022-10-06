ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Federal investigators indicate they have enough to charge Hunter Biden: report

By Rema Rahman
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Federal investigators believe they have compiled enough evidence to charge President Biden’s son Hunter Biden with tax crimes and on allegations related to falsifying paperwork having to do with a gun purchase in 2018, according to a report by The Washington Post on Thursday that cited people familiar with the case.

Hunter Biden has reportedly been under federal investigation by prosecutors seeking more information about his business dealings abroad, particularly income he received from a Ukrainian natural gas company as well as his business dealings in China and Kazakhstan. The investigation became central to former President Trump’s 2020 campaign.

The Post reported the next step in the process is whether the U.S. attorney in Delaware will decide to bring forth charges. That office is led by David Weiss, who was appointed by Trump in 2018, the same year the investigation into Hunter Biden began.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney in Delaware declined to comment to The Hill on the Post’s report.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, who was appointed by President Biden, has made clear Weiss was in charge of overseeing the case, according to the Post.

The Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chris Clark, an attorney for Hunter Biden, suggested in a statement to The Hill that if a federal agent leaked information about the investigation, they had committed a federal felony.

Clark noted that he has had no contact “whatsoever with any federal investigative agent.”

“Therefore, a rendition of the case from such an ‘agent’ is inherently biased, one-sided, and inaccurate. It is regrettable that law enforcement agents appear to be violating the law to prejudice a case against a person who is a target simply because of his family name,” Clark said.

Chloe Folmar contributed.

Comments / 1491

Just Sayin'
3d ago

He’s getting charged with gun and tax charges but there are so many other things that this man should be crucified for! The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree

Reply(210)
457
Frank Alo
3d ago

hopefully Republicans will win back the house in November so they can begin investigating Joe Biden .Jim Biden. hunter Biden .for all the Corruptions they have and be involved in through the years

Reply(134)
337
Chris
3d ago

lol it's just the beginning. They cant hide it anymore. This is just the China deal. Not part of Burisma. That's next.

Reply(49)
185
