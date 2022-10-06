ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

David Ross, Chicago Cubs hope to build on strong 2nd half

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVtCH_0iOuLP4N00

CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner had a solid all-around season. Christopher Morel made a successful big league debut. Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson had breakthrough performances on the mound.

At the end of another long year, the Chicago Cubs felt they were moving in the right direction.

“We’ve made some adjustments. We’ve gotten better in a lot of places,” Steele said. “There’s a lot of young guys that are finding their own on this team, and it’s been a lot of fun to watch.”

The Cubs went 74-88 this year, a three-win improvement from last season that was good enough for third in the lackluster NL Central. It was the first time that Chicago finished with a losing record in consecutive years since a string of five in a row from 2010 to 2014.

The season was marked by a pair of long losing streaks; a 10-game slide in June when Chicago was outscored 90-30, and a nine-game skid in July.

The Cubs put together a solid finish after the July slide, going 40-31 in their last 71 games. The rotation had a 2.89 ERA after the All-Star break, third in the majors behind the playoff-bound Astros (2.70) and Dodgers (2.73). A 15-11 September was the franchise’s first winning month since it went 19-8 in May 2021.

“I think there’s been a lot of learning that’s gone on, which is the exciting thing,” said outfielder Ian Happ, a first-time All-Star who set career highs with a .271 batting average, 42 doubles and 72 RBIs. “I think the pitching staff’s been unbelievable in the second half. The numbers back that up, but it’s been really fun to watch the development there.”

Steele, a fifth-round pick in the 2014 amateur draft, finished with a 3.18 ERA over 24 starts and 119 innings. Thompson went 10-5 with a 3.76 ERA in 29 appearances, making 17 starts and leading the team in wins. Adrian Sampson went 4-4 with a 3.03 ERA over his last 15 starts.

The Cubs also got a lift from the 23-year-old Morel, who made his big league debut in May and finished with 16 homers, 47 RBIs and 10 steals.

“We’ll continue to grow and we’ve got a long way to go to get better to be competing for a World Series,” manager David Ross said, “but these guys are on a mission to do that, and as long as we keep that mindset, we’re going to be fine.”

LAST CALL?

Catcher Willson Contreras is eligible for free agency after batting .243 with 22 homers and 55 RBIs in 113 games in his seventh big league season. The three-time All-Star helped Chicago win the World Series in 2016.

The Cubs likely will make a qualifying offer to Contreras, who turns 31 in May. If he departs, it would leave a big hole behind the plate.

PROMISING START

Seiya Suzuki made a strong first impression in his first big league season after the Japanese outfielder finalized an $85 million, five-year contract with the Cubs in March. He hit .262 with 14 homers and 46 RBIs in 111 games.

WHAT A RELIEF

Chicago’s bullpen set a franchise record with a major league-best 716 strikeouts, one more than its total for the 2021 season. The Cubs had 10 players record at least one save, but David Robertson was traded to Philadelphia on Aug. 2 and the team likely will upgrade Ross’ late-inning options over the winter.

WORTH WATCHING

Morel made at least one start at five different positions; second base, third base, shortstop, left field and center field. He provides some flexibility for President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer as he ponders his options for upgrading the team in the offseason.

“I’m here to do everything for the team,” Morel said through a translator. “Wherever the team needs me to play, I’ll play.”

RETURN TO FORM?

Kyle Hendricks could provide a lift for Chicago in 2023 if he can find a way to return to his previous form. The right-hander missed the last part of the season with a capsular tear in his shoulder. He finished with a 4-6 record and a career-high 4.80 ERA in 16 starts.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Associated Press

Blue Jays CF Springer carted off field after scary collision

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of a 10-9 playoff loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Springer is “doing OK,” interim manager John Schneider said. “He’s going to be evaluated for a couple of different things.” With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center field. Springer and Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it at 9. It looked as if Bichette’s right arm whacked Springer across the forehead. Bichette got up pretty quickly and stayed in the game after he was checked on by a trainer. A woozy Springer was helped to his feet as the cart was driven onto the field.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Adrian Sampson
Person
Jed Hoyer
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Hot 99.1

The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian

It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS

NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#Nl Central
NBC Sports

Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes

The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Chicago White Sox 2022 Season Eulogy: It's Over (For Real)

If we hit the way back machine to the start of the calendar year, despite the ongoing MLB lockout, there was a sense of optimism within the Chicago White Sox' fan base. Having made consecutive playoff appearances for the first time in franchise history, the team seemed poised for another October appearance. While the South Siders' offseason left much to be desired, there was still belief that a core group could take the next step in ascending MLB's hierarchy of World Series contenders.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Q 105.7

NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?

The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy