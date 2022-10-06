PEORIA, Ill. — Many local residents will be saddened to hear a voice from their childhood has passed on. Well known 25 News weatherman Vic Burnett died Friday. An Air Force veteran during the period of conflict involving the U.S. and Korea in the 1950’s, Burnett was a native of St. Louis, Missouri and according to an obituary posted online, he began performing as a child.

