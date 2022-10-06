Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Turkey’s Erdogan says he will keep cutting rates “as long as I am in power”
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Saturday that the central bank would continue to cut its policy interest rates every month for as long as he stayed in power, after it surprised markets by cutting rates twice in the last two months. “As long as this...
104.1 WIKY
German foreign minister calls for clear message at UN against Russian annexation
BERLIN (Reuters) – Every vote will count next week when the United Nations General Assembly gathers to vote on a resolution to condemn Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday. The international community must “make clear to Russia: these areas belong to...
104.1 WIKY
Belarus opposition leader says Lukashenko ‘weakened’ by his support for Putin’s war
PARIS (Reuters) – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, an ally of Vladimir Putin, is in a politically “very fragile” position due to Russia’s military setbacks in Ukraine, Belarus’ exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Friday. Speaking just before a jailed Belarusian rights activist co-won the...
104.1 WIKY
NATO must do more to protect members against Russia -German defence minister
RUKLA, Lithuania (Reuters) – NATO must do more for common security to protect itself against the potential acts of Russia and president Vladimir Putin, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday. “The fact is that we, NATO, must do more for our common security because we cannot know...
RELATED PEOPLE
104.1 WIKY
Kyiv says Zelenskiy ‘preventive strike’ remark referred to sanctions
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was referring to imposing sanctions on Russia when he suggested preventive strikes were necessary to preclude any use of nuclear weapons, his spokesperson said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the remarks, made by Zelenskiy during a discussion with an Australian think...
104.1 WIKY
Putin says Ukraine planned Crimea bridge explosion, calls it terrorism
(Reuters) – Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the explosion on a key bridge linking Crimea and the Russian mainland was a terrorist act planned by the Ukrainian special services. “There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure,”...
104.1 WIKY
France urges its nationals to leave Iran
PARIS (Reuters) – France urged its nationals on Friday to leave Iran as soon as possible, saying they were exposed to the risk of arbitrary detentions. “Any French visitor, including dual nationals, is exposed to a high risk of arrest, arbitrary detention and unfair trial,” the French foreign ministry said on its website.
104.1 WIKY
Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending war in call -Turkish readout
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara’s willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan’s office said on Friday. The latest developmetns in Ukraine, which Russia...
IN THIS ARTICLE
104.1 WIKY
India declines to disclose upcoming U.N. vote on Ukraine
SYDNEY (Reuters) – India does not want to say in advance how it will vote at the United Nations General Assembly on a likely draft resolution condemning Russia’s proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday. “As a matter of prudence and policy,...
104.1 WIKY
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to civilian EU mission alongside border
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Council on Friday said Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a civilian EU mission alongside the countries’ border, where the worst fighting between the two ex-Soviet states since 2020 killed more than 200 people late last month. It also said the next meeting...
104.1 WIKY
U.N. working to expand, extend for a year Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team are working to expand and extend for a year a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, which could expire in late November. “We’re trying to remove the uncertainty to ensure that people are publicly saying that...
Russia-Ukraine news – live: Kyiv hit by strikes as Russian invasion continues
Ukraine’s capital was reportedly hit by missile strikes this morning, as explosions rocked several cities across the war-torn country days after the Kremlin accused Kyiv of staging an attack on a key bridge from Russia to Crimea. Reporters in Kyiv said a series of blasts in the city’s centre...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
104.1 WIKY
Nobel winner Byalyatski’s wife hopes telegram will reach him in prison
LONDON (Reuters) – The wife of Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Byalyatski said on Friday that he may not even know of the news, which she tried to break to him in a telegram to a Belarusian prison. Natallia Pinchuk told Reuters she had not seen her husband, a...
104.1 WIKY
Eastern Commander latest Russian general to be sacked as defeats mount – RBC news
LONDON (Reuters) – Russia has sacked the commander of its Eastern Military District, Colonel-General Alexander Chaiko, the Russian news site RBC reported on Friday – the latest reshuffle of top brass amid a string of battlefield reversals in Ukraine. RBC cited publicly available state registers to report that...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. says it will continue offering security assistance to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Sunday declined comment on an explosion that damaged Russia’s road-and-rail bridge to Crimea but said it will continue to supply Ukraine with arms and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had started the war and could end it if he chose. “We...
104.1 WIKY
Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
OSLO (Reuters) -Jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. “The Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honour three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence in the...
104.1 WIKY
Russia’s Putin signs decree on setting up new operator of Sakhalin 1 – TASS
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to set up a new operator for the Sakhalin 1 oil and gas project, TASS news agency reported on Friday citing the document. Exxon Mobil Corp was the operator of Sakhalin-1, a large oil and gas development in Russia’s...
104.1 WIKY
Scholz, Biden agree Kremlin’s nuclear threats ‘irresponsible’ in phonecall
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Sunday and agreed the Kremlin’s latest nuclear threats were “irresponsible” and its partial mobilization “a serious mistake”, according to a German government statement. The nearly one-hour telephone call...
104.1 WIKY
N. Ireland’s unionist DUP sceptical as post-Brexit talks resume
BELFAST (Reuters) – The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) warned the British government on Saturday that there is no way they will restore power sharing government in Northern Ireland unless post-Brexit trade checks to the region are removed. Following a lengthy stalemate, Britain and the European Union resumed talks this...
104.1 WIKY
Americans Griner, Whelan may gain release from Russia by year-end, ex-U.S. diplomat says
NEW YORK (Reuters) – WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who are being held in Russia, could gain release by the end of this year, said former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson, who traveled to Moscow in September. Richardson told CNN in...
Comments / 0