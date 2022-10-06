Police respond to ‘active shooting scene’ at hotel in Dearborn

An active shooting was reported in Dearborn.

Police arrested a suspected gunman Thursday night following a standoff at a hotel in Dearborn.The 38-year-old suspect is accused of killing a hotel clerk.Police surrounded the Hampton Inn on Thursday afternoon due to an “active shooting scene.”“There are still shots being fired by the suspect,” Michigan State Police tweeted shortly after 2 p.m. "Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel. Please stay away from the area as this is an active situation and extremely dangerous to the public."The gunman was barricaded inside the hotel for hours.The city of Dearborn urged people to stay away from the hotel.“We have an active police situation at the Hampton Inn in West Dearborn,” the city tweeted. “PLEASE AVOID the area of Michigan Avenue between Military and Monroe.”