Chattanooga, TN

100th anniversary of fire prevention week

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week marks the 100th anniversary of fire prevention week, and Chattanooga Fire Department says this year's theme is critical. Officials advising all families to have a home escape plan in case of a fire, and to practice that plan regularly. CFD also emphasizing the importance...
Ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Pat Rowe talk about the ribbon-cutting event for the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, or “KIC,” is the premier place to start your food-based business. They offer a shared commercial kitchen and bakery, food truck commissary, business training and support, as well as distribution space. Food entrepreneurs face many barriers to entry; the KIC is positioned to increase access and offer food-centric founders the tools needed to begin their business.
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
Chattanooga Oktoberfest at the First Horizon Pavilion

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about the region’s best family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration! Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th, and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers, and plenty of German-inspired foods. Recognized as a family-friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
A visit with Latina Professionals of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's still National Hispanic Heritage Month, and to continue with the celebration The Daily Refresh was joined by Jocelyn Loza, the founder and executive director of the organization. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
Chattanooga hip hop week kicks off

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Today marks the first day of Chattanooga Hip Hop Week. Sunday from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. was Family Day and composed of a lineup of vendors, live music and fun. The week will include a series of panels and a showcase. Mayor Kelly made an official proclamation...
The Lookouts host The Pride of the Southland Band

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee’s Pride of the Southland Band is headed to AT&T Field on October 6. This free concert began at 12:00 p.m. and included some of your favorite Tennessee songs. Josh Robinson was there for all the action. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
New exit ramp prompts traffic shift in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced a traffic a shift in Hamilton County. As part of the I-24 Interchange Improvements project at Broad and Market Streets in Hamilton County, a new traffic pattern will be implemented at Exit 178 on I-24 East. As part of this...
Chattanooga Women's Rights supporters join National Women's Wave 2022

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Women's Rights supporters in Chattanooga joined women across the country for the Women's Wave 2022 this Saturday. Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, many marches turned their attention to focusing on reproductive rights for all. This event focuses on that, as well as registering new voters for the November elections.
