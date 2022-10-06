Read full article on original website
WTVC
A busy fall for Chattanooga's Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — For the people behind The Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center this is a busy time of year. "We turn out world class programs, exhibits, content, you name it," Heritage Center Director of Operations, Steven Thomas said. Thomas literally works hands-on with pretty...
WTVC
Celebration of Life and candle light vigil held for Chattanooga drag pioneer
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On Sunday night, friends and family gathered at Ross's Landing to honor the life of a pivotal member of the Drag Community in Chattanooga. Fannie Mae Charles, also known as Mama Charles, was found dead of a heart attack in a vehicle according to her friends.
WTVC
100th anniversary of fire prevention week
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week marks the 100th anniversary of fire prevention week, and Chattanooga Fire Department says this year's theme is critical. Officials advising all families to have a home escape plan in case of a fire, and to practice that plan regularly. CFD also emphasizing the importance...
WTVC
Ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Pat Rowe talk about the ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, or “KIC,” is the premier place to start your food-based business. They offer a shared commercial kitchen and bakery, food truck commissary, business training and support, as well as distribution space. Food entrepreneurs face many barriers to entry; the KIC is positioned to increase access and offer food-centric founders the tools needed to begin their business.
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
WTVC
Chattanooga Oktoberfest at the First Horizon Pavilion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about the region’s best family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration! Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers, and plenty of German-inspired foods. Recognized as a family-friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
WTVC
A visit with Latina Professionals of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's still National Hispanic Heritage Month, and to continue with the celebration The Daily Refresh was joined by Jocelyn Loza, the founder and executive director of the organization. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
Chattanooga hip hop week kicks off
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Today marks the first day of Chattanooga Hip Hop Week. Sunday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. was Family Day and composed of a lineup of vendors, live music and fun. The week will include a series of panels and a showcase. Mayor Kelly made an official proclamation...
WTVC
Miracle moment: STEM students build Little Miss Wheelchair Tennessee 2022 custom costume
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Anora Martin is Little Miss Wheelchair Tennessee 2022. Born with cerebral Palsy, she roller skates with her friends in her electric wheelchair. That wheelchair caused controversy at a birthday party with her girls scout troop. Her family says she was asked to leave the rink because she wasn't using a "push" wheelchair.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Elizabethon vs. Rhea County
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Elizabethon vs. Rhea County.
WTVC
The Lookouts host The Pride of the Southland Band
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland Band is headed to AT&T Field on October 6. This free concert began at 12:00 p.m. and included some of your favorite Tennessee songs. Josh Robinson was there for all the action. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVC
New exit ramp prompts traffic shift in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced a traffic a shift in Hamilton County. As part of the I-24 Interchange Improvements project at Broad and Market Streets in Hamilton County, a new traffic pattern will be implemented at Exit 178 on I-24 East. As part of this...
WTVC
Aquarium releases 600 juvenile lake sturgeon into Tennessee River Friday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — For a fish that can live more than 150 years and take more than three decades to reach reproductive maturity, patience among Lake Sturgeon isn’t so much a virtue as a necessity. The same can be said for members of the Lake Sturgeon Working Group,...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Webb School vs. Silverdale Baptist
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Webb School vs. Silverdale Baptist. Webb School out of Knoxville comes to Chattanooga with a 6-0 record, but Silverdale has won four straight. Webb beats Silverdale, 23-20.
WTVC
Chattanooga Women's Rights supporters join National Women's Wave 2022
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Women's Rights supporters in Chattanooga joined women across the country for the Women's Wave 2022 this Saturday. Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, many marches turned their attention to focusing on reproductive rights for all. This event focuses on that, as well as registering new voters for the November elections.
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Kingston vs. Signal Mountain
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Kingston vs. Signal Mountain. Kingston making the long road trip to Signal Mountain.
WTVC
Fire damages Dollar General store in Middle Valley in Hamilton County Friday morning
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Fire caused minor damages to the Dollar General store in Middle Valley in Hamilton County Friday morning, according to Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management spokeswoman Amy Maxwell. Maxwell says someone called 911, and arriving firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building on Middle Valley...
WTVC
CHI Memorial nurse fears for patient safety as they attempt to recover from cyber attack
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An anonymous CHI Memorial nurse in Chattanooga says she fears for patient safety as the hospital's parent company continues to struggle to recover from a cybersecurity attack that happened earlier this week. As of Thursday, CommonSpirit Health has not divulged how many of its 1,000 care...
WTVC
CHI Memorial cyberattack part of ongoing cybersecurity concerns nationwide
CHICAGO — The parent company of CHI Memorial hospital continues to struggle to recover from a cybersecurity attack earlier this week. As of Thursday, CommonSpirit Health has not divulged how many of its 1,000 care sites that serve 20 million Americans have been affected. On Monday, CHI Memorial spokeswoman...
WTVC
Thailand massacre sparks conversation about daycare active shooter procedures in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A massacre at a Thailand daycare leaving over 36 children and adults dead has sparked questions on active shooter procedures at daycares here in Tennessee.. Friday we spoke to experts in the field of childcare to see what protocols are in place to keep everyone safe.
