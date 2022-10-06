ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Comments / 0

Related
foxillinois.com

1 dead after structure fire

NEWMAN, Ill. (WICS) — A woman has died after sustaining injuries from a structure fire in Newman, IL. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirmed the death of Shalonda Bailey, 51, of Newman. Officials say Bailey was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital on Sunday after sustaining thermal injuries from...
NEWMAN, IL
foxillinois.com

Two Champaign police officers appointed

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Two Champaign police officers will now serve as Deputy Chiefs. Champaign Police Chief Timothy Tyler appointed two officers Geoffrey Coon and Kevin Olmstead. Olmstead has been appointed as Deputy Police Chief of Operations. Coon will serve as Deputy Police Chief of Operations. The deputies started...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Head-on collision kills Illinois man, injures another

Vermilion County, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Danville man has died and another injured following a two-vehicle head-on collision near Oakwood, Illinois. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 150 just east of Olmstead Road Wednesday at approximately 4:05 p.m. Investigating troopers found that a 2022 Dodge Charger was headed east on […]
DANVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakwood, IL
Vermillion County, IN
Accidents
Danville, IL
Accidents
Danville, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Danville, IN
City
Danville, IL
Vermillion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
County
Vermillion County, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41.  The officer said he wasn’t sure how many were transported, […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County

CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a total loss and fire crews were […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers looking for shooting suspect

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a potential suspect in a shots-fired incident that happened last month. Officials said Rantoul Police were called to the area of Saint Andrews Circle and Willow Pond Road just after noon on Sept. 16 for a report of […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

House in Newman explodes, one injured

NEWMAN, Ill. (WCIA)– Newman Fire Chief Wade Hales confirms a house explosion earlier today. When neighbor Melinda Labaume heard a blast around noon, she thought it happened in her own house. She jumped into action when she heard her neighbor yelling for help across the street on the 300 block of South Broadway. “She told […]
NEWMAN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Highway#Traffic Accident#The Illinois State Police
WAND TV

Coroner identifies man killed in head-on crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a head-on crash, according to the Vermilion County Coroner. The coroner said, Thomas M. Ferraro, Jr., 68, of Danville died in a head-on crash that happened Wednesday in Oakwood. The crash happened on U.S. Route 150 at 4 p.m. According...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

A man threatens officials while intoxicated

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said they arrested a man in Charleston for intoxication and threatening public officials Wednesday evening. Around 8:40 p.m., Charleston police said they responded to a vehicular crash at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 12th Street. They said they found Quentin E. Riggleman highly intoxicated. During his arrest, officials said […]
CHARLESTON, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Coroner: Illinois teen dead from drowning

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
DANVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

ISP Fatal Traffic Crash In Vermillion County

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. US Highway 150, just east of Olmstead Road, near Oakwood, Vermillion County. October 5, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1 – 2022 Red Dodge Charger. Unit 2 – 2020 Gray GMC Sierra Truck.
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WCIA

Danville woman sentenced to 15 years for deadly hit-and-run

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville woman was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison in connection to what police said appeared to be an intentional hit-and-run in August that left a 47-year-old woman dead and sent an 18-year-old woman to the hospital. Shawana Highler, 24, pleaded guilty to second degree murder, amended from the […]
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Chief Yates: Learning on the Fly is Not a Good Idea

Just about every day statewide, we are hearing reports about another municipality passing a resolution, or a State’s Attorney filing a lawsuit concerning the Safe-T Act. As Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates reminded us, the Safe-T Act actually began early in 2021. But previous requirements concerning training hours or...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police make arrest in 2021 murder investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Detectives with the Decatur Police Department announced they arrested a person in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on July 15, 2021. As a result of their investigation, law enforcement arrested Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first-degree murder. Smith previously lived in Decatur and was found in Mattoon on Thursday. […]
DECATUR, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Police: One dead, two hurt in drive-by shooting in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced Tuesday night that a shooting earlier in the day left one man dead and two others hurt. The shooting happened in the area of North Third Street and East Beardsley Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene just before 6 p.m. and found a 25-year-old Champaign man […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy