Legendary WEEK-TV weatherman Vic Burnett dies at age 91
PEORIA, Ill. — Many local residents will be saddened to hear a voice from their childhood has passed on. Well known 25 News weatherman Vic Burnett died Friday. An Air Force veteran during the period of conflict involving the U.S. and Korea in the 1950’s, Burnett was a native of St. Louis, Missouri and according to an obituary posted online, he began performing as a child.
IDOT: $1.2 million to Peoria for Glen Ave. reconstruction project
PEORIA, Ill. – Illinois’ transportation secretary — and a Peoria resident — says the latest round of state capital construction project money is being released, and Peoria will get some of it for an important project. Omer Osman says $1.2 million will be coming to Peoria...
Tree falls on Peoria home Thursday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called around 9 p.m. Thursday to a home on W. Millbrook Court, near Sterling Towers, for a rescue. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found a very large tree had fallen onto a house causing significant damage. The family...
Rivian recalls nearly all vehicles made at Normal plant
NORMAL, Ill. –Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive is recalling thousands of vehicles, nearly all of the vehicles it’s produced, in fact, saying there is a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers’ ability to steer properly. The Associated Press reports Rivian said Friday it’s recalling...
Grand jury files charges in three weapons-related cases
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury this week filed charges against several people accused in recent weapons-related crimes, and one of them has already pleaded not guilty. Peoria County Court records indicate Adrin Terrell (pictured above), 32, is charged with Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm,...
Chiropractor pleads not guilty to federal Medicare fraud
PEORIA, Ill. – A Eureka chiropractor is pleading not guilty of charges accusing her of bilking the federal Medicare system out of more than a million dollars over a number of years. Federal court records indicate Carrie Musselman pleaded not guilty Thursday to ten counts of Wire Fraud, two...
Tazewell Co. top cops file lawsuit to stop SAFE-T Act
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. — Top cops in Tazewell County have filed suit to stop the SAFE-T Act from taking effect next year. 25 News reports that Tazewell County State’s Attorney Kevin Johnson and Sheriff Jeff Lower filed the lawsuit in the 10th Judicial Circuit seeking a preliminary injunction that would block implementation of the SAFE-T Act next year.
Adult, juvenile arrested after Thursday afternoon shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Two teenagers are in trouble with the law after gunshots were fired late Thursday afternoon in South Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened at approximately 4:16 p.m. on Smith Street near DuSable. Officers say they saw two males running away from the area following a ShotSpotter alert of seven rounds being fired.
Man wanted for Monday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the public’s help finding someone who might have opened fire late Monday morning. Police say they’ve identified Billy Delasso, 31, wanted now on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, and Child Endangerment.
