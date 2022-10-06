County to host disaster preparedness fair

Edwards Place is serving adults with developmental disabilities and debilitating conditions.Edwards Center is celebrating the addition of two new homes for people with disabilities. With the new homes — according to the nonprofit, which administers the housing community at Edwards Place in Aloha — Edwards will house well over 130 individuals who have developmental disabilities, such as Down syndrome and cerebral palsy, and other debilitating conditions, collectively abbreviated as IDD. The housing model at Edwards Place "allows families to age together with adult children with IDD and answers those families question, 'What will happen to my child when I'm gone?'" the Aloha-based nonprofit said in a news release. "Edwards Center promises to care for those individuals for their lifetime." A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, dedicating the new homes and honoring key supporters Ray Gauthier, Joan Kuni and June Uzelac. Former Oregon Gov. Barbara Roberts is slated to attend the ribbon-cutting, along with state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos and Washington County Commissioner Nafisa Fai, who live in Aloha. Development of Edwards Place has been funded by foundation grants and private donors. Edwards Center is located at 4375 S.W. Edwards Place in Aloha. {loadposition sub-article-01}

ALOHA, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO