Clatsop County, OR

County to host disaster preparedness fair

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago

Clatsop County will host a free "readiness fair" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Warrior Hall at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center in Warrenton.

Designed to help participants prepare for a natural disaster, the event will feature experts, exhibitor tables, outdoor displays and disaster-related resources, the county said.

KDRV

Coast Guard ends Oregon charter as "illegal" transport of passengers

ASTORIA, Ore. -- A charter the U.S. Coast Guard calls "illegal" is done this weekend. The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) says it "terminated an illegal charter" this week on the Willamette River near Oregon City. It says a USCG boarding team boarded a 17-foot vessel Thursday with three people aboard and determined the vessel was being operated as an illegal uninspected passenger vessel.
OREGON CITY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Why is Hillsboro threatening to sue Oregon?

Hillsboro is one of four cities in Washington County opposed to new climate rules. The coalition seems to be growing. While no lawsuit has yet been filed, Hillsboro and other metro-area communities say that the coalition of cities that oppose Oregon's new zoning and transportation rules — and have threatened to sue the state over them — is growing, and they expect it to continue to. But what do the new rules do, and why are a growing number of communities so opposed to them? The statewide rules came about after a 2020 executive order from Gov. Kate Brown,...
HILLSBORO, OR
KXL

Hillsboro Police Shoot Klamath Falls Man

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Hillsboro Police shot a Klamath Falls man last night. Police say the incident began with an attempted carjacking and assault. The suspect then allegedly broke into a home and threatened two people with what looked like a gun and a knife. He then allegedly stole a...
HILLSBORO, OR
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Felon released by WA judge charged with killing Idaho couple

On the same day Idaho innkeepers Rory and Sara Mehen were hosting summer guests at their charming, small town bed-and-breakfast, a July 22 decision by a judge 450 miles away in Washington state would allegedly lead to their deaths. Court documents from both states show John Cody Hart, 28 –...
VANCOUVER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Rural home engulfed by flames before fire department arrival

The American Red Cross was dispatched to the scene to assist three adults who were displaced by the fire. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews were dispatched Thursday (Oct. 6) at 12:30 a.m. to a residential structure fire at 3012 NW Eddy Rock Road in La Center. The reporting caller indicated that “the whole house is engulfed in fire.’’
LA CENTER, WA
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
