Arvest Foundation Contributes $5,000 to Bartlesville Symphony
The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra received a boost in funding thanks to a $5,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation. Arvest Wealth Management senior client advisor Terri Taylor presented the check to John Jenkins, Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra executive director. “It is our pleasure to present this donation to the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra...
Faith in Business-BPD Free Event October 20
Faith in Business brings people together to fellowship, network, share best practices, and promote mutual growth. It is where dspeakers share keys to success and ways to integrate faith into one's sphere of relationships and influence. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, Charlie Pilkington with Regent Bank and Faith in...
PFA Calls Special Meeting for Oct 12, 2022
The Washington County Public Facilities Authority is holding a special meeting on Wednesday, October 12 at 5:15 pm in the basement meeting room of the Washington County Courthouse Annex, 400 South Johnstone Avenue. On the agenda is the discussion of the resignation of Michael Girori, trustee, and the oaths of...
DAR and Wreaths Across America Needs Your Help to Decorate the Graves of Veterans at White Rose Cemetary
The Bartlesville Daughters of the American Revolution is participating in National Wreaths Across America Day on December 17, 2022. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Donna Copeland and Deb Cook with the DAR explains how each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission is to Remember, Honor and Teach and it is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 2,500 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. This year, White Rose Cemetary willbe in that number.
Active Shooter Training in Ramona Features Female Officer
According to statistics gathered by women's groups, women are uncomfortable with intense safety training exercises in general, and with those led by men in particular. The reasons are varied but the reality is that these women's fears are keeping them from obtaining the necessary training they need to protect themselves and their families, friends, and neighbors.
Washington County Commissioners Meeting Rescheduled
The regular Monday meeting of the Washington County Commissioners was moved this week to tomorrow, October 11, due to city and county offices closing for Columbus Day. At tomorrow's meeting, the Commissioners will discuss a request for ARPA funds for back-up power systems for the Washington County IT department after a presentation from Jerry Kelley of Washington County Emergency Management. They will also review an agreement between BTC Broadband and the Election Board for new phones and access points to support election activities. Reconciliations, donation acknowledgements, and the handling of surplus are also on the agenda.
Dancing With The Bartlesville Stars Breaks Record
The costumes were glittery, the choreography was varied, and the music was inspiring as eight couples took to the dance floor set up at the Bartlesville Civic Center for the Dancing With the Bartlesville Stars fundraiser held for the seventh year by Paths of Independence. John Kane, Jr. acted as...
Commissioners Approve Detection Unit for Jail
The Osage Co. Commissioners met on Tuesday and approved everything on the agenda. One of the more notable items was a contraband detection unit. The way that it was described by multiple members of the Osage county Sheriff’s Department is the detection unit would take basically an X-Ray of the inmate. It would not show private parts of an individual, but it would show if someone tried to hide contraband in places where the sun does not shine.
PSO Outage in Dewey, NE Bartlesville Affecting 3000 Customers
About 3000 PSO customers are without power in the Dewey and NE Bartlesville area. Estimated Restoration 10:30am. MAP http://outagemap.psoklahoma.com.s3.amazonaws.com/external/default.html.
BPD: Watch Out for Drugs Made to Look Like Candy
With Halloween approaching the Bartlesville Police Department would like to remind parents to please have discussions with their children concerning taking what they may think is candy from friends. A recent drop in prices has made opioid medications or counterfeit pills more available on the street. In most cases the...
Collinsville Woman Sought for Part in Drug Conspiracy
A Collinsville woman has allegedly fled to Mexicao after being indicted along with nine other people who are part of a drug conspiracy to bring methamphetamine, herion, and fentanyl into the Green Country region. Madeline (Maddie) Pearl Lavelley, age 28 of Collinsville, along with Keni Garcia-Soberanis, age 29 of Aculpulco,...
Nowata County Re-enters Burn Ban
The Nowata County Commissioners met this Tuesday morning after not meeting on Monday due to it being Columbus Day. They approved several items and tabled a few for next week’s meeting. Due to the lack of rain and warmer than normal temperatures over the past month, Nowata County decided...
Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief
Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...
Sports » Latest News
Fall sports are winding down across northeast Oklahoma. Over the weekend we had Wesleyan Christian School and Oklahoma Union fall in the 3A Regionals. While Dewey was bounced in 4A. WCS lost 3-1 to Amber-Pocasset. Meanwhile OKU fell to Claremore Sequoyah 3-0. Dewey then fell to Inola in the 4A...
Routine Traffic Stop Lands Man in Jail on Outstanding Warrants
A man going 47 mph on Highway 75 in a 35 mph zone was stopped on a routine traffic violation but arrested for outstanding warrants. Michael Glenn Tweedy was in Washington County Court on Friday, October 7 for his traffic stop violations, which included driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $500 bond.
BHS Volleyball at Regionals on Tuesday
Bartlesville High volleyball will have the playoffs starting on Tuesday night, as BHS begins play in the 6A Regionals on the road at Bishop Kelley. It’s been an interesting year for the Bruins. Bartlesville started the season at 1-7, before BHS reeled off 12 victories in its next 14 contests. The Bruins would finish the regular season at 17-15.
WCS Football Has Toughest Test Thursday
Wesleyan Christian School continues to be one of the hottest football teams in the state, as the Mustangs won their fifth straight game this past Friday. It was a 51-6 run-rule victory over Bluejacket to improve WCS to 3-0 in District play. It took the Mustangs some time to get...
