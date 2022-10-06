ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FTC files slimmed-down complaint in fight with Meta over Within acquisition

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Antitrust enforcers who have asked a federal judge to stop Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc from buying virtual reality content maker Within filed a shorter version of their complaint on Friday. The Federal Trade Commission had filed a lawsuit in July saying that Meta’s acquisition of...
SK Hynix says it will seek out license for Chinese memory chip factory

(Reuters) – South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc on Friday said that it will seek out a license under new U.S. export control rules for equipment to keep operating its factories in China. American officials on Friday published a sweeping set of rules that restrict the export...
U.S. adds 31 Chinese entities to export control list

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Friday added 31 Chinese companies, including memory chip maker YMTC Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, to a list of entities that U.S. officials could not inspect to verify they can be trusted to responsibly handle sensitive technology exports. The U.S. also removed nine entities from...
FOREIGN POLICY
Sept payrolls beat gives Fed room to stay aggressive

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September, while the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% from 3.7% the previous month, pointing to a tight labor market which keeps the Federal Reserve on its aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign for a while. Nonfarm payrolls increased...
China says U.S. abusing trade measures with chip export controls

BEIJING (Reuters) – New U.S. export controls targeting Chinese chip manufacturers are an abuse of trade measures and designed to maintain the country’s “technological hegemony”, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Saturday. The U.S. government published a sweeping set of export controls on...
Southwest pilots union backs Boeing on MAX 7, 10 certification extension

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The union representing about 10,000 Southwest Airlines pilots told Reuters on Friday it supports an effort in Congress to extend an exemption from modern cockpit alerting requirements for the Boeing 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 airplanes. Boeing faces a December deadline to win approval from...
Canada authorises Pfizer’s Omicron retooled booster

(Reuters) -Canada on Friday authorised updated COVID-19 booster shots from Pfizer Inc and its partner BioNTech SE that target the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, according to the government’s website. The booster shot, which has been authorised for people 12 years and older, is the second to get clearance...
Chinese chip makers’ shares slump after U.S. publishes new export rules

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares in Chinese semiconductor companies slumped on Monday, following the latest U.S. crackdown on China’s chipmaking industry to slow Beijing’s technological and military advances. The Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday, including a measure to cut China off from...
Former Daily Telegram publisher is CEO of fledgling, just-the-facts TV news network

The latest business venture by the founder of 5-hour Energy is going back to the future of television news with free, over-the-air broadcasts of just-the-facts national news and sports. Earlier this year, Manoj Bhargava, 70, bought a majority stake in two Michigan television stations and a fledgling 24-hour national news network, NewsNet, where anchors present the day's biggest stories in cycling 30-minute segments of straightforward reporting that have the feel of CNN Headline News in the...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Take Five: China's challenges

(Reuters) - Markets are shifting their focus east, with Chinese data and policies in the spotlight as Beijing's once-in-five years leadership reshuffle looks set to see President Xi Jinping break with precedent and secure a third term.
