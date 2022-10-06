ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Volunteers gather in Englewood to help

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Missouri Baptist Church Disaster Relief site is set up in front of the First Baptist Church in Venice. The site has showers and laundry for residents across the Suncoast to come and use. Through a partnership with the Salvation Army, the site cooks food out of their kitchen bus that Salvation Army volunteers pick up and distribute to areas in need. One of those areas is in Englewood at the Alameda mobile home park.
Hot meals being served in Arcadia

Arcadia, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Residents received hot meals and encouragement after Hurricane Ian. Agencies such as the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army have offered meals and water to those in need in Arcadia. According to organizers, the food is free of charge. The Salvation Army emergency disaster...
Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume recycling collection Monday, Oct. 17. Here are some important reminders for residents in unincorporated Sarasota County about recyclable materials:. Place recyclable materials loosely in the cart. Any recyclable materials with food and beverage residue are considered contaminated and should be placed in...
Mobile Blue Roof sign up in Englewood on Sunday and Monday

A Blue Roof mobile collection vehicle will be in Charlotte County on Sunday and Monday to help people sign up in the Hurricane Ian aftermath. According to a news release, the Blue Roof program will be set up near the FEMA Disaster Relief Center, which is at Home Depot, 12621 S. McCall Road in Englewood on Sunday, Oct. 9, and Monday, Oct. 10.
Myakka City Community Center feeds the community

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The gift of giving continues at Myakka City Community Center. Volunteers are set up Friday to help their community. Organizers say you can stop by and get free food, bottled water, clothing, and more. The event is being hosted by the Myakka City Elementary School...
Local gas station helps fuel relief efforts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - From snapped trees to intense flooding, Hurricane Ian has had a negative impact across the state of Florida and beyond. On the Suncoast, crews have come from all over the country to offer aid to those in need. However, clean-up crews need fuel. Luckily, J+J Strong...
Manatee trying to reunite lost animals with their families

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Services is trying to reunite pets who became lost during Hurricane Ian with their families. Animal services has collected several lost dogs and cats in the days after the storm. Anyone whose pet may be missing is encouraged to call Manatee County Animal Welfare’s Bishop Animal Shelter at 941-742-5933.
The brutal reality of living in storm-damaged neighborhoods

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fl. — The reality of storm recovery is hard to describe. Seeing the damage on television and social media may be striking, but living it is an emotional and traumatizing journey. “All we can do right now is just pick up the pieces,” said Luke Quave, a...
New Tervis product’s proceeds to go to disaster fund

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Tervis is launching a newly designed tumbler that will raise money for the Florida Disaster Fund. Florida first lady Casey DeSantis was at Tervis headquarters in Venice Friday for the product launch. “This partnership is uniquely special because as Tervis rebuilds its own team in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, they’re also helping other Floridians recover,” DeSantis said. “Such kindness is what Florida is all about.”
FEMA offers aid in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port. The center is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Florida DEO is at the center helping residents apply for unemployment and a mobile bus is available for those who need to get new IDs. The Salvation Army is also handing out meals, snacks, and water as residents are still in desperate need.
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
Manatee County reopens parks and beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Following repairs and restoration after Hurricane Ian, Manatee County’s beaches and multiple parks and preserves have reopened to the public. Anna Maria Bayfront Park, Manatee Beach, Palma Sola Causeway Park and Coquina Beaches are open as of noon Friday. All of Manatee County’s preserves are open. Visitors can expect some isolated trail closures in the Duette and Rye Preserves due to high water and debris.
Vegetative debris being collected in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Public Works will begin collecting vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian. They are asking home and business owners to properly separate the debris and bring it to the curb. For this post-storm pickup, do not put vegetative debris in bags because it will not...
