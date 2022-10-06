Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
1 dead after structure fire
NEWMAN, Ill. (WICS) — A woman has died after sustaining injuries from a structure fire in Newman, IL. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirmed the death of Shalonda Bailey, 51, of Newman. Officials say Bailey was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital on Sunday after sustaining thermal injuries from...
foxillinois.com
Two Champaign police officers appointed
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two Champaign police officers will now serve as Deputy Chiefs. Champaign Police Chief Timothy Tyler appointed two officers Geoffrey Coon and Kevin Olmstead. Olmstead has been appointed as Deputy Police Chief of Operations. Coon will serve as Deputy Police Chief of Operations. The deputies started...
Marshall man flown to hospital following motorcycle wreck on US 40 in Clark County
CLARK CO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle wreck on US 40. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 40, just east of Sanders Lane and west of the town of Marshall at approximately 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. After investigating the crash, […]
Head-on collision kills Illinois man, injures another
Vermilion County, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Danville man has died and another injured following a two-vehicle head-on collision near Oakwood, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 150 just east of Olmstead Road Wednesday at approximately 4:05 p.m. Investigating troopers found that a 2022 Dodge Charger was headed east on […]
Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41. The officer said he wasn’t sure how many were transported, […]
Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County
CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a total loss and fire crews were […]
Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a potential suspect in a shots-fired incident that happened last month. Officials said Rantoul Police were called to the area of Saint Andrews Circle and Willow Pond Road just after noon on Sept. 16 for a report of […]
House in Newman explodes, one injured
NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA)– Newman Fire Chief Wade Hales confirms a house explosion earlier today. When neighbor Melinda Labaume heard a blast around noon, she thought it happened in her own house. She jumped into action when she heard her neighbor yelling for help across the street on the 300 block of South Broadway. “She told […]
WAND TV
Coroner identifies man killed in head-on crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a head-on crash, according to the Vermilion County Coroner. The coroner said, Thomas M. Ferraro, Jr., 68, of Danville died in a head-on crash that happened Wednesday in Oakwood. The crash happened on U.S. Route 150 at 4 p.m. According...
A man threatens officials while intoxicated
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said they arrested a man in Charleston for intoxication and threatening public officials Wednesday evening. Around 8:40 p.m., Charleston police said they responded to a vehicular crash at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 12th Street. They said they found Quentin E. Riggleman highly intoxicated. During his arrest, officials said […]
Coroner: Illinois teen dead from drowning
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
Effingham Radio
ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Vermillion County
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. US Highway 150, just east of Olmstead Road, near Oakwood, Vermillion County. October 5, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2022 Red Dodge Charger. Unit 2 – 2020 Gray GMC Sierra Truck.
‘You could hear her’: neighbor rushes to help after house explosion
NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA) – “The explosion was so bad that it felt like somebody hit us,” Melinda Labaume said. Labaume was at work Sunday when a house exploded just down the street in Newman. “We went outside, and then I saw the smoke… It looked like it was coming from my house,” she said. As […]
Danville woman sentenced to 15 years for deadly hit-and-run
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville woman was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison in connection to what police said appeared to be an intentional hit-and-run in August that left a 47-year-old woman dead and sent an 18-year-old woman to the hospital. Shawana Highler, 24, pleaded guilty to second degree murder, amended from the […]
WTHI
"Rainbow Fentanyl" - Warning parents about the dangers of a new form of drug for Halloween
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police says rainbow fentanyl hasn't been found in Vigo County. That doesn't mean other forms of the drug aren't still in the Wabash Valley. One local parent, Nasya Noble said, "The article where there was a drug bust here in Terre Haute,...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Chief Yates: Learning on the Fly is Not a Good Idea
Just about every day statewide, we are hearing reports about another municipality passing a resolution, or a State’s Attorney filing a lawsuit concerning the Safe-T Act. As Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates reminded us, the Safe-T Act actually began early in 2021. But previous requirements concerning training hours or...
Decatur Police make arrest in 2021 murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives with the Decatur Police Department announced they arrested a person in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on July 15, 2021. As a result of their investigation, law enforcement arrested Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first-degree murder. Smith previously lived in Decatur and was found in Mattoon on Thursday. […]
WTHI
Investigation, traffic stop and chase leads officers to thousands of fentanyl pills in Terre Haute home
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute released information on a drug bust last month that they claim netted thousands of fentanyl pills. The bust happened on September 20. According to Terre Haute police, Vigo County Drug Task Force officers launched an investigation into the distribution and sale...
Police: One dead, two hurt in drive-by shooting in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced Tuesday night that a shooting earlier in the day left one man dead and two others hurt. The shooting happened in the area of North Third Street and East Beardsley Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. and found a 25-year-old Champaign man […]
Corporate county nursing home buyer wants to sell, asks to amend agreed-upon terms
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County’s largest nursing home may be up for sale for the second time in less than four years. The private owner of the former Champaign County Nursing Home — now University Rehabilitation Center of C-U — purchased it from the county in 2019. The sale came with an agreement that […]
