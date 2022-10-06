ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

German foreign minister calls for clear message at UN against Russian annexation

BERLIN (Reuters) – Every vote will count next week when the United Nations General Assembly gathers to vote on a resolution to condemn Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territories, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday. The international community must “make clear to Russia: these areas belong to...
POLITICS
NATO must do more to protect members against Russia -German defence minister

RUKLA, Lithuania (Reuters) – NATO must do more for common security to protect itself against the potential acts of Russia and president Vladimir Putin, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Saturday. “The fact is that we, NATO, must do more for our common security because we cannot know...
POLITICS
Kyiv says Zelenskiy ‘preventive strike’ remark referred to sanctions

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was referring to imposing sanctions on Russia when he suggested preventive strikes were necessary to preclude any use of nuclear weapons, his spokesperson said. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the remarks, made by Zelenskiy during a discussion with an Australian think...
POLITICS
Putin says Ukraine planned Crimea bridge explosion, calls it terrorism

(Reuters) – Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the explosion on a key bridge linking Crimea and the Russian mainland was a terrorist act planned by the Ukrainian special services. “There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure,”...
POLITICS
France urges its nationals to leave Iran

PARIS (Reuters) – France urged its nationals on Friday to leave Iran as soon as possible, saying they were exposed to the risk of arbitrary detentions. “Any French visitor, including dual nationals, is exposed to a high risk of arrest, arbitrary detention and unfair trial,” the French foreign ministry said on its website.
POLITICS
Erdogan and Putin discuss improving ties, ending war in call -Turkish readout

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara’s willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan’s office said on Friday. The latest developmetns in Ukraine, which Russia...
U.S. POLITICS
India declines to disclose upcoming U.N. vote on Ukraine

SYDNEY (Reuters) – India does not want to say in advance how it will vote at the United Nations General Assembly on a likely draft resolution condemning Russia’s proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday. “As a matter of prudence and policy,...
WORLD
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to civilian EU mission alongside border

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Council on Friday said Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a civilian EU mission alongside the countries’ border, where the worst fighting between the two ex-Soviet states since 2020 killed more than 200 people late last month. It also said the next meeting...
POLITICS
U.N. working to expand, extend for a year Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team are working to expand and extend for a year a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, which could expire in late November. “We’re trying to remove the uncertainty to ensure that people are publicly saying that...
WORLD
U.S. says it will continue offering security assistance to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Sunday declined comment on an explosion that damaged Russia’s road-and-rail bridge to Crimea but said it will continue to supply Ukraine with arms and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had started the war and could end it if he chose. “We...
FOREIGN POLICY
Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO (Reuters) -Jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. “The Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to honour three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful co-existence in the...
ADVOCACY
Scholz, Biden agree Kremlin’s nuclear threats ‘irresponsible’ in phonecall

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden spoke by phone on Sunday and agreed the Kremlin’s latest nuclear threats were “irresponsible” and its partial mobilization “a serious mistake”, according to a German government statement. The nearly one-hour telephone call...
POLITICS
N. Ireland’s unionist DUP sceptical as post-Brexit talks resume

BELFAST (Reuters) – The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) warned the British government on Saturday that there is no way they will restore power sharing government in Northern Ireland unless post-Brexit trade checks to the region are removed. Following a lengthy stalemate, Britain and the European Union resumed talks this...
POLITICS

